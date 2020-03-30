Dividend Aristocrat Round-Up (Focus On Procter & Gamble) For 3/23-3/27

Let's start with the "top 5" lists.

Top Dividend Yields

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): 24.44%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 19.4%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 16.86%

Exxon (XOM): 9.425

Chevron (CVX): 7.5%

Bottom Dividend Yields

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .45%

Tootsie Roll (TR): .96%

RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.09%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): 1.17%

Ecolab (ECL): 1.19%

Top Performers

Sysco Corporation (SYY): 42.8%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT): 39.24%

Aflac (AFL): 32.44%

Lowe's (LOW): 31.07%

Helmerich & Payne

Bottom Performers

Meredith Corp. (MDP): -23.17%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): -15.95%

California Water Service (CWT): -9.51%

American States Water (AWR): -5.84%

Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH): -5.35%

Next, let's take a look at the four stocks on the watchlist: These charts are still un-enticing. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and AT&T (T) and still clearly in downtrends. Universal Corp. (UVV) is at a bottom as is Exxon Mobil (XOM).

There's been some great analysis by fellow SA Analysts over the last few weeks.

Remember, right now, we're just building a list. The extremely high level of volatility makes this a very poor time to put a portfolio together. I'm also targeting more conservative aristocrats - such as those in the consumer staples and utility industries.

And that brings us to today's addition: Procter & Gamble (PG). According to Finviz.com:

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Its global headquarters is in my hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where they've built a huge complex. Let's delve into its financials (all data is for 2015-2019; all numbers are in billions). The company has a rock-solid balance sheet. Total assets have decreased from $129.5 to $115.1 while liabilities have increased from $66.45 to $67.52. Accounts receivable and inventories have been very stable during the last five years, indicating strong internal controls. And total debt is more than manageable relative to assets: its debt position has increased from $18.33-$20.36.

Net income has decreased marginally, falling from $70.75-$67.68. For our purposes, the key number is EBITDA, which has been very steady; it's fluctuated around the $17.5-$18 billion level for the last five years.

And that brings us to the key numbers for aristocrat investors: income relative to dividend payments. Let's look at this from a few perspectives (all data from Marketwatch.com), starting with the cash flow statement: The cash flow statement is divided into three sections. The first is cash from operations, which shows the actual amount of cash a company generates; the second is the total cost of investments. Ideally, a company self-generates all the cash it needs to invest. This is definitely the case with PG; during the last five years, it has made more than enough money to provide for itself. As a result, it has tremendous financial flexibility, which, in our case, means the company has more than enough money to continue to pay and increase dividends. The second set of calculations is derived from Graham and Dodd's Securities Analysis. It's a very simple calculation: net income plus depreciation (which is a non-cash expense) equals free cash flow. The data from Marketwatch.com didn't break out depreciation separately, so I simply used net income. PG had sufficient cash for its dividend in all but the last year, when the company had an unusual expense. Obviously, the intention is this doesn't happen again.

Here's the third perspective: Using the provided EBITDA, dividend, and interest data, the company has more than enough financial room to pay and increase its dividend.

Finally, let's take a look at its chart: The chart is still in a downtrend. Since the company is in the consumer staples sector, I would expect the company to catch a decent bid before other aristocrats. But that hasn't happened yet.

So, for now, we'll put PG on the watch list and wait for the market to become a bit more stable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.