Tesla: End Of Q1 Setup

With the first calendar quarter of 2020 about to close, investors in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) are expecting a major update this week. We are likely to hear from management on the quarter's production and delivery figures, along with details on the current situation. Today, I wanted to look at where some key items stand as Q1 comes to a close.

Quarterly production and deliveries:

Tesla is likely to report a massive increase in year over year production and deliveries. Q1 2019 was only the start of production for Model 3 units going to China and Europe, and the US tax credit had just been halved on January 1st. I'm sure we'll hear plenty about the year over year changes, but I'm more concerned about how the numbers look against Q4 2019, seen below:

(Source: Tesla Q4 release, seen here)

Tesla produced less than 1,000 salable Model 3 units in Q4 2019 from its new Shanghai factory. That location was down for a time due to the Chinese New Year and coronavirus situation, but it was up for a good chunk of January and production did restart in February. Another shift was scheduled to be added in March that could bring weekly production to 3,000 units. Tesla also started production of the Model Y in the US during this period, although that ramp is expected to be a bit slower.

I've previously discussed that given Tesla's annual installed capacity that was discussed in the Q4 letter, the company should be able to produce close to 140,000 units this quarter if it really is production constrained. However, we know that Model S/X demand are nowhere near peak production capacity and the Model Y will take time to ramp. Also, despite the best efforts of CEO Elon Musk to dismiss the coronavirus over the past two months, there is likely to be some impact on production and perhaps deliveries. Given all of that, and the fact that Tesla did not provide any updated guidance during Q1, I would think Tesla should be able to do at least this on the production side:

100,000 Fremont Model S/X/3 units.

15,000 Fremont Model Y units plus Shanghai Model 3 units.

Now we normally see Q1 production outpace deliveries, although the shutdown of the Fremont factory should limit the number of vehicles in transit at quarter's end. As a result, I would think that topping 105,000 deliveries should be rather easy, especially with Model Y units only going to the US and China made Model 3s not having to be shipped across the ocean. Street estimates will probably end up being lower than this, but as Tesla supporters continue to tell me that demand is off the charts, anything less than this would be a disappointment in my opinion.

As a reminder, management's guidance is that deliveries for the year should easily exceed 500,000 units and production will be more than that. We'll see if those number are updated. Also, Tesla's liquidity will be a major focus after the release of these numbers, especially if production greatly outpaces deliveries for the period. The company previously said it has plenty of capital to work with, so I'll be looking for an update on that situation, although it may not come until the quarterly earnings report.

A look at current and upcoming competition:

Your view of how the competition is faring likely depends on what market you choose. Tesla is crushing others in the US, for example, but in Norway Audi has delivered more e-Tron units in Q1 than all three Tesla models combined. During Q1, we started to see the initial ramps of the Mercedes EQC, Porsche Taycan, and some smaller EVs throughout Europe.

During Q2 2020, I'll be watching to see if we do get the first deliveries of two very important EVs for the European market. Volkswagen is set to drop 30,000 units of its ID.3 vehicle potentially all at once, which will be the precursor to its larger ID.4 EV that will start production later this year. The ID.3 may steal some Model 3 sales from European consumers looking for a smaller and perhaps cheaper EV, which may be important in struggling economies. The other interesting launch is that of the Polestar 2, seen below, which is part of Volvo. This vehicle is being produced in China, with deliveries set to start in Europe this summer, and it is along the Model 3/Y price points.

(Source: electrek Polestar 2 article, seen here)

What do analysts expect for the period?

In the Q4 2019 period, Tesla reported automotive revenues of $6.368 billion, of which $133 million was from regulatory credits. The pooling agreement with Fiat in Europe is expected to provide a revenue and earnings tailwind this year, although as I detailed in a recent Tesla article, a stronger US dollar might hurt the top line a little. In total, the company had Q4 revenues of $7.384 billion. Solar and energy might decline a little due to seasonality, and services/other is always a wildcard.

The street has been getting a little more bearish recently, as you might expect. A month or so ago, the average revenue estimate for Q1 was over $6.7 billion, but that number has come down by about $450 million since. As the graphic below shows, non-GAAP EPS estimates have also been sliced in half over the past few months. Both the top and bottom line are expected to show dramatic improvement over last year's disaster period, but the more important comparison will be to Q4 2019.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Taking a look at the stock:

Tesla shares are still well above where they were a year ago, although they have come back almost 50% from their all-time high. At Friday's close, as the chart below shows, the stock was basically halfway between its 50 and 200-day moving averages, the latter of which seemed to be a key support level recently. That key technical level is rising by the day, and should shares decline in the coming weeks, we'll see if it provides support again.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Right now, the average price target on the street is a little more than $40 below where Tesla closed Friday. Of course, as the analyst estimates link above shows, this name has probably the largest price target range of any large cap company. The low target on the street is $61.57, while the high is $1,060. Analysts are just like the general public, extremely divided on Tesla, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Final thoughts:

As the first quarter comes to a close, we are in very uncertain waters when it comes to Tesla. The Fremont factory has closed down due to the coronavirus, just a few weeks after Model Y deliveries started. The Shanghai factory is open and ramping, so it will be interesting to see how many vehicles the company made and delivered in the period. Despite Elon Musk's dismissal of the virus over time, investors might choose to give the company a pass on Q1, but a real interesting situation could start to develop in Q2 if Fremont stays closed for an extended time period.

