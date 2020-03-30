Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF: More Safety, Less Upside

Compared to its close cousin, QYLD should remain the more conservative alternative, since its returns come primarily from option premiums collected.

QYLD has had a smoother ride to the top over the years and endured a less severe peak-to-trough drop in 2020.

Recently, I wrote an article discussing the benefits of investing in buy-write fund Mirae Asset's Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX). As a recap, buying the individual S&P 500 components and selling calls on the index could appeal to (1) income-seeking investors amid an environment of low interest rates and (2) moderate growth investors looking to add some diversity to their equity portfolios.

But HSPX is not the only ETF available in the covered call space. Back in 2018, I took a closer look at the Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and observed that the fund had produced decent returns of 6.8% per year and low volatility since its 2013 inception - modestly outperforming the stock index on a risk-adjusted basis.

Given the current market environment, which fund of Mirae Asset may be a better investment today: QYLD or HSPX?

Credit: The Korea Times

Understanding the main differences

By and large, QYLD differs from HSPX in two main aspects. First, it uses the Nasdaq 100 as its underlying index instead of the S&P 500. Second, and most importantly, it sells at-the-money call options on the index. By contrast, HSPX takes short positions on options that are 2% out of the money.

While the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 has historically produced better returns than the S&P 500 (with the notable exception of the years that followed the dot-com crash), the selling of covered calls caps most - if not all - of the upside benefit of picking the fund that tracks the best-performing index. Therefore, having a view on whether the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500 will outperform going forward should, at best, be a minor factor to consider.

The fact that QYLD sells at-the-money options is the key item to pay attention to. By doing so, this particular ETF (1) is able to collect higher option premiums than if it sold out-of-the-money instruments, but at the same time (2) fails to participate in the index's rise in value over time, since the upside is "sold away" through the short call position.

But what difference does it make to sell at-the-money (i.e. QYLD) vs. 2% out-of-the-money (i.e. HSPX) options? For starters, the yield on QYLD should be higher since the options sold are pricier, which could be an important feature for income investors to consider. In fact, QYLD's reported twelve-month trailing yield of 13.2% is a meaningful 530 bps higher than HSPX's.

Regarding market value, the two graphs below illustrate the differences well:

Source: graphs by CBOE, annotations by DM Martins Research

Notice that QYLD's benchmark, namely the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 index, has had a smoother ride to the top over the years. This is the case because the portfolio gains, primarily in the form of option premiums collected, tend to be more consistent. The HSPX's benchmark, on the other hand, followed the performance of the S&P 500 much more closely, since the out-of-the-money options sold allowed the ETF to participate in some of the index's upside and provided less downside offset.

Following the 4Q18 "quasi bear", QYLD recovered more slowly and ended 1Q19 up 9.7% vs. HSPX's 10.2% gains. By contrast, QYLD only dipped about 25% from peak to trough during the current market unwind, while HSPX lost a maximum of around 31% of its market value.

Is QYLD a better buy?

From the information above, it is hard to determine with high confidence which of Mirae Asset's buy-write ETFs is the best pick, or which should do better going forward. In terms of past performance, both funds share enough similarities. More importantly, investors should better understand the key differences between the two funds before making a decision.

QYLD is likely to remain the slightly more conservative alternative, since most of its returns come from option premiums collected. Over the past few weeks, the fund has endured a less severe drawdown and provided a bit more peace of mind to investors during a very turbulent time. However, those who invest in QYLD today should be prepared to underperform if the equities market continues to rebound strongly and quickly.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.