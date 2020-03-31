Omega Healthcare: It Pays To Have Government Pay Operators, Now More Than Ever

With the recent pullback, we opted to upgrade OHI to a Strong Buy.

In case you hadn’t noticed, shares in skilled nursing REIT Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) fell by around 70% during March. They bounced back up last week by 35%, going on to trade at $26.22 at last check.

That means they were yielding 9.55%.

When looking across all real estate property groups, the skilled nursing sector is very close to the epicenter of the pandemic, given its senior population. Also directly connected? Hospitals and senior housing.

We’ve been watching the healthcare REIT sector closely in hopes of identifying REITs to include in our new Cash Is King portfolio. That’s why, last week, we were able to recommend Physicians Realty (DOC), a “pure play” MOB (medical office building) landlord.

There were many others to choose from, of course. But we purposely decided to hold off on them until the “bailout” bill – also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – was passed.

Now that its official, we have more much-needed clarity about how to act. Here’s what we’ve discovered since.

The Coronavirus Aid Act

Specifically, the bill provides two revenue sources for skilled nursing operators:

$200 million is set aside directly for skilled nursing. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), this specific amount is intended to assist nursing homes with infection control and support states’ efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes.

$100 billion is set aside for a new program to provide grants to hospitals, public entities, not-for-profit entities, “Medicare and Medicaid-enrolled suppliers,” and institutional providers to cover unreimbursed healthcare-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to the public health emergency resulting from the coronavirus.

Sources tell us that, out of that latter category, skilled nursing is looking for about 15%, or about $15 billion, which equates to roughly $1 million per facility.

For most operators, this could provide protection for 4-6 months.

More importantly, 88% of Omega’s rent checks are tied to government pay providers. And while that’s historically been problematic, the tables have officially been turned.

With 964 operating facilities, Omega is the largest skilled nursing-focused REIT with a portfolio consisting of 964 operating facilities. Moreover, the CARES funds those tenants receive will be in the form of grants. So they don’t have to be paid back, only used to assist in the continued challenges of working with elevated working costs.

Last week, Omega’s CEO explained:

“We have been in frequent contact with our operators, who are constantly evolving their protocols as they seek to implement best practices. It is remarkable to see how their teams are working tirelessly, striving to provide excellent quality of care to a particularly vulnerable segment of our community. And we stand ready to provide them the support and help they need at this unprecedented time.”

The Internal Issues Omega Is Dealing With

There are two primary challenges as it relates to the skilled nursing sector in general and Omega Healthcare in particular:

Labor Costs: Many have referred to the coronavirus as a “war.” And, along those lines, employees for skilled nursing facilities are receiving “combat pay.” This means they receive 10%-15% more than they’d normally get to work. Personal protective equipment (PPE) consisting of clothing, goggles, masks, and gloves are in short supply. However, there appears to be no supply chain issues yet regarding food and toilet paper.

Also, ventilators aren’t as critical to skilled nursing facilities as they are for hospitals. Keep in mind that hospitals discharge patients to skilled nursing facilities. So this means their patients are not of the critical-need variety.

We’re Only Investing in Highly Liquid REITs These Days

Omega is rated BBB- by S&P and equivalently by the other rating agencies. That’s because of its:

Conservative leverage profile, which is its funded debt divided by its adjusted pro-forma EBITDA of 5.19x

Consistent and stable free cash flow, with a fixed charge coverage of 4x.

Last week, Omega drew down $300 million from its revolving credit line as a precautionary measure. It also suspended its dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan.

Of all this, Omega’s CEO said:

"While we have not seen any material change in the financial performance of our operators, by drawing down on a portion of our credit facility, we are bolstering our liquidity to weather a potential significant and prolonged impact to our business and are better positioned to creatively support our operators if necessary."

It still has $700 million on the line, which gives it in excess of $1 billion of liquidity based on $2.95 per share of funds available for distribution, after dividends and excluding around $70 million per year in free cash flow.

As you can see in the orange columns above, Omega has maintained steady dividend growth. It also has an exceptional record of increasing dividends for 17 consecutive years in a row. That was true even during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Of course, this isn’t the 2007-2009 financial crisis. It’s the 2020 COVID-19 crisis. So let’s next examine Omega’s payout ratio:

Obviously, the coronavirus conditions have put added risk on Omega’s operators. Yet the CARES Act should provide much-needed assistance that enables the operators to keep these “critical-need” facilities going.

As a backstop, Omega does have some cushion to work with: $70 million of free cash flow after dividends. Even if some operators need assistance, we don’t see that disrupting the dividend since the rents could be extended from Q2 to Q3/Q4.

The most important thing to know is that there’s help on the way. And Omega’s operators “should” have around $1 million per facility (our estimate) to manage the pandemic.

Furthermore, we have confidence in its management team, which features an average tenure of 18 years-plus. They were there when times were tough before. And they’ve become extremely risk-adverse over the years in this ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Besides, unlike the retail, lodging, and gaming sectors, skilled nursing is a critical mission sector. More so now more than ever. And the elderly will continue to need facilities that support their skilled nursing patients.

Strong Buy Upgrade

With the recent pullback, we opted to upgrade Omega to a Strong Buy:

To be clear, this isn’t a sleep well at night (SWAN) stock. But it still looks like a worthwhile addition to the “Cash Is King” portfolio given the protections provided it by the CARES Act.

We find comfort in its government-pay rent checks. And we’re confident that the CMS will continue to support this particular property sector.

Finally, like many of you, I’m working from home these days. However, I want to thank all of those still out there: Nurses, doctors, skilled nursing employees/operators, police, national guard, etc.

My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families impacted by the pandemic.

I also urge everyone to maintain patience, hard though that is, under these social-distancing guidelines. Finally, thank you for reading and commenting on my article, and please be safe and healthy.

The chart below does not include estimates for funds from operations (FFO)/share in 2020 and 2021 related to the coronavirus impacts. Many REITs have withdrawn 2020 guidance altogether, and we are updating all our models weekly.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.