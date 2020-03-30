LVMH: Invest With Europe's Richest Man

The world seems to be much different than it was just months ago, but this too shall pass. After being indoors for weeks some retail therapy can be expected. The current crisis has created a unique buying opportunity in luxury goods. LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) stands for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and is run by Bernard Arnault, Europe's richest man. The company has numerous high-end brands under its umbrella, which have made the company a juggernaut. Now might be one of the few chances one has to buy LVMH at a discount.

Company overview

First, let's see how Morningstar sums it up:

LVMH is a global producer and distributor of luxury goods. It operates six segments: fashion and leather goods, its largest and oldest; watches and jewelry; wines and spirits; perfumes and cosmetics; selective retailing (including Sephora and airport duty-free retailer DFS); and other (including publishing). Higher-profile brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora, and Benefit. LVMH operates more than 4,500 stores around the globe and is headquartered in Paris.

Morningstar lists just a few brands, but this sum-up is far from complete. Having all these names on its roster does not slow down Arnault. Currently LVMH is in the process of acquiring Tiffany & Co (TIF). Upon completion this would bring the total number of employees of LVMH to over 150.000. Making it by far the largest luxury goods business in the world. As said in the intro, the company is being run by Bernard Arnault, who also is the largest shareholder. This means that he practically has absolute control over LVMH. In the current crisis this means when he says things, things can happen fast.

What's also important is that the market for global luxury goods is expanding at a decent rate. Mainly due to demand from the emerging markets.

Source: Statista

Related to revenues in this Corona-age, LVMH has said for the first quarter that these will be down about 20% compared to 2019.

Something to consider is the fact that LVMH has its primary listing in Paris, France. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

How has an investment in LVMH performed over the years? Not too bad if you ask me:

Data by YCharts

Financial statements

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last ten years revenues have more than doubled showing continued growth for the group. Gross profit margins come in at over 60%. Selling expenses are by far the highest detractor of the business and account for just under half of the costs compared to the revenue streams. However, that leaves a still healthy EBITDA margin of over 20%. Net earnings did roughly double during the last decade and thus keeps pace with revenue expansion. Over the years the number of shares has increased a bit, but this is not that noteworthy. The primary reason for this increase is management remuneration. Going forward to 2020 it is to be expected that the Tiffany's acquisition should start contributing to these numbers right away. This acquisition won't dilute the shares any further since it's an all cash offer. To make things even more interesting, the ECB is actually buying the bonds LVMH issued to help buy Tiffany's.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the asset side of the balance sheets, we see pretty much the same as we did while looking at the income statements. Over 10 years it has roughly doubled in size. This holds true for most lines on the asset statement. LVMH maintains ample liquidity with over $13 billion in cash, ST investment and receivables. With net property, plant and equipment accounting for about one-third of the assets, the company shouldn't require that much CapEx to keep the business going.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The liability side of the balance sheet looks well managed. Total current assets are larger than the total current liabilities. Meaning that a difficult 2020 should be easily handled. Another thing worth mentioning is the fact that long-term debt is just about over a billion higher than it was in 2010. Compared to the total equity base this number dwarfs even further. Pension liabilities did increase and should be even higher under current market conditions, but are far from troubling. For this year debt will most likely be higher because of the purchase of Tiffany's. But with this rock-solid balance sheet this shouldn't be of any concern. This balance sheet really looks Corona-proof.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For me personally cash flows are the single most important thing when analyzing a business and LVMH again has its affairs in order. During the last decade operational cash flows have steadily increased to about 2,5 times what it was in 2010. Just under 25% of sales gets converted into operational cash flow. These cash flows have been well used to increase CapEx and to do some M&A with. This has grown the business and the shareholders haven't been left out because the dividends have grown considerable. Some shares have been bought back from the market, but given the numbers, this seems to be done mainly to reduce dilution from stock options granted to employees. If any word were to describe the cash flow statements best, I'd say 'sensible' comes to mind. If debt is taken on for M&A, this gets reduced fast in the years thereafter and no excessive risk is being taken on a yearly basis.

Ratios

Comparing LVMH to its peers might very well be another great way to see how the company stands out. Some peers of LVMH are the also French companies Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF,OTCPK:PPRUY) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF,OTCPK:LRLCY), but Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF,OTCPK:CFRUY) and Tiffany's are also key competitors. First let's see how the business is growing compared to others in the consumer discretionary sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even from a quick glance, it's clear to see that on almost every growth metric LVMH is outperforming its peer group. What's even more remarkable is the difference with which it's outperforming. As I said earlier, I'm a big fan of cash flows and LVMH is exceptional with its cash flow growth. I'm also a fan of dividend payments coming in, but when a company is this good at re-investing its cash flow, it almost seems like a waste to distribute cash. Disregarding the Corona-crisis, the acquisition of Tiffany's fills a gap in hard jewelry offerings for LVMH. With LVMH distribution channels, additional growth from this is to be expected rather soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the profitability ratios we see the same story as with the growth metrics. LVMH outshines its sector peers in pretty much every way conceivable. Return on equity comes in at almost 21%, but as seen on the balance sheet, it's not attained with much leverage. Again, LVMH is leaving the competition behind on the profitability front.

Risks

For investors in LVMH I see four main risks at this moment. The company is well diversified and operates around the globe, but this also means that the current Corona-virus is hurting the business. In a lot of parts of the world, people can't go into shops at the moment and supply chains are heavily disrupted. This will mean LVMH will make less profit this year compared to last year. But Corona mainly seems to be a short to medium term risk. On a longer time scale investors face the risk that effectively they are at the mercy of Bernard Arnault. Since he has a majority vote in the company, smaller shareholders have not much to say about how the business is operated. So far this has been terrific and this has made Arnault one of just 3 people with a net worth of over $100 billion. But this could also go south.

A third risk comes in the form of overpaying for acquisitions. Luxury brands fetch on average a higher valuation than most businesses and to buy them outright demands an even higher premium. This leaves less margin for error on this front and should be watched carefully. An imploding brand can essentially wipe out all the goodwill and intangibles for which the acquirer paid. The fourth risk is associated with that last issue. The last few years some designers stirred up some controversy with their clothing, which can really damage reputation and the brand value. An example is the blackface jumper from Gucci.

Conclusion

LVMH is an excellent business and its stock can rarely be bought on the cheap. The recent plunge of the market has created an opportunity to buy it at a relative discount. Bernard Arnault has built this company into a global luxury power house and keeps expanding. This has made him the wealthiest man in Europe and LVMH's shareholders had little to complain during this ride up. The company outscores its peers on practically all metrics and has a strong balance sheet. Short term there is uncertainty in the market, but long term LVMH will surely prosper. At the current price, LVMH is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF, PPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.