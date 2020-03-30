Highly-Profitable And Repeating Patterns In Annaly Capital Management

All these sell-offs were quickly followed by an equally dramatic melt-up to former values.

The current selling frenzy (#24) from February 24 to March 18th has been the quickest (18 days) and the deepest (-66%) in the company's 23 year history.

If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, and if charts reveal how investors view their prospects in Annaly (NLY), then this 23-year chart below portends a quick snap-back rally to $9+ by summer, 2020. Click on the chart, follow the red circles from left to right, and see for yourself.

There has not been a single instance (in 23 events) where a plummeting Annaly (NLY) did not quickly reverse course in a counter melt-up within 2 to 6 weeks of the precipitating event.

23 out of 23 events: 100%.

Trading in Annaly (NLY) represents a "repeatable price-action pattern" of high probability. The company's previous one-day (and one-week) waterfalls came at times of extreme stress or doubt in the market, just like now. For an analysis of repeatable price action patterns like Annaly (NLY), see Trade Like a Casino for Consistent Profits, by Adam Khoo, February 2, 2017.

On Wednesday morning, March 18th, Annaly (NLY) lost HALF its capitalization, until it rebounded to close the day, up $2.00 from its lows. What caused this dive (and every other Mortgage REIT with it)? The tangible thought of investment extinction via margin calls. Look at the share prices of New Residential Mortgage (NRZ), Chimera (CIM), Armour Residential (ARR), and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). They faced what the 1930s film character, George Bailey, faced in "It's a Wonderful Life" (click link for bank scene): terrified customers and an illiquid market.

The return to stability in the financial sector last week was the result of intervention by the Federal Reserve, affirming it would backstop Investment Grade mortgage and corporate debt. (See: Fed Lifeline Saves Bond Funds Teetering on Brink of ETF Hell, By Katherine Greifeld, March 28, 2020, Bloomberg). Now the Fed will also need to address the effect of its actions on the mortgage bankers. (See: Mortgage bankers warn Fed mortgage purchases unbalanced market, forcing margin calls, by Steve Liesman, March 29, 2020.)

And doesn't that make sense? The entire food-chain of counter-parties, mortgage borrowers, banks and lenders needs to be protected if the government asks us to stay home and not work. In China, the meltdown lasted a 3 full months before the quarantine was over and their economy began to recover. As a nation, we are still in the early stages of the pandemic.

The investment here is to buy at $5.50, adding incrementally in 25 cent tranches if the stock falls below $5.50 (for example: to $5.25, $5.00, $4.75, $4.50). The sell-price is $9.00 (+64%). $9 is also the range where most of the insiders were buying stock in May-June, 2019.

For income investors - or those who already own Annaly - this is an opportunity to substantially lower your cost basis in the stock, and reinvest the dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.