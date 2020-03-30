In The Depths: Update On The RPD Retirement Portfolio

It discusses how RPD responded during the large drop of the market in March.

At this moment (March 25), yesterday was the strongest percentage increase for the overall stock market in 87 years. Who knows where the market will be when you read this? It is nearly certain that it will still be far, far below where it was March 1.

On the one hand, I retired in January and am squarely in the middle of the "fragile decade". There are many models of portfolios whose behavior is defined by historical market statistics, including some of mine. Such models find that an event like this leads to a life-long reduction in the standard of living that can be supported. Wow.

On the other hand, I am not as exposed as such models assume, for reasons described below. More importantly, as of March 1 I had yet to deploy quite a bit of my cash into my intended investments.

Then the bottom fell out of the market. Having the cash turned crisis into opportunity. I share here my response to this opportunity, where things stand today, and my hopes for the future.

The Overall Portfolio

I shared the initial structure of my overall retirement portfolio in a recent article and its predecessor. A first element of my context is that 55% of my desired spending is covered by secure income of one kind and another. This is more than I would have chosen, but at the moment it feels pretty darn good.

A second element is that I placed 25% of my investable funds with the investment group at my bank. As I wrote here, this is part of a strategy to accomplish two things. Firstly, it is intended to protect myself and others from my own potential cognitive decline. Secondly, its goal is to support the second 20 years of retirement, should I live that long.

I have not even looked at where that account balance is today, and I don't expect to anytime soon. The initial investments were broadly distributed across US domestic and international stocks, using funds for a lot of it. That portfolio will see the present bear market as a blip, when it looks back ten years from now.

The remaining funds, evaluated on an after-tax basis, represented about 12 times the amount I hoped to withdraw and spend annually. Their purpose is, first, to last for 20 years, more or less, and, second, to grow very substantially with time. The fate of these funds is my focus today.

The Active Investing Portfolio

Figure 1 shows my plan, as of early in 2020, for the active investing portfolio (hereafter just "portfolio"). Most of the funds, 60%, were allocated to three baskets of securities in sectors where I expected substantial appreciation. These investments had been made by March 1.

As of March 1, only some of the funds for the total return allocation had been deployed. In retrospect, I was fortunate to still have 25% in cash. Having this much was an accident. I had only recently gained full control of funds that had been in cash within employer retirement accounts, and was just beginning to deploy them.

Figure 1. The early 2020 active investing portfolio structure. Source.

Before discussing recent results, it is worth saying a bit more about the context of this portfolio. It represents approximately 25% of my net worth. Its purpose is to take risks so as to reap high rewards.

One aspect of any investments that may produce large gains it that they can fall further than the average stock during bear markets. This is just what happened, as one would expect. We will get to that.

Buying Value During the Bear

One aspect of bear markets is that one never knows how far they will drop. But on the other side of the bottom, the biggest gains come on very few days.

Value investors tend to buy on the way down, when various securities become, objectively, great buys at their price. We are comfortable that in retrospect we will turn out to have made great investments and will reap large gains.

Technical types complain that we are catching falling knives, but that reflects their belief they can call bottoms and buy near them. Some can, some can't. The exchanges between the two points of view in chat rooms and comment strings are often interesting.

As the bear developed, my plan was to buy high-grade stocks at a discount. However, the stocks of great companies have not gone down all that much in consumer and technology areas. Quite a few of these, including Alphabet (GOOG) did not drop to my buy price. I did pick up some Facebook (FB) and some Anheuser-Busch (BUD) when they cratered.

Instead, one area that fell strongly was equity REITs. As I have specialized in this part of the market, I was prepared for this. In this work I benefit, as always, from the resources and community of investors at High Yield Landlord.

Buying REITs

Because REITs must pay substantial dividends, changes in dividend yield are one way to measure the price action. My goal became to pick up large-cap REITs with investment-grade credit ratings, once their yield reached an appealing level for that company.

I bought REITs from March 5 through March 18, and am probably done now. My remaining cash is aimed at consumer and technology firms, if we get enough of a blowout later.

Figure 2 shows what I bought, and at what yield. My intent going in was to seek 4% from A rated REITs, 5% from A-, 6% from BBB+, and more than that for BBB or BBB-, adjusted according to my assessment of company prospects and value.

Figure 2. REIT purchases on the way down, of (PSA), (SPG), (FRT), (O), (CPT), (VTR), (WELL), (WPC), (SRC), (STOR), and (EPR). Source: author.

Most of these stocks fell further after I bought. That does not matter to me. In my judgement they will all prove to have been good values.

This list shows nice diversification across the economy, with 8 sectors represented by its 11 stocks. Based on recent dividends, 7 pay less than 7%. These 7 REITs are all very solid with excellent balance sheets and strong histories. And while the market has taken them all down in price, it is not treating any of them as though the company or its dividend is specifically threatened.

The market has a dimmer view of the other four stocks in the table, which paid 10% or more when purchased. In each case, I consider the dividend at risk at the moment. In each case, I am also confident in the future of the REIT. This is based on my understanding of their balance sheet and their long-term prospects.

My largest REIT position is Simon Property Group (SPG), which on March 22 was 9% of the total portfolio. I know that firm well, and it is one of very few in which I would tolerate having more than 5%.

Energy and Shipping

I have not been as active in energy and shipping. Shipping marches to its own drummer, affected but not dominated by the main moves in the market.

On average my shipping stocks are down only 20% overall in 2020. They had fallen that far before March, so in March they were flat. The crude-oil tankers, which are my largest positions, have held up better than that. The LNG and LPG firms are mostly down 30% to 40%.

My membership in Value Investors Edge has provided the research needed to help me make good decisions in that sector. I am expecting to do very well on a timescale of a few years.

In contrast to the shipping stocks, my midstream energy investments have been massively clobbered, responding to both the virus and the oil price war. This is on top of being very clearly undervalued throughout 2019.

What the market is not accounting for is the inelasticity of demand in both crude oil and natural gas. That is why commodity price swings in this sector are so large. Small changes in supply have huge impacts on price. But all the oil and gas must move through pipes, and the volumes in pipes change far less than the commodity prices do.

Earlier in March, I rotated some funds out of solid energy investments into blue-chip energy companies. That has proven to be a good move. My small positions in non-blue-chips have dropped like rocks, despite excellent investment theses that have not changed.

A week ago, I partially rebalanced, pulling some funds out of Euronav (EUR). This was painful, as all the shipping firms in my portfolio are making excellent money that should show up in a combination of stock prices and dividends. So I did not rebalance back to my base allocation.

I used the funds released to buy Enbridge (ENB) and a smaller amount Targa Resources (TRGP). Targa cut their dividend 90% the next day, which was obviously needed. Their stock price rose in response. My other three largest positions in energy are Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), and MPLX (MPLX).

Figure 3 shows some information regarding my 5 largest positions in Energy, representing 75% of that portfolio. To produce that chart, I began with information provided and updated by Michael Boyd at Energy Income Authority.

Using Michael's estimated Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"), and other information, I evaluated the coverage of interest, taxes, and maintenance capex, shown in the next to last column. In all cases these items are very well covered. Any modest decreases in revenue will not threaten these companies.

The last column shows the headroom on distributions, which is the amount that revenue would have to decline before the firm would be forced to cut its distributions. The only firm below 29% is MPLX at 14%. Distribution cuts seem unlikely to be needed by all but perhaps MPLX.

MPLX may suffer some reductions in income associated with refineries owned by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), but their natural gas revenue is quite secure. They may or may not end up needing to cut the dividend.

Figure 3. Some aspects of my largest energy investments. Source: Energy Income Authority and author calculations.

Portfolio Status

As of March 22, my active investing portfolio stood at 53% of its value on February 1. It had a nominal dividend yield of 12.8%. The decrease in value was led by the energy basket, which decreased by roughly two-thirds. The mall REIT basket decreased well over 50% as well.

After the rebalancing mentioned above, one can see in Figure 4 that my undervalued baskets in total have grown from 60% to 64% of the portfolio. Because the shipping firms should strongly outperform in 2020, I probably will not rebalance further soon.

The growth portion of the portfolio is now overweight non-mall REITs. This is a reflection of two elements. Investment-grade REITs fell further than other investment-grade stocks (just as in 2008-2009), and I am much more knowledgeable about the REIT sector.

Figure 4. Portfolio weightings on March 22 and looking ahead. Source: author calculations.

The third column in Figure 4 shows results of an evaluation supposing that everything in the portfolio returns to its current 52-week high. The entire portfolio would then be worth 136% of what it was on February 1.

The figure also shows the portfolio CAGR, assuming a 5-year recovery to that level and no net dividend change. There will no doubt be more dividend cuts in 2020, but it would not surprise me to see no net 5-year loss in total dividends.

That calculation gives an 11% CAGR from February 1 and 26% from March 22. I can definitely live with that.

Tightening the Belt

At the same time, it would be best to minimize cash withdrawals until the market has recovered quite a bit. So I took a look at my expenses. In this mode of not driving anywhere, not eating out, and so on, they should drop a lot. Vacation expenditures also will be lower.

In addition, deferring some previously planned capital expenditures into 2021 helps. Taking on various household projects myself, rather than paying for others to do them, also will help.

Beyond that, it makes sense to employ some low-cost equity to cover near-term expenses as needed. I am cashing in a CD, and will start drawing on a home equity line of credit, which has a low interest rate.

Putting all this together, I expect to cut my expenditures of funds sourced from the portfolio or liquidity reserves by 75%, after covering my tax bill for 2019. The remaining 25% represents less than 4% of the portfolio value as of March 22.

What You Can Do

Anyone who invests primarily in Sleep Well At Night ("SWAN") stocks would not change their investment selections in the present market. In contrast, if you invest more widely and sometimes at higher yield, it is worth moving into some SWAN stocks in times like these.

All investors should invest in ways that work for them psychologically. I talked to a friend the other day who was thinking of going into the energy sector. I'm pretty sure he won't, though, because he is not ready for the volatility. For him, it will be more real estate for rentals.

My personal viewpoint is that younger investors, and certainly those below 40, have an opportunity in this market to buy stocks that are wildly undervalued. In REITs, there is a lot of this in the mid-caps. Even so, some younger investors will want less volatility and should seek to invest in SWANs.

For older investors like me, it makes a lot of sense to use the discounted prices available in the present market to pick up some SWAN or near-SWAN stocks at a deep discount. These stocks now offer an attractive yield on cost, from firms with good security because of their deep pockets.



With Better Information, You Get Better Results Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real assets at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to real asset investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We have limited spots at a 20% discount. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN, FB, BUD, PSA, SPG, FRT, O, CPT, VTR, WELL, WPC, SRC, STOR, EPR, ENB, EPD, ET, MPLX, TRGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.