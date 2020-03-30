Advanced Micro Devices: Strong Performance During Downturn With Significant Potential

The company is performing extremely well in the CPU markets and its newly released GPUs are performing well.

The company had a strong 2019 and is looking to turn that into a stronger 2020, with its P/E ratio decreasing to below the S&P 500.

AMD has performed better than most companies YTD despite what one might expect given its lofty P/E ratio.

In 2018, I made Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) my top tech pick for the year. It ended up being the top performer in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) for the year. The company's outperformance has continued into 2020, with the stock down a mere 3% YTD versus almost 20% for the S&P 500. However, as we'll see through this article, this continues to be just the beginning, with the company having strong growth potential going forward.

AMD - Wikipedia

Advanced Micro Devices 2019 Results

Advanced Micro Devices had incredibly strong performance in 2019, which helps to highlight the company's financial strength.

AMD 2019 Results - AMD Investor Presentation

Advanced Micro Devices had a 4% year over year revenue growth, pushing the company's record revenue to $6.73 billion. However, what's significant is not only has the company managed to consistently increase its revenue these past years, it's managed to significantly increase its GAAP gross margin. The company's gross margin has increased towards 43%.

The company's growth in revenues and GAAP gross margin together should support rapid growth in the company's profitability. The company's Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64 gives the company a P/E of 75. However, the company has significant potential to grow its earnings. Simultaneously, the company has reduced debt by almost $1 billion with now ~$1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Going into the end of the year, and the company's earning position becomes even stronger. The company's 4Q 2019 FCF was $400 million annualizing at $1.6 billion versus the company's $55 billion market capitalization. This gives the company a market capitalization to FCF ratio of ~30. That is a respectable ratio, when we account for the company's growth prospects.

Advanced Micro Devices CPU Strength

One of Advanced Micro Devices major sources of potential growth is the company's CPU business. The company's CPU business is significant because the company has recently started dominating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

AMD vs. Intel CPUs - Amazon

The above image shows AMD versus Intel's CPU offerings on Amazon. As can be seen, for equivalent offerings, AMD has consistently lower prices, and as a result, significantly more and better rates. AMD's desktop CPU market share is more than 18%, the highest that it's been since YE 2014. That's a 2.4% increase in YoY market share, highlighting how the company's CPU market share is performing well.

In server CPUs, where the margins are much higher, growth is more difficult as a result of the large customers who are slower to switch over. However, the price is much larger, Intel's data center revenue is $20 billion annually with profit margins of 45-50%. AMD has grown its server CPU market share from 3.1% to 4.5% over the past year. That's from virtually 0 market share just a few years earlier.

Intel understands the strength of AMD's server CPU offerings, the company is focusing on keeping AMD's data center market share <20%, highlighting the company's strength. Assuming the same margins and market size as Intel, that means ~$2 billion in annual profits from this business alone for AMD, which alone would give the company a P/E ratio of ~25.

In consumer CPUs, AMD seems to be performing equally well. AMD's Desktop CPU market share has reached 80% in Germany and 40% among some enthusiastic groups. Assuming this performance continues, this would allow the company's CPU business to generate billions in annual profits for the company going forward.

Advanced Micro Devices GPU Strength

At the same time, AMD is focused on its GPU business, an area where it has significant room to catch up to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). AMD has recently announced new GPUs that were released in the past 1-2 months. The company's focus here is to bring 7 nm processes into its GPUs, which are the same things that helped the company's CPUs beat Intel.

More significantly, the company uses Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE: TSM) manufacturing process, one of the highest tech manufacturers in the world. The company's released 5600 XT GPUs are performing well with hundreds of 4.5 stars on Amazon. So far, the company is staying on the lower end of its business. However, with anger at Nvidia's recent price increases, as it takes advantage of its market position, AMD could move into the top end.

More importantly, thanks to the company's strength in consoles and laptops, the company actually has a larger overall GPU market share than Nvidia. The company should be able to continue leveraging its market share here to expand into the upper end of the GPU markets.

Advanced Micro Devices Shareholder Returns and 2020 Forecast

Putting this all together, Advanced Micro Devices is focused on improving its portfolio, which will enable more significant shareholder returns. For reference, the company has $563 million in current debt, which it could pay off in less than a year.

AMD 2020 Forecast - AMD Investor Presentation

The above shows AMD's forecast for 2020. The company is expecting ~30% growth in its FY 2020 revenue along with gross margins of ~45% and 3% of pre-tax income. That would give the company revenue of $6.1 billion, which given the gross margins would mean profits of $2.7-2.8 billion. That would give an EPS of ~$2.2 / share which would give the company a P/E ratio of ~23.

That's below the S&P 500 current P/E ratio. Given the company's growth should continue going forward, this highlights the company's strong potential for EPS. That EPS can be used to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Advanced Micro Devices Risk

Despite the company's impressive growth potential, AMD has two significant risks worth paying attention to. The first is a risk of a global recession and the second is the continued required investment in the business.

AMD operates in CPU and GPU businesses where spending goes down significantly during downturns. Intel saw revenue drop more than 30% and income almost became negative during the 2008 crash. Despite the longest bull market ever having officially ended, the recession hasn't officially started. However, with the 12 month recession chance at more than 50%, there's a chance AMD could have a difficult time in the coming months.

Additionally, AMD's second risk is the continued investment required for its business along with the competition. This is more evident in the 2014-now time period when AMD went from being competitive with Intel for CPUs, to seeing its share price drop to a few $ / share to its current recovery. While AMD seems to be making smarter decisions this time around, the company still faces the major risk that at any point Intel could create a better CPU.

Conclusion

Advanced Micro Devices has performed well during the start of the year so far, much better than the overall market. That's because of the company's enormous potential, especially in the CPU markets. The company had an almost 20% market share year at YE 2019, but in places like Germany, that's hit 80%, and the company is expanding significantly.

The company's stock might seem pricey, but not when you take into account its future forecast. Intel, for example, expects AMD to reach a position that could result in $2 billion in annual data center CPU profits alone. By 2020 alone, AMD's overall forecast could result in its P/E ratio declining below the S&P 500. This combination of things makes AMD a strong long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.