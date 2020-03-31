Retirement Advisor: Subject To Interpretation (Podcast)
A newly minted carona-retiree laments the harsh impact on his family, finances and work prospects.
But it’s really the fear of a new retiree speaking; in truth, he’s well situated.
His experience is in some ways a model for others, from which we can learn: How well one does in retirement is highly subject to interpretation.
A newly minted carona-retiree laments the harsh impact on his family, finances and work prospects. Looked at differently though, we can see that he’s actually doing great.
This podcast (6:56) suggests that new retirees are naturally wracked with anxiety over this big life change and that how well one does in retirement is highly subject to interpretation.