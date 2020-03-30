Exxon's Dividend Is Looking Safer - Time To Lock It In

If Russia is now suing for financial peace with Saudi Arabia, then soon. Time to lock in that Exxon dividend yield.

Given the coincident oil price war, Exxon's is one of them, up near 10%. The question is, when will the oil price recover?

When's the oil price slump going to be over?

We do, of course, have something of a problem with the coronavirus pandemic. We have, for example, closed down large portions of the economy in a manner that no one has ever done before - not at this level of sophistication of an economy at least. Quite when that's going to be over we have to guess at with the limited evidence we've got available.

At the same time we've got an oil price war going on. S. Arabia has turned the taps on in order to punish Russia for not agreeing to maintain the cartel. Russia, in turn, has been hoping to punish the American fracking industry with low prices.

The two together have led to the oil price - and thus oil stocks - taking a double whammy. There's the demand side from a massively slowed economy, the supply side from those open taps and pipelines.

A possible negative oil price

I have mentioned that there's the possibility of an actually negative oil price. This isn't quite as absurd as it seems. This isn't to say that the general, or global, price will go negative, of course not. Rather, that certain isolated fields might find that their only choices, given the generally low global price, are to either stop production or to pay the transport costs to the markets. And if those transport costs are more than the value of the oil delivered, then the wellhead price is negative.

I'm not the only person muttering that this might happen. Goldman Sachs is saying something a little weaker, that this isolated production area price might fall below cash production costs. At which point - as long as closure can be done without killing future extraction possibilities - clearly the production will stop. That will then lead to:

The scale of the demand collapse will require a large amount of production to be shut-in, of potential several million barrels per day. Such a hit on production will not be reversed quickly, however, as shutting-in can often permanently damage reservoirs and conventional producing wells. We therefore increasingly see risks that the rebound in prices will be much sharper than our base-case rally back to $40/bbl Brent by 4Q20, with a normalization in activity increasingly likely to be accompanied by a large inflationary oil shock.

This very driving down of the price right now is what will make it rebound higher in the future.

We can also imagine that the fracking of new wells is pretty slow right now. That will make any recovery in the oil price a leap or bound rather than mild uptick.

The thing is, Russia

One of the two depressants for the oil price is the Saudi desire to bring Russia to heel. And if Russia is coming to heel what then?

Here we've got to delve into politics, global realpolitik even. The Saudis can pump oil at the lowest price in the world given the cash costs of their fields. Yet the country's budget depends upon the oil revenues, one estimate says their breakeven is $80 a barrel (OK, the FT [subscription required] says $83) or so when all the government spending is included. Russia's budget equally depends upon oil export revenues. Their breakeven is suspected to be lower (The FT, again, saying $42) even though the direct production costs are high. But both countries suffer badly at these current prices.

Thus at some point they're going to patch up their quarrel and so the oversupply will be mopped up. The grand question is, well, when? How long is this all going to take? This is much the same as the more basic question about the economy more generally. How long is the coronavirus lockdown going to last, therefore how long until the rebound?

Russian politics is not exactly open but word is filtering out:

Russia is seeking talks with Saudi Arabia after a weeks-long oil price war between the two sides plunged the market into chaos. Moscow is understood to have sought a way forward with other oil producing countries as it eyes cuts to production that could boost prices following a collapse in Brent crude. Prices have halved in the past month and fell another 6.7pc to about $24.50 a barrel on Friday.

Prices that low are simply not sustainable for any length of time. They're below cash extraction costs for many producers so production will be curtailed. It's how long that matters here, not whether.

That Russia is seeking talks already tells us that the solution is going to be sooner.

So, how do we profit from this?

Oil stocks are a leveraged play on the global oil price to some extent. But the majors also have very attractive dividend yields. If, that is, they continue to pay them. That being a function of how long this price collapse continues. Companies are loath to cut dividends and will do so only if they absolutely have to. So, if we can see a near term end to the price cuts we can start to - not absolutely of course, but assume that - think that the majors will maintain their dividends.

I've already mentioned Shell (RDS.A) in this context and now add Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to the list. The collapse in the stock price has driven up that dividend yield:

And the dividend yield:

Getting on for a 10% yield is not something we expect to see on Exxon nor stocks like it.

The argument against

There are plenty around who think it's the dividend that will get cut. That's possible and the longer this all lasts then the more likely that is as the solution. Here at Seeking Alpha there are those arguing in favor of it being maintained, those more skeptical. For the technical analysis either way read them.

My argument is about the politics of this. The oil price is in the gutter. This hurts oil producers - no, not oil extractors, but the people who gain the value in the ground of the oil, the royalty collectors - more than anyone else. It will be a change in their behavior that raises the price back up again. The sooner this happens the safer that XOM dividend is.

I would argue that it's already happening, making that dividend safer than most seem to think.

My view

As I've been saying for a while now this current stock market slump is providing the opportunity to get into major dividend paying stocks at prices - yields that is - not seen for near a generation. As long as we're reasonably confident that the dividends will be maintained we should be putting our money into them. Exxon is an excellent example here.

The investor view

The oil majors have been hit by the double whammy of the coronavirus closedown and the oil price war. We know that they're going to survive as companies, that's entirely obvious. The question is only whether they're going to maintain their dividend. The shorter the oil price war - and I'd argue now that it's going to be short - then the more confident we can be in maintained payouts.

Given that Exxon's yield is currently near 10% this is an excellent stock to be putting away into the core holdings for the long term.

