mREIT Meltdown: Not All mREITs Are Created Equal

With some mREITs reporting margin calls that they cannot or will not cover, we take a look at what this means.

The mREIT sector has been thrown into turmoil. Over the past few weeks, we have seen incredible volatility in the MBS markets as institutions race to raise liquidity, selling off everything.

This has been brutal for mREITs, and for some, there's a real risk of bankruptcy. For others, this is the opportunity of a lifetime to get incredibly cheap prices. Let's take a look at how these mREITs work so we can understand what is happening.

Everything Is Selling

Even agency MBS has been incredibly volatile, having its most volatile day in the history of agency MBS. The UMBS 3.0 Coupon traded from $99.98 to $102.64 on Thursday, March 19. This was more volatile in a day than agency MBS has ever seen over the course of a week.

Source: MBSLive

Agency MBS has its principal guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. Principal and interest payments will be advanced even if the underlying loan defaults for three months. After that, the loan is bought back at face value. This means that agency MBS carries no credit risk. So it's somewhat remarkable that even no-risk securities had such significant selling pressure.

The Federal Reserve rode to the rescue, announcing unlimited QE in the form of buying as much agency MBS that's needed to stabilize the market. So far, it appears to be working as agency MBS is now trading at 52-week highs.

Source: MBS Dashboard

Yet with agency MBS experiencing volatility, it shouldn't be surprising that non-agency MBS - securities in which the buyer experiences the impact of defaults and takes on all of the credit risk - have seen significant downside.

Non-Agency

Non-agency MBS was absolutely flooded with sellers as AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFAX) dumped over $1.25 billion in MBS over the weekend in a desperate bid to get cash.

This desperate selling spawns more desperate selling as non-agency MBS holders face margin calls. The recent announcement from several mREITs about their non-agency MBS portfolios receiving elevated margin calls panicked the market. The mREITs seek forbearance from their lenders, hoping that the slack will be bought out of the market and prices will recover to more normal levels without them having to sell at large discounts.

Margin Calls

This has led to "margin calls." MBS purchases are typically leveraged using what's known as "repurchase agreements" or repos. Buyers will provide collateral to lenders for 3-6 month terms. The value of the collateral offered always is more than the amount of the loan. This is known as the "haircut." The size of the haircut will vary, depending on the quality of the collateral. For agency MBS, the haircut might only be 5%, for non-agency MBS the haircut can be over 25%-plus.

When the price of the securities drops, the lender can issue a margin call. This means that the borrower needs to post additional collateral, pay cash or the lender will keep the collateral and sell it in the market.

This is what we have seen over the week with AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYMT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) all announcing that they have margin calls and that they have notified their lenders that they do not have the ability to meet them and are attempting to negotiate forbearance agreements. These agreements will seek to prevent their lenders from exercising their rights to declare an Event of Default.

There are a few things going for mREITs, first is that this crisis has not been brought on by severe defaults in mortgages. Where MBS was a main driver of the 2008-2009 recession, today it's the collateral damage of a rush to liquidity. If lenders view the volatility as temporary, they will be more willing to make a deal. Getting the collateral and having to dump it in the market, where their dumping is likely to drive prices down further, is not a very appealing option for the lenders. They will make that call, only if they believe that taking the hit now will be less than their losses if they leave the loans outstanding.

Who Is At Risk?

All mREITs are not created equally, and we will see a very large divergence in results. From the thriving to potential bankruptcy.

Agency

Those REITs which primarily focus on agency MBS will thrive. The reason is simple, as noted above, agency MBS is trading at long-term highs. Therefore, there's no risk of a margin call for agency securities.

With the Federal Reserve willing to pump unlimited amounts of money into the system, agency MBS will continue to benefit from the reality that the United States cannot afford to let the mortgage market collapse. It's literally "too big to fail" and the Fed will do absolutely anything in its power to ensure it does not. That, combined with the fact that it is absolutely within the Fed's power to protect the market, ensures that agency MBS remains an extremely low-risk investment.

For mREITs, they utilize significant leverage and then profit on the spread between what they borrow at and the average yield of their assets. We can see it with AGNC (AGNC), average yield, minus average cost of funds equals net interest spread.

The larger the spread, the better the performance AGNC will see. This is going to correlate very strongly with their share price and their ability to pay dividends. We can see the spread dip in early 2019, as the yield curve inverted, the cost of funds increased relative to the yield they received.

Today, the yield curve has steepened considerably.

Source: CNBC

This means that the cost of borrowing for AGNC has plummeted. While their average yield has declined, it has not declined nearly as much as the cost of borrowing.

Spreads will be increasing substantially, and that means more cash flow for mREITs that focus in agency MBS.

AGNC is the largest mREIT that is close to a "pure play" on agency MBS with only $1.6 billion of their $107.9 billion portfolio in credit risk or non-agency MBS.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is the other major player in the agency sector. They have $8.3 billion in credit and non-agency assets and more rhan $120 billion in agency MBS. They are at risk of their non-agency assets being a slight drag on performance, but overall their results will rely on the performance of their agency holdings.

Agency remains the lowest risk investment in the mREIT sector and is trading at incredibly attractive deals. Agency mREITs will thrive, experiencing improving results as their spreads increase. Agency MBS is not the type of securities that have been involved in margin calls.

Hybrid

Hybrid mREITs have become more common. IVR is a hybrid, with approximately 26% of their assets in credit risk.

Source: IVR

With their announcement that they are attempting to negotiate forbearance with their lenders, the share prices have crashed for both the common and preferred. It's worth noting the language of the press release:

In addition, in order to preserve liquidity until it can more accurately assess the impact that current market conditions in fixed income markets will have on the Company's balance sheet and overall liquidity, the Company announced that it will delay the payment of its previously announced quarterly cash dividends.

IVR announced they were delaying the payment, not canceling it. To some, this might seem pollyannish, but for IVR, surrendering the collateral is an option. While not pretty, it would be a huge blow to book value, their agency MBS business is large enough to support the continued existence of the company.

It's likely that even without the non-agency side of their business, IVR would still be producing enough revenues to pay reduced dividends. So for IVR, the negotiations with their lenders will dictate how large of a dividend they pay. If the lenders are accommodating, they could possibly continue paying the whole thing. IVR's priority right now is likely trying to save the assets as they believe in the long-term viability of them. They would rather hold the assets than surrender them to counterparties or sell them at a steep discount.

Non-Agency

NYMT is an example of a mostly non-agency mREIT. While they hold some agency MBS, with less than $1 billion in a portfolio of more than $5 billion in assets, it's not enough to make a material difference.

Source: NYMT 10-K

NYMT's agency portfolio is not sufficiently sized to be able to survive on its own. It will be crucial for NYMT to work out a deal with their lenders. Their focus on non-agency leaves them little flexibility.

On the positive side, the volatility in the MBS market has more to do with entities raising cash than with concerns over defaults. On the negative side, the counterparties that NYMT is negotiating with also might be looking to increase liquidity and might be willing to eat a large loss.

Conclusion

The mREIT sector is in a state of upheaval. This creates fantastic opportunities as more pure agency MBS REITs are trading at ridiculously low prices and will thrive in this environment.

Hybrids like IVR are positioned to do extremely well if their lenders are willing to work with them. If not, the size of their agency portfolios will determine to what extent they can mitigate the damage. IVR has a large enough agency portfolio to survive, and if they can hold onto and deleverage their non-agency holdings, they can benefit from the significant upside in the recovery.

mREITs that do not have exposure to agency MBS, or very limited exposure, will be at the highest risk. Right now, the largest problems appear to be in the residential sector, however, Barry Sternlicht of Starwood (STWD) and Tom Barrack of Colony Capital (CLNY) have both warned of a potential collapse in the commercial CMBS sector. Holdings like STWD, Ladder Capital (LADR), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) could all experience difficulties.

Hybrid holdings like IVR, which have a mix, will be more likely to deal with the troubles in their non-agency holdings and have more options for being able to hold onto them or to cut them off and become a pure agency play. The higher their exposure to agency, the safer they will be.

mREITs with significant non-agency exposure have little choice but to hunker down and wait for the storm to pass.

The best place to be right now is in agency mREITs. AGNC and NLY being the two giants in the sector and both are clearly the safest and most undervalued picks. They will benefit greatly from rising spreads. These are among the best investments in today's market and we are very bullish on both.

