Equinix Is In Good Shape For This Year

Equinix has a high level of property ownership and long-term leases putting it in good shape for future cash flow.

The company has enough cash and ability to tap into additional credit to service its current dividend for the next year or two at least.

Equinix is a safe haven during this time of market turbulence. The work-at-home directive will increase the use of the internet and data centers.

Today, I am writing about Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), one of the big data center REITs. Another being Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) of course, but Digital Realty's coverage will be for another day. I can't understate the importance of data centers for the digital transformation revolution and I believe that internet infrastructure will lead us through the COVID-19 crisis.

In fact, Equinix's stock has been doing quite well lately, outpacing the S&P 500 by 20% over the last three months.

Equinix is an investment safe haven for a number of reasons. Among them is the mass rush to the internet as many workers shift from the office to working remotely from home, a phenomenon that will boost short-term results and likely have a long-lasting effect. In addition to those currently employed, I expect that downsized workers and students will also spend more time on the internet as well.

Dividend

While I anticipate that internet usage will spike in the near term, the other side of the coin is that most businesses will be hurting and some will disappear completely. That being the case, Equinix has $1.8 billion cash and equivalents on hand and also can tap into a $2 billion revolving credit facility if necessary.

The company has consistently grown adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for several years and finished 2019 with a record of $1.9 billion AFFO, 13% YoY growth in constant currency.

The yearly dividend is $836 million with an AFFO payout ratio of 43%. There is plenty of headroom for maintaining the 1.8% dividend for the rest of the year and probably next even in the face of the pandemic and possible recession.

Property Ownership and Leases

Another reason for owning Equinix shares is that the company has a high level of property ownership and long-term leases as described in this excellent article:

"More than 84% of the company's recurring revenue is generated by either owned properties or properties where their lease expirations extend to 2034 and beyond. That makes for safe haven of future cash flows, whose value current investors are ideally attempting to extract."

Investment Risks

Debt - Equinix has a significant amount of debt, greater than $10 billion. The debt service could jeopardize the company's competitiveness and also impact cash flow if interest rates were to rise. Operations/expansion could be impacted as lending requirements tighten or there is a credit downgrade in the new macro environment. Equinix could have difficulty renewing loans or financing new acquisitions.

Growth - By necessity, Equinix is a growth engine. The company needs to grow continuously or risk losing its competitive edge.

"In order to sustain our growth in certain of our existing and new markets, we may have to expand an existing data center, lease a new facility or acquire suitable land, with or without structures, to build new IBX data centers from the ground up."

Indeed, the company has 45 expansion and construction projects on the go.

But with mass shutdowns occurring throughout the world, construction projects will undoubtedly be disrupted and many of this year's activities will be put on hold. In the words of the company management:

"These construction projects expose us to many risks which could have an adverse effect on our operating results and financial condition. Some of the risks associated with these projects include: construction delays;

lack of availability and delays for data center equipment, including items such as generators and switchgear;

unexpected budget changes;

increased prices for building supplies, raw materials and data center equipment;

labor availability, labor disputes and work stoppages with contractors, subcontractors and other third parties;

unanticipated environmental issues and geological problems;

delays related to permitting from public agencies and utility companies; and

delays in site readiness leading to our failure to meet commitments made to customers planning to expand into a new build."

Many of the above concerns may be realized in the current economic circumstances and this will have some consequences for this year's financial statements.

Stock Valuation - The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Equinix's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Equinix is situated much higher than the best-fit line reflecting the premium that the market is allotting for this stock. In the long term, the stock price may suffer from reversion to the mean once the market turbulence subsides.

Summary and Conclusions

Equinix appears to be a viable short-term investment given the government initiated social distancing directives issued around the globe. Of course, the increases in work-at-home employees has to be balanced against the massive rise in unemployment. One could argue, however, that the unemployed will be spending their time surfing the web and doing other tasks on the internet.

Given the high level of cash on hand and the company's ability to tap into additional credit, I don't foresee the dividend payout being in jeopardy for this year and likely not for next year.

There are several risks that come with an investment in Equinix. First of all, construction and expansion projects will be and probably already are being put on hold, causing expenses to rise. Companies will go bankrupt and the data center usage rate will drop as a result. Equinix has a high debt load and could be subject to credit downgrade or lender tightening.

I believe that Equinix is one of the safer investments for this market environment and I am giving the company a bullish rating.

