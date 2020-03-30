Medical Properties Trust: A Government-Backed 6.15% Yield

MPW's large growth prospects have not been hurt by the pandemic and may be helped by the lower interest rate environment.

On March 23rd, Seeking Alpha published my article explaining the investment thesis for specialty hospital REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). In the previous ten days, the company's stock had sold off violently, seemingly in sympathy with senior living facilities whose problems had nothing to do with hospitals. Investors also were hearing rumors of a phantom risk that hospitals could go into financial distress because of forced delays in their profitable elective surgery business. I discussed the government backstop congress likely would have in the stimulus bill, and how investors seemed to be vastly overestimating the risk these hospital-friendly provisions might be dropped.

As I write this on the evening of March 27th, the stimulus has become law and hospitals have been protected, along with promises for more to come. Leaders of both parties made it clear they are not going to let hospitals become financially distressed in the middle of a pandemic. This should be a relief to everyone.

When I wrote the article last Friday, MPW's stock had closed at $14.07. As I write this article on Friday evening a week later, it has closed at $17.68, a gain of 25.7% for the week compared to gains of 10.3% for the S&P 500 and 17.4% for Vanguard's VNQ diversified REIT index. Most hopefully, today the market sold off by 3.36%, but MPW actually had a 0.68% gain, showing good alpha (excess capital gains) and beta (roughly, correlation between the stock's movements and the market's movements). Investors can hope, thanks to the government backstop, this is the beginning of an extended period of behavior relatively uncorrelated with either the REIT or S&P indices.

This article updates last week's discussion. I want to describe what is in the stimulus bill and then what it actually means for investors who own or are considering owning MPW. The bottom line will be that MPW's forward FFO and dividend are, for the next year and probably two years, the closest things to a government-backed risk-free instrument existing in the stock market, and it should trade less like a risk instrument and more like a safe haven.

If this happens, its current 6.15% yield compared to the 0.11% for a 1-year Treasury implies a significant capital gain from Friday's closing level, which would reflect the certainty of the business relative to the rest of the market, in addition to the healthy yield. Investors also will receive, effectively, a free option on both a dividend raise and business growth. In a market with as much uncertainty as this one, the risk/reward on MPW looks very good from here.

Federal Government Help For Hospitals

The stimulus bill contains everything the American Hospital Association was asking for to help hospitals. Specifically, it has provisions to redress the hospital industry's three largest cost and revenue impacts from the pandemic. Here is what the bill signed on Friday addresses,

It increases Medicare and Medicaid compensation by 20%, to cover for the added expense associated with the unusually intensive care required by COVID-19 patients. It also suspends a planned 2% cut in Medicaid payments. Both of these measures are in addition to the previous aid bill which provided funding to cover care for uninsured patients.

It provides $100B of direct payments to cover revenue losses associated with deferred or cancelled elective surgeries because, at the government's request, hospitals have kept beds open for COVID-19 patients. This fund also will be used to cover increased costs associated with the greater need for personal protective equipment and increased staffing.

It provides $16B for new equipment, such as extra ventilators.

Hospitals will benefit from the 50% reduction in the payroll tax, to increase operating cash flows.

Outside the bill itself, Congressional leaders promise more money in subsequent bills. The happy reality is that hospitals have gotten everything they were asking for and a little more, along with promises from leaders in both parties that "this is just the beginning" of aid to hospitals. There will be more bills coming, with more help.

Implications for MPW

Something many overlook about MPW is it does not necessarily suffer if its tenants see margin pressures, as long as they make rent. Time will tell if the stimulus provides windfall profits to the tenants, but what we know right now is it guarantees they can keep the lights on, which includes paying rent. Rent from these hospital operators is now, effectively, government guaranteed.

The list of aid directly addresses every source of operator risk: lost revenues from high-margin procedures, increased costs of care, increased staffing, and increased equipment costs. From this point, we also know that aid to hospitals is not an area of partisan disagreement and the check is effectively open-ended for as long as the crisis lasts.

The benefit to operators will go past the end of the crisis as well. These unperformed elective procedures like knee replacements, hip replacements, back surgeries, etc. merely represent deferred revenues, not cancelled revenues. When the crisis subsides, there will be a boomlet for high-margin elective surgeries. If the crisis lasts six months, the six months after will be filled with high margin business. If the crisis lasts a year, the next year will be filled with high margin business. Effectively, between the government backstop and pent up demand, rent is guaranteed from these hospital operators from at least one year out, to possibly two.

How should an investor think about the difference between putting money in a one year treasury at 0.11% versus MPW at 6.15%? The yields are effectively both government backstopped. The risk is all beta: Will stock volatility mean losing some principal between now and one year from now?

There is a 6% buffer built into the answer to that question because of MPW's current 6.04% yield differential. For the sake of discussion, let's pretend the earnings yield does not matter to a one year investor (FFO of at least $1.65 means the real equity yield is much higher) and focus on the dividend yield.

The stock could lose 6.04% between now and March 27th, 2021 and an investor would still get their principal back plus yield equivalent to the one year treasury. A two year investor looking at the 0.25% yield on the 2-year treasury could see a loss of 11.8% in an MPW investment between now and March 27th, 2022 and still get their principal back plus yield equivalent to a two year treasury.

Unlike a treasury, MPW will have at least one more dividend raise this year, increasing the return. Management also stated at the beginning of the year they target growing the business again with at least $3B of acquisitions this year. With interest rates even lower than they were last year, those acquisitions may be even more profitable than they expected. The current yield is higher than it was when they closed their last deals last year, but still in the range where their 8 and 9 percent cap rates plus their 3% cost of debt allows for profitable acquisitions.

These factors make MPW an attractive combination of very safe yield with upside risk even in a down market or economy. It has a chance to demonstrate non-correlated market behavior, which will make it appropriate for many institutional investors who are picking through the wreckage of their portfolios.

Weighing these factors together, what kind of dividend risk premium should we ask from a purchase of MPW? The current 6.04% premium between its dividend yield and a 1-year treasury is pretty high. Clearly, its price still represents the recent market dislocations and forced selling. Investors usually assign this level of risk-premium to distressed, overly leveraged, or stagnant businesses, or businesses whose future presents with a great deal of uncertainty. None of these descriptions apply to MPW.

Assignment of either a dividend or equity risk premium is in some sense personal. However, here are a few impartial things that every investor should acknowledge in their own personal calculus.

First, unlike 99% of American businesses, MPW's one and two year operating risks are lower now than they were before the pandemic started because there is a government backstop in place, and we know it will be followed by an extended period of pent-up demand for high margin services. These guarantees did not exist before a month ago. This detaches it from the investing calculus we need to use for almost every other business in the market and provides a reason for its forward performance to have low correlation with stocks in general.

Second, MPW's significant growth prospects should not be impaired by this pandemic and might be enhanced by lower interest rates.

Third, its dividend is highly likely to be raised at least one more time this year, to $1.12. There is also a fair likelihood it will, after a hiatus to respect the crisis, continue to be raised quarterly until it reaches the company's stated 80% target payout ratio. The raises will come at a rate of four cents per annum, for several more quarters until the annual dividend hits $1.32.

Fourth, academics usually regard 3% as a fair equity risk premium on a one-year investment in a business with ordinary risk. Thanks to the cratering treasury interest rate of 0.11% as the baseline, and using MPW's government guaranteed forward FFO of $1.65, asking for a 3.11% earnings yield for the next year implies its shares are worth about $53 right now as a one year investment, in a normal market. Using its government guaranteed $1.09 (ish) dividend instead, this implies a value of $35 per share for that same one year.

You might not be a one year investor. What is this secure FFO worth against the ten year treasury, whose rate is 0.72%? $44.32.

And that's without growth, of which MPW has plenty.

Looking at other businesses, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which investors are treating as "safe havens" during this crisis, these businesses continue to receive P/Es over 20 ( often well over 20 ), even without a government guarantee of their profits. A similar treatment for MPW also implies a share price over $33.

That 3% recommended risk premium is for a business with "typical" one year "risk". Is risk business risk or volatility risk? On one hand, MPW's business risk looking one year out is far, far lower than an ordinary business. It has a government guarantee and this should produce exceptionally low stock volatility in an ordinary market. On the other hand, its stock is not trading in an ordinary market.

The government can guarantee the forward FFO and the yield, but not the future stock price. Pricing MPW today is like making a bet on how close to an ordinary market we are going to have on March 27, 2021 and, to the extent the market still reflects greater volatility a year from now, how independent of that volatility these government guarantees will make its stock. Today was a good start.

Everyone needs to make their own judgments. Given the certainty in the business, the growth prospects, and the yield gap versus risk-free instruments, the risk/reward here looks very attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A smaller overlooked company with tremendous growth prospects just got a government guarantee of its revenue for the next year or two.