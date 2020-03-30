John Wiley & Sons: It's Time To Pound The Table

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Armageddon Associates as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) is an undervalued sleep well at night stock with solid history of cash generation and growing dividend payments. I believe now is an excellent time to buy shares of John Wiley & Sons and here's why.

I believe John Wiley & Sons possesses a moat. The company operates in an industry with high barriers to entry, and in an industry where contracts are forged on the premise of relationships, reputation, and knowledge base. There are numerous advantages to being in the research and learning industry, including the growing educational attainment worldwide from university courses to professional certifications. Wiley has decades of valuable content across its vast library of journals and it would be very difficult to replicate the content and prestige of those journals. For those reasons, the industry is oligopolistic, with a concentrated number of large publishers making up most of the industry, and highly profitable.

The Bull Case

In addition to the industry dynamics, there are other reasons to be bullish. Wiley's positioning within the ecosystem has enabled it to gain market share, as show below. Having more content and more citations should grow the brand of Wiley and their respective journals, giving them more relative bargaining power.

(Courtesy of Wiley & Sons)

Research, while important, is not the only portion of the business worth mentioning. The other roughly half of the business is Education, which has seen its print segment shrink to ~33% of its division's revenue, while digital and tech-enabled services continue to grow. Again, the scalability of their digital offerings allows for margin upside as the legacy business declines. There are significant areas for growth within Test Preparation and Corporate eLearning, while Education Services is a fast-growing segment (and not anywhere near, in my opinion, its potential optimal profitability due to investments for growth).

(Courtesy of Wiley & Sons)

The recent acquisition of ZyBooks, a leader in digital courseware for Computer Science, shows how meaningful the transition from print to digital can be for Wiley Education given higher sell through and better margin realization.

(Courtesy of Wiley & Sons)

From a valuation perspective, Wiley is traded on a FCF yield of greater than 10% based on guidance of $210 million to $230 million. According to Morningstar, Wiley's class A shares trade at 14.4x forward earnings (versus a five-year average of 17x forward earnings). This compares favorably to Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 's 18.6x forward earnings.

While backward-looking, Wiley clearly didn't grow earnings to an acceptable rate to justify a premium multiple to the market; this broadly reflects what I've known, which is that Wiley's print business was a substantial part of the business and has declined to a much smaller portion of the overall pie and that there is some noise due to acquisitions and restructuring, as well as currency effects. The argument here is that the business on a go-forward basis is more set-up for growth and margin expansion, has a solid base of cash flow generation, a solid and long track record of growing the dividend and if you notice below, a very recession resilient (I would argue, coronavirus resilient as well) profile. I would call this cheap safety in a bubbly and volatile market environment.

(Courtesy of MacroTrends)

The dividend yield is also at a multi-decade high (March 2000 to March 2020 is shown below), paying you to wait for the growth in digital and tech-enabled offerings to expand margins.

(Courtesy of MacroTrends)

Finally, and most recently, the company has beat earnings for the Q3 2020. According to Seeking Alpha, Wiley & Sons beat Non-GAAP EPS by $0.14 and GAAP EPS by $0.12.

(Courtesy of Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, they beat projected revenue by $2.39M. The figure above shows that positive outlooks for FY 2020 regarding revenue, adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and Free cash flow were either reaffirmed or raised in one case. Ultimately, this paints a nice picture for the future of Wiley and Sons.

To verify the valuation story, I consulted a discounted cash flow model. Valuing the business based on the midpoint of guidance for FCF with a modest 3% perpetual growth rate and conservative 10% discount rate, John Wiley & Sons is ~60% undervalued. Given the stickiness of the legacy business and the growth of the newer businesses, I find these assumptions conservative and the valuation extremely compelling.

How Wiley and Sons is Positioned Against Open Access

John Wiley & Sons is a mainly digital business. According to their 2019 annual report (Pages 25-27) the plurality of their earnings come from their research division where online academic journal subscriptions are their bread and butter. In fact, their reliance on online journal subscriptions is shown by the observation that it contributes more than half of their profits for their research segment. This sector also has continuously seen a decrease over the past 2 years. This decline is likely related to the growth of the open access publishing movement going on in academia. John Wiley and Sons understands this movement as well and has taken steps to accommodate. Between 2018 and 2019, they've increased their open access journal revenue by 30%. Where does this money come from though? It just so happens that authors have to pay a fee to publish their papers in Wiley and Sons online journals. These fees range anywhere between $500-$2000 fee per publication. Another avenue of revenue from their open access journals is that they contain advertisements.

Regarding Open Access, Wiley currently offers two models of Open Access that is at the author's choice. A fully open access journal or a subscription journal offering called OnlineOpen is called Gold. The other option, Green, is free to the author, but allows for a 12 to 24-month embargo period. Wiley cites in its 2019 10-K that the hybrid open access is only available to authors that are publishing in the majority of the company's academic journals are able to make their articles available through Wiley's OnlineOpen. This is a network effect in play, if you want to publish in a particularly respected journal, you must access it via the Wiley tollroad. Not only that, the as stated below by Wiley and Sons, the open access journals cover a wide array of disciplines as per their 2019 10-K:

The Open Access portfolio spans life, physical, medical and social sciences and includes a choice of high impact journals and broad-scope titles that offer a responsive, author-centered service.

In 2019, Wiley signed a multi-year agreement with Projekt Deal in Germany, which represented ~700 German institutions. This gives Projekt Deal access to Wiley's journal content library dating back to 1997. Clearly, in my opinion, the enormity of the Wiley content library would be very difficult, if not impossible, to recreate.

I think it's helpful to include language from Wiley itself. They explain the current situation well, as well as highlighting the risk should the situation change as per their 2019 10-K:

To date, the majority of governments that have taken a position on open access have favored the green model and have generally specified embargo periods of twelve months. The publishing community generally takes the view that this period should be sufficient to protect subscription revenues, provided that publishers' platforms offer sufficient added value to the article. Governments in Europe have been more supportive of the gold model, which thus far is generating incremental revenue for publishers with active open access programs. A number of European administrations are showing interest in a business model which combines the purchasing of subscription content with the purchase of open access publishing for authors in their country. This development removes an element of risk by fixing revenues from that market, provided that the terms, price, and rate of transition negotiated are acceptable.

I will note that it seems to be discipline dependent in that the sciences tend to have less bias against open access publishing as opposed to their peers in the humanities. There also seems to be discrepancies in the age of the journals as well. Meaning, that older open access journal perform less than equally old subscription-based journals. However, this effect is not as prevalent in newer open access journal versus subscription based journals.

Finally, the rise of government interventions could also negatively affect the subscription journal model as the EU and the US have stipulations about publishing, access, and the use of government funds. For instance, the EU has policies currently in place in that subsidizes costs for publishing in open access journals. In the US, all projects directly funded by NIH grants post-2008 must be posted to PubMed Central for public access within 12 months after the official date of publication.

As a final blurb, a note from a blog post in Nature speaks a lot about the stickiness of prestige. In 2013, the founder of Public Library of Science (PLoS), one of the largest open access scientific journals in the world admits the results of his work doesn't measure up well to his hopes. He blames the culture of current academia and their hesitation to recognize open-access for its potential.

While Open Access may be a threat, I argue that Wiley is positioned well ahead of the curve, given its positioning including the Atypon acquisition. Atypon is a digital publishing platform that makes its revenue by hosting publications from other organizations including other publishing heavy hitters such as the American Chemical Society, Elsevier, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the New England Journal of Medicine. They operate as an independent subsidiary of Wiley and Sons. Moreover, it's an Open Access platform, which has partnered with institutions in Europe and the United States. Wiley's status within academia and its ability to leverage its brand, expertise and platform has enabled it to outgrow the market in terms of content publication, as seen below.

While I believe the subscription journal business has merits given; the reputational effects and biases within the humanities/ other areas of research, the outperformance in content generation should help to mitigate the concern, as volume (or citations) is how authors in the scientific realm perceive the value of a given platform.

(Courtesy of Wiley & Sons)

It's quite possible that a hybrid ecosystem, as we have now, continues into the future with Open Access continuing to grow on acceptable terms for publishers. I would argue that publishers aren't anywhere close to commodity providers and still operate an oligopoly, especially given the breadth of Wiley's offerings, so a comparison with drug distributors or a similar industry that saw a dramatic shift from its customers.

Moreover, an increase in customer bargaining power via hospital consolidation and bulk purchasing is not likely in my opinion. While Open Access could continue to slowly eat into the share that the subscription journals have held with regards to revenue, it's quite possible that subscription fees can be lowered to mitigate switching, that bundling may occur (think of the pesky Comcast deals that make your TV and internet cheaper than just having internet) or that with Open Access, margins could expand - why? The Open Access platform is scalable, we have not seen the full impacts of this on margins as more expenses are spread over a relatively fixed cost base, is completely digital, and targets institutions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wiley's vast library, increasing cost adjusted gross returns, and continual pursuit of profitable online endeavors shows a bright future for the company. I think that Wiley and Sons is a recession resistant and current pandemic resistant stock that should provide strong, absolute returns relative to the market over time. Lastly, I think this would be a great stock to have as part of a portfolio looking for both capital appreciation and a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy sell or hold a security. Do your own work and/or consult your advisor prior to taking any action.