Slow Dividend Growth To Dominate 9 Early April Announcements

Hanging over the market, of course, is the pandemic-driven economic slowdown. In response, I’ve reduced and widened the range of my predictions.

There were only a few long-term dividend growth companies that announced their annual increases in March. Among the more notable were Colgate-Palmolive and Ross Stores.

This article is the latest in my series of articles where I provide my predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Since providing my predictions at the end of February, the investing world has been turned on its head, with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic driving stocks into its first major bear market since the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis.

Ordinarily, I use companies’ historical dividend payments, along with past earnings and guidance on future earnings and information on corporate debt levels to estimate what I think a company’s next dividend increase will be. However, with the “social distancing” that’s been implemented across the country, many companies have withdrawn past earnings guidance or simply have no idea what to expect in the coming months. As I write this, it isn’t even clear how long the various lockdowns across the country will last. To account for this, I’ve generally reduced my predictions (while still trying to maintain some optimism), and widened the range of the expected dividend boosts.

Before I offer my predictions for announcements of dividend increases from nine companies in the first half of April , here are how my predictions for March came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, March 27th.)

Results for the Five Dividend Increase Predictions from March

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Prediction: 2.3 – 3.5% increase to $1.76 - $1.78

Actual: 2.3% increase to $1.76

Forward yield: 2.70%

The consumer products company continued its pattern of small increases in its 57th year of dividend growth.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Prediction: 9.8 – 10.8% increase to $4.48 - $4.52

Actual: 7.8% increase to $4.40

Forward yield: 3.38%

This is the smallest dividend boost for General Dynamics since 2005.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Prediction: 0 – 1.6% increase to $2.48 - $2.52

Actual: 4.8% increase to $2.60

Forward yield: 3.90%

Qualcomm extended its dividend growth streak to 18 years despite an 18% drop in EPS in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Raytheon (RTN)

Prediction: 8.0 – 9.8% increase to $4.07 - $4.14

Actual: Deferred until early April

As I finish this article, Raytheon had not announced its 16th annual dividend increase. I expect the company to announce its next annual boost in the first week of April.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Prediction: 5.2 – 8.3% increase to $2.02 - $2.08

Actual: 0% increase to $1.92

Forward yield: 4.57%

Despite boosting its dividend in March for the last seven years, the furniture and home goods company deferred its dividend increase this year.

Predictions for the Nine Announcements of Dividend Increases in the First Half of April

Here are my predictions for the nine dividend increases I expect in the first half of April:

AptarGroup (ATR)

AptarGroup, which designs and manufactures dispensing and packaging products, is set to announce its 27th year of dividend growth right around mid-month. The company sports a modest dividend growth record, with a 5-year average growth rate of 5%. The company’s business is mature, and even with acquisitions this year in the Pharma Services business segment, sales grew only 3% and adjusted EPS year-over-year growth was limited to 2%. Given the slow growth, I don’t expect a massive boost, but the company’s payout ratio of 36% leaves room for an increase around the average growth rate.

Prediction: 4.2 – 6.9% increase to $1.50 - $1.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.60 – 1.64%

American Water Works Company (AWK)

The fast-growing water and wastewater utility, which serves over 15 million customers across 46 states, belies the stereotype of utilities as slow-growth companies. The company grew its EPS in 2019 by 9.4% and is provided a range of 2020 EPS growth of between 5 and 8%. Longer-term, the American Water Works is targeting EPS growth of 7 to 10%. The company’s dividend growth rate mirrors the EPS growth rate; last year’s dividend boost of 10% was identical to American Water Works’ 5-year growth rate. Water usage tends to be independent of the economy and future earnings shouldn’t be terribly impacted by the economic slowdown. So, despite the debt-to-equity load of 150%, the EPS growth rate will support the company’s 13th annual payout boost. I’m expecting an increase around 10%.

Prediction: 8.0 – 11.0% increase to $2.16 - $2.22

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.79 – 1.84%

Celanese (CE)

The chemical company is a relatively new addition to the list of dividend growth companies, just having completed a decade of dividend growth in 2019. The S&P 500 component went public in January 2005, has paid dividends since August 2005, and grown them since 2010. And the company has been rewarding for investors – since 2010, the company has increased its dividend by double digits each year and averaged a 30% compounded growth rate. Unfortunately, Celanese saw softer demand for its products in the latter half of 2019. As a supplier of chemicals to a variety of industries, the economic slowdown will have a major impact on earnings – more than the company was already expecting. Adjusted EPS in 2019 were down 13% to $9.53. So does this mean the end to double-digit boosts for the chemical company? Well, Celanese sports a high debt-to-equity ratio of 135%, but the payout ratio of 26% leaves room for a decent increase. But with the uncertainty in the economy, I think there’s only a small chance of a double-digit increase.

Prediction: 5.6 – 10.5% increase to $2.62 - $2.74

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.68 – 3.84%

H. B. Fuller (FUL)

Like many companies, Fuller has withdrawn EPS guidance for 2020 due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, but has maintained its commitment to reduce its net debt by $200 million – about 10% of its net debt – over the course of the year. This follows the company’s reduction of $258 million of debt in 2019. With the focus on debt reduction over the last two years, the chemical company’s dividend growth rate has suffered, with 3 – 4% boosts in 2018 and 2019, well below the 9% growth rate over the last decade. The company’s continued focus on this, along with the uncertainties from the pandemic, will hold Fuller’s 51st year of dividend growth to below 3% for another year.

Prediction: 0 – 3.1% increase to $0.64 - $0.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.39 – 2.46%

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Based in the northeastern U. S., the bank holding company has a 27 year history of increasing dividends – but just barely. In each year over the last decade, People’s United has grown its dividend by only a penny a share. Like many mature companies, the company continues to grow through acquisitions and recently closed on its merger with a smaller bank holding company, United Financial Bancorp. With the merger, People’s United added 50 bank branches to its existing 400 branches. The company hasn’t seen the benefits of the merger in its earnings results yet; 2019 adjusted EPS fell about 2% from 2018 to $1.27. Although the payout yield below 60% and low debt gives room for a decent size dividend increase, old habits die hard. With the recent upheaval in the stock market and economy, I expect an 11th year of a penny increase to the annual dividend from People’s United, although I think there’s a small change of a 2-cent increase.

Prediction: 1.4 – 2.8% increase to $0.72 - $0.73

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.22 – 6.30%

Procter & Gamble (PG)

With its 63 year history of growing dividends, the consumer products company is a core holding of many income investors. P&G’s earnings got hit in fiscal 2019 (which ended on June 30, 2019), as the company did some accounting adjustments to its Gillette Shave Care business. Although GAAP EPS fell by 60%, the company’s core EPS (excluding the one-time adjustments) grew by 7% to $4.52. So far this year, P&G seems to have regained its momentum with first half EPS up 15% to $2.88, but the economic difficulties will, no doubt, affect earnings going forward. The company recent went to the commercial bond market to borrow $5 billion, which should give it enough liquidity to continue some level of dividend growth. Like many mature companies, P&G’s dividend growth rate isn’t very high; the company prefers slow and steady and sports a compounded growth rate of 5.6% over the last decade. Given the recovery from the one-time impacts from the Gillette Shave Cream business line, I expect the company’s 64th year of growth to be in the mid-single digit percentages.

Prediction: 3.0 – 6.0% increase to $3.0731 - $3.1626

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.79 – 2.87%

Southern Company (SO)

Southern Company will begin its 19th year of dividend growth in 2020. The electric and natural gas utility has, like many other utilities, a modest dividend growth history. Last year’s increase of 3.3% nearly matched the company’s average growth rate of 3.6% over the last decade. Despite the economic slowdown, I’m not expecting the company to skip this year’s dividend growth. The company grew EPS by less than 2% last year and, on top of that, sports a heavy debt-to-equity load of 170%. We’ll see another increase in April, but it won’t be anything notable.

Prediction: 1.6 – 3.2% increase to $2.52 - $2.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.50 – 4.57%

Sonoco Company (SON)

Adjusted earnings at packaging company Sonoco continue to grind slowly upwards – after reporting 5% growth in 2019, the company is guiding 2020 base EPS growth to between 2 and 5%. This level of growth has become typical for Sonoco and is good for slow, steady dividend growth. Despite a debt-to-equity load of nearly 100%, Sonoco is in a good position for its 38th year of dividend growth. Along with the expected EPS growth, the current dividend of $1.72 gives the company a payout ratio below 50%. Last year’s increase of 5% was right in line with the decade-long growth average, but investors can probably expect a smaller boost this year.

Prediction: 2.3 – 4.7% increase to $1.76 - $1.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.15 – 4.24%

The Travelers Company (TRV)

One of the largest property insurers in the United States and a component of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has grown dividends for 16 years. Like many insurers, the company manages its assets conservatively, with a low debt-to-equity ratio below 25% and a payout yield below 40%. And with a decade-long compounded growth average of 10%, the company has been a boon for dividend investors. The company had a good 2019 – the amount of insurance premiums that the company wrote was up 6% and core income per share was up 7% to $9.60. Being a conservative company, I believe that the economic uncertainty will cause the company to keep its 17th year of dividend growth to the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 4.9 – 7.9% increase to $3.44 - $3.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.44 – 3.54%

Summary

This is normally where I talk about how quiet March was. And from the perspective of dividend growth companies, it was – there were far fewer companies that announced annual increases in this month than in other months.

But from the obvious perspective – the explosion of cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, the rapid drop in economic activity in the United States and around the world, and the associated drop in the stock market – it was anything but quiet. In some cases, this will give investors the opportunity to buy excellent dividend-paying companies on sale and receive yields that would have been unthinkable just two months ago.

But in other cases, it will reveal the companies that have been misallocating their cash flow – purchasing back stock at elevated prices in recent years, only to go hat in hand to the federal government asking for a bailout because they no longer have the cash flow they expected (I'm looking at you, Boeing). Some companies will survive without needing a bailout, but only by cutting their dividend payments in response to reduced cash flow. Others will survive and thrive through this period, continuing to reward investors with growing dividends.

One final observation: It was only a couple of months ago, at the beginning of February, that seven new companies were added to the list of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. This brought the number of companies in the index to 64, the largest in a long time. It will be interesting to see how many of those companies are able to survive the downturn as dividend growth stocks and still be on the index a year from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY OF THESE STOCKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold no positions in the stocks mentioned in this article. However, I may take a position in any of these stocks in the near future. Also, I’m pretty sure that the bear market isn’t over.