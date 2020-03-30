Iluka: Cheap With A Near-Term Catalyst

The company announced to de-merge its royalty business which will be a catalyst for share price appreciation.

Royalty business itself worth around A$2.3 billion compare to Iluka’s EV of around A$2.8b.

Iluka is the world’s largest producer of zircon and a leading producer of high grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) feed-stock such as rutile, synthetic rutile and ilmenite. The company’s key producing assets are located in Australia and Sierra Leone, with aggregate production of ~300ktpa of zircon, ~200ktpa of rutile, ~180ktpa of synthetic rutile and ~600ktpa of ilmenite. These commodities are commonly referred to collectively as mineral sands, given the source of the commodities.

Source: Company Presentation

Iluka accounts for close to 30% of global zircon production, which is mainly used in ceramics manufacturing, where its opacity makes it an ideal input into tiles and sanitary ware. The company produces ~17% of global TiO2 feedstock, which is mainly used as a whitening pigment in paints, plastics and paper.

Demand for both Zircon and TiO2 feedstock is closely linked to global construction growth, given the primary uses in ceramics and paints respectively.

Importantly, Iluka also holds a 1.232% royalty over BHP’s Mining Area C (MAC) iron ore operation. Iluka announced to de-merger its MAC royalty business which is valued at around A$2.3b on a standalone basis.

The investment thesis is underpinned by three key factors:

1) The MAC royalty is a world-class asset that is materially undervalued within the Iluka group structure. The de-merger will allow shareholders to realize the value of this royalty business;

2) A positive medium term outlook on the TiO2 and zircon markets; and

3) The company has a pipeline of attractive development projects with a solid balance sheet position (net cash)

1. MAC royalty

Iluka holds a royalty over iron ore produced from specific tenements of BHP’s Mining Area C (NYSE:MAC) in Western Australia.

The royalty resulted from a 1994 restructure of deferred payments owed to Consolidated Gold Fields Australia with the agreement outlining the following key terms:

Evergreen royalty of 1.232% of Australian denominated revenue from MAC; and

A one-off payment of AUD$1 million per million tonne increase in annual capacity.

I believe the royalty stream is a very lucrative investment stream for a number of reasons:

BHP is an extremely high quality counterparty and MAC is strategically important to their iron ore production profile;

The insulation from any operating cost risk, given the royalty is based on a percentage of revenue;

The material and likely step-up in production expected from MAC as BHP commissions the South Flank development; and

The long reserve life of MAC (minimum life more than 25 years) and evergreen nature of the royalty agreement.

Source: Company Presentation

First production from South Flank has been targeted by BHP in 2021, with production from MAC expected to nearly triple from current levels of ~50mtpa to ~135mtpa in 2023 as BHP ramps up production.

The sensitivity table illustrates that the MAC royalty (including the South Flank development) could generate ~$160m in earnings p.a. in 2023 at AUD:USD FX of 0.65 and an iron ore price of US$65/DMT. In addition to this, Iluka will receive one-off production payments of ~$80m as annual capacity increases.

Furthermore, given the decline in global bond yields, I believe the MAC royalty valuation has appreciated materially in recent years. The royalty is effectively a BHP bond (with leverage to iron ore prices). Given the surge in prices for high quality corporate bonds (BHP has an A credit rating from S&P and A2 from Moody’s), this translates into a higher underlying value for the royalty asset.

The company announced to the market that it will de-merger its MAC royalty business which will be a catalyst for shareholders to realize the value of this royalty business over the next 12 months.

2. TiO2 and zircon markets

Iluka produces primarily high quality chloride TiO2 feed-stock (rutile and synthetic rutile) and within this subset is one of the top three producers globally. Processing this feed-stock is generally more environmentally friendly and typically produces a higher quality end product than sulphate alternatives. While global economic uncertainty has weighed on demand for feed-stock on an overall basis, high quality chloride TiO2 remains in tight supply in most regions due to its greater scarcity and higher ‘value in use’ for pigment producers, which should support both Iluka’s prices and volumes over the medium term.

For the zircon market, Iluka flagged a slowdown in demand expectations due to political and trade tensions affecting sentiment and customer purchasing behavior, (particularly for ceramics applications). China accounts for nearly half of global zircon demand and is the major cause of the softer demand outlook. However, Iluka generates around 40% of its mineral sands EBITDA under Take-or-Pay contracts with a floor price which is higher than the market price in 2019.

From a supply perspective, the medium-term outlook indicates that significant mine depletion are anticipated from 2020 onward, with new projects required to make a material contribution to supply from 2021 onward if the market is to avoid going into a deficit.

3. Development projects and life extension options

Iluka has a large pipeline of growth projects across Zircon and TiO2 which I believe the market is attributing little or no value to. Four of the more prominent development options are the:

(I) Sembehun expansion in Sierra Leone;

(II) Eneabba mineral sands recovery in Western Australia;

(III) Greenfield development at Balranald in New South Wales; and

(iv) Restart of the SR1 synthetic rutile kiln in Western Australia.

These projects will ensure Iluka maintains adequate reserve life for its mineral sands business and gradually increase its production volumes going forward.

Valuation:

Assuming a demerger of the MAC royalty to better reflect its stand-alone valuation, I believe Iluka is significantly undervalued at its current price. In addition, the de-merge of MAC royalty business will be a catalyst for share price appreciation over the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.