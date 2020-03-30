Trading Plan: Analyze Stocks In 3 Categories - 'Pro Virus,' 'Pro+Post' And 'Post-Only'

Some names seem to have nothing to do with the virus except they have been identified with it. I give examples so you can avoid mistakes. Later this week we will develop the trading plan further.

This article is essentially a continuation of yesterday’s note

I want to take a tactical approach to reallocate the cash we worked so hard to generate. In fact, you should still be trimming into this rally today and tomorrow. I maintain that this rally and possibly running tomorrow is still portfolio rebalancing. We had a lot of negative newsflow over the weekend, including Dr. Fauci projecting 100,000 to 200,000 Americans dead by the time this is over. Yes, the news about Johnson & Johson (JNJ) selecting a candidate for their vaccine is good. But the trials won’t start until September, and if all goes well the vaccine will be ready in 2021. We already have a vaccine in progress with Moderna (MRNA). The news about Abbot Labs (ABT) is encouraging, testing is the priority and the small machines that could operate in a doctor’s office is the form-factor that can make a difference. No, there's no new news that I can discern that would justify that today the Dow is up 500 and Friday it was down 900. My only conclusion is that this rally is in fact the portfolio rebalance process. So please use this day to trim.

We need to examine our tactics for how we will redeploy part of our available cash.

In times like these, it's best to know why you are buying a stock or stocks. The reason cannot be “because it's going up,” which sounds absurd but works in a market that has direction. Try not to let the day-to-day newsflow get you to buy a “hot” name, especially if you are unfamiliar with the company. Try to stick with a sector and even a company that you have traded before, so you understand the price movement. I understand that these are unusual times, where a name like Boeing (BA) is trading like an internet stock, up 90% the week before and now down 20% to 30%. Still, most stocks that you have observed a price movement for a while, you can find a comfortable entry point.

I want to put forward a temporary trading categorization system.

These are”

Pro-Virus = Stocks that do well when there is concern about the virus. These can be pharma and biotech companies in the front line in tackling the pandemic.

Pro and Post Virus = Names that are working well in heightened concern about the virus but also continue doing well once when the virus takes a back seat

Post Virus = Purely post virus names that are in fact under existential threat right now but once the virus is seen as coming close to being vanquished will rally very hard.

Right now the last category would seem totally suicidal to even consider the post virus list. But let’s think about that for a moment. This is a very hated area, but once things calm down even a little they could have an explosive rally. I'm thinking of airlines, sports teams, restaurants. Aren’t you dying to go to a nice restaurant with a significant other? Or even to go have a cappuccino at Starbucks? You know you do. So let’s not reject this idea out of hand. In fact, it might be on my list - at the right price. The takeaway is to understand what category a stock you are looking to trade (or even investing in) and then think about whether the time frame you want to hold that stock makes sense for that category.

I'm least interested in stocks that are purely Pro-Virus.

Maybe it's my predilection for the brighter side of life, but if my thesis is correct, that we likely have seen the bottom or very close to it, then the Pro-Virus category might suffer on the turn to the upside. Also, the concern by the market might turn from progress on the disease to the damage to the economy. So the driver for deeply Pro-Virus plays might dissipate unless there was some really new development in biotech. Counterintuitive as it might seem, progress against the virus, even if a device or drug makes it possible, the pure Pro-Virus plays will suffer. If the more available testing allows for a return to work of those who are confirmed to have shed the virus and carry the antibodies, a name like Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) or Abbot Labs (ABT) might fall hard. Of course, ABT is a fantastic company, and if it fell hard I’d take some shares as part of my long-term investment. We are talking about trading here.

If I'm feeling optimistic again, why am I talking about another leg down later this week?

I firmly believe that now that the Fed and the Treasury have arrayed their weapons to combat the possible depression we face, the bears will start to pick out the negatives. Tomorrow, the real rebalance day of the quarter and the month will see $75 billion to $100 billion shares traded. Once April falls on the calendar we come into earnings and no buybacks will occur. While we have no idea if we had buybacks last week it might have been another reason why the market bounced as well. I'm pinning a lot of downside market action on Thursday, as the unemployment number could be even larger than last week. Remember we had a historic unemployment number of 3.3 million people. We could easily see double that number this week without the benefit of the rebalance or the buybacks.

I believe that the prior level in the S&P 500 should hold or perhaps we fall another 100 points tops. This downside action will have a counter-argument that in fact the Fed and the Treasury have the tools to save the economy. Also, I suspect that there will be a lot of jawboning by Mnuchin and Powell about the policies already put in place, and I also expect renewed talk about another fiscal bill to bolster small business. I think the jawing will help ameliorate the full force of the sell off. But also, as I have said in my last piece, so much money already was taken out of stocks that the downside momentum might just hold above the previous low.

Let me just take a moment to say that even though $2 trillion is a lot, it's not enough

Look, I try not to wear my politics on my sleeve, but I'm totally against big government and totally against government intervention into the economy. So permit me and forgive my ascension to the soapbox for a moment. I would like to cite the “Takings Clause of the 5th Amendment”.."private property (shall not) be taken for public use, without just compensation." It's the government that has taken out these businesses. Of course, this is a health emergency and I'm not taking issue with the government action. Presumably, the taking of any business for the public wealth still must have provision for the business owner. I don’t of course just care about the small business owner, but how about the Uber driver, or the independent truck driver, and even the small business employee, need to be compensated so that they have a business or job to come back to. Let’s face it, the process of going to a bank is too time consuming. Tens of thousands of retailers, restaurants, groceries, hotels, what have you, will fail. Yet the big boys will do just fine, thank you very much. That just chaps my hide and it should chap yours too. The real growth engine for the economy is small town Main Street. I wrote about this multiple times. I believe it was the key to the 3.5% unemployment number. I think both the legislature and the executive understand that, so we should see another fiscal bill specifically focused on small business. If they don’t, I will lose my sense that this will be a sharp recovery in the economy. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and all the tech names will do well, but overall America may not, and that would be a shame. Mnuchin better get a hold of McConnell and Powell and start working on the next piece. The first thing they should do is boost that $1,200 based on cost of living and make it a monthly for the next four to five months, but what they really need to do is find a way to sidestep the banks and send checks based on a business’ tax-return to SMBs. Call your congressman!

Target lists

Here are some stocks in separate categories to spark some thought. As we get to Thursday I will dig a little deeper in some to the stocks listed below, with charts to show support levels, and get a little deeper in a trading plan.

Pro-Virus Plays

Moderna (MRNA)

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Inovio (INO)

Gilead (GILD)

The above names are pure Pro-Virus, pro-cyclical names. The more acute the worry over the virus, the stronger these names and others like them, such as Regeneron (RGEN), will be. This is a tricky category since ABT is a fantastic company that just happens to have come out will a great testing platform. As I said earlier that if ABT sells off I would be inclined to add shares to my investment account. The same goes for RGEN. If its drug gets the nod, I would expect it to soar, but I don’t know if that high is sustainable. If it does fall for any reason RGEN is likely to be a good investment long term. Other lesser-known names like INO may not stay at an elevated level. I'm not picking on INO, perhaps it has many other irons in the fire. I'm using it as a general example since I'm surely not the only one to see names like this soar only to fall back to earth. So invest in Pro-Virus names. Just understand the conditions that they will likely soar under, and that is elevated fear of the virus.

Virtual Pro-Virus plays

Zoom Video (ZM)

Atlassian (TEAM)

Slack (WORK)

First, I feel like I can hear you groan from here. Of course, these are not virus names. These are fantastic tech stocks. They happen to be tied up with the virus and therefore I would expect them to fall as the concern for the virus takes a back seat. I would definitely buy these names if they come back in to sufficiently-low levels. In fact TEAM, WORK and ZM are all down on a really bullish day. So they are virtual Pro-Virus names for now.

Pro and Post Virus Plays

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Electronic Arts (EA)

Zynga (ZNGA)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon (AMZN)

This is just a smattering of names. Walmart, Target and Costco also are P&P names. Also, Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) are good names that may have fallen a bit but now seem like that should do much better. The idea is to focus on names that are doing well now that will continue to do well. The easiest is AMZN. Everyone is using AMZN. I like the eGame stocks for the obvious reasons, but also the game. The new game consoles like XBOX and from Sony are coming out. That should provide sustainable upward momentum even after the pandemic. Also, how many of you ordered laptops for the kid’s school work? So how about Dell (DELL), especially since Michael Dell bought additional shares in the company. MSFT also saw a 775% increase in their cloud usage business. That has got to help revenue. This sector makes a lot of sense to me. Right now trying to day trade is a very tough exercise. So if you want to trade, think about high-quality companies that might get taken down on Thursday that you would be comfortable sitting in for a while. That's what I’m gonna do.

Post Virus Plays

MEET

MTCH

CMG

SHAK

DIS

SBUX

MAR

FUN

LYV

MSG

BATRA

BATRK

This is a smattering of dating apps, fast food, sports, lodging, and parks. You may have noticed that I left out airlines and cruise ships. I think that this category is the riskiest and yet has the most opportunity for alpha. I left out the airlines because we don’t know what the government bailout will be. Cruise lines may never get out of their funk so no on these two areas. I think that sports are the most interesting, especially MSG. I think that the NBA will be the first league to start playing again and hockey season starts later in the year and should open on schedule. Dining should be next, perhaps take out and delivery for MCD and their ilk will keep them going now. Then they can open the tables, but tables will be spaced further away from each other. I have hotels listed here, and I think they might be opened but not allow congregating or conferences until the worst effects of the epidemic are ameliorated. I don’t know when it would make sense to trade into these names, but there might be an opportunity for investors, who have the patience to wait.

The message is, know what category your stock falls into. If it's a Pro-Virus name plan to trade it quickly IMO. I would focus on names that are Pro and Post Virus names for now. The next phase of planning is to look at what your bids might be. We will look at charts and pick out support levels, and we will refine our target list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GILD in my long term investment account