Brookfield Property Partners: Iconic Assets At Iconic Discount

BPY is, currently, trading at a 71% discount to IFRS NAV, implying an NOI drop of almost 30%. We believe this is overblown.

Panic selling has caused massive outflows from real estate and opened up opportunities to buy high-quality assets at deep discounts. We believe Brookfield Property Partners is one of them.

Background

Panic selling has caused massive outflows from the real estate sector as offices and stores around the world shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of REITs and REOCs have tumbled to levels that present compelling opportunities to acquire quality assets at compelling valuations. We believe Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is one of them.

Year to date, BPY has fallen by almost 55% from $18-20/unit in January to $8-9/unit today. The units are, currently, trading at a 71% discount to the IFRS-reported NAV of $29.72 (Exhibit 1). This massive drawdown piqued our interest and made us question if the company's property portfolio was so sensitive to the ebb and flow of the market that it would fall by more than half in less than 3 months.

Investment Thesis

1. Defensive Core portfolio backed by high-quality assets, long-term leases, and diversified tenant base

We believe BPY's Core portfolios are resilient to the current downturn given that they are high-quality, well-located Class A assets with high occupancy rate and long remaining lease terms. BPY's Core Office portfolio, which focuses on acquiring premium office properties in major gateway markets, has an occupancy rate of 93% with an average lease term of 8.5 years. The Core Retail portfolio, which targets investments in best-in-class retail properties, has an occupancy rate of 96% and an average lease term of 6.5 years. Both portfolios are also well-diversified with Core Office's largest tenant (government entities) making up 7.6% of the total leasable square feet while Core Retail's largest tenant (L Brands) makes up 3.8% of rents (Exhibit 1 & 2). Furthermore, only 11.6% of the Gross Leasable Area (GLA) is up for renewal this year (Exhibit 3).

There is no doubt that BPY's tenants, especially retailers, have been hit hard by the pandemic and that the metrics above have more room to fall than to rise in this environment, but a reduction of almost 30% in NOI implied by the current unit price is overly alarmist in our opinion. BPY's office properties, which include some of the most iconic real estate in the world (ex: Canary Wharf in London, Brookfield Place in New York, First Canadian Place in Toronto) are highly sought-after, difficult-to-replace properties located in business districts that will always be in demand. Similarly, BPY's mall portfolio is among the best in the United States. The Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, for example, is one of the world's largest outdoor shopping center that hosts 52 million shopper visits annually and generates $1.5 billion in sales. As such, we believe that the core portfolios should be fairly well-protected or, at the very least, very well-positioned to recover relative to peers from this downturn.

Nonetheless, we performed a stress test on BPY's NAV by applying a 20% mark-down ($878 million) to its 2019 NOI to get an idea of what NAV per unit (NAVPU) would look like under this extreme scenario. As Exhibit 4 shows, even with the mark-down, NAVPU stands at $17.15, implying that the units are currently trading at a 49% discount (or 40% after applying a 15% general discount).

2. Active management, execution experience, and global reach should mitigate downside

A time like this is when execution experience really matters. By being an owner-operator in 5 continents around the world, BPY has eyes and ears on the ground to synthesize information about market conditions and adapt to them in real-time. The recent closure of Macy's underperforming stores exemplifies this notion. When Macy's announced the closing of 125 stores in the U.S., 14 of which were on Brookfield's properties, management had already been making plans to address the issue well in advance.

[When Macy's announced the close of 125 stores yesterday], we know about all of them. We obviously work closely with all the major department stores around which stores are performing, which ones aren't. So I don't think there was anything that was a surprise there. […] We have got plans in place for most of them." - Brian Kingston, BPY's CEO

BPY's ability to safeguard itself from adverse external events was also evidenced when Forever 21 announced its bankruptcy in September and BPY stepped in to acquire the company with two other buyers to keep the locations open. Management's capability to structure a mutually beneficial outcome for itself and its tenants demonstrates the company's proactive out-of-the-box thinking that, while difficult to precisely quantify, should confer some value in this environment.

3. Relationship with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) provides another layer of protection

One of the reasons why the units are trading at such a punitive discount is perhaps due to concerns about leverage. BPY employs a significant amount of debt to finance its transactions, particularly in the LP Investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2019, the company has an interest expense of $2.9 billion and NOI of $4.4 billion. This equates to a 1.5x interest coverage. In our view, this is a little low for comfort. However, BPY does have liquidity on hand with about $5.6 billion in cash and undrawn credit line, which amounts to 10% of total debt. In addition, BPY also has a fairly well-staggered debt maturity profile with 16% of the debt due in 2020 (Exhibit 6). Should the worst-case materialize, however, BPY can also access capital from its parent organization, Brookfield Asset Management, which is very well capitalized ($54 billion of uncalled private fund commitments) and owns 55% of BPY on a fully diluted basis.

Investors have discounted the relationship with BAM due to concerns over expensive external management fees. However, we view this relationship as highly favorable and advantageous for BPY, especially in times like this. Few other alternative managers can match BAM's experience, reach, and financial firepower.

Rating & Valuation

We are assigning BPY with an "Outperform" rating and a target price of $16.00/unit, a 16% discount to our computed NAV of $19.02 (Exhibit). Despite near-term headwinds arising from COVID-19 and a challenging retail environment, we believe BPY provides a compelling risk-reward profile and an opportunity to own a portfolio of iconic assets at a deep discount.

Risks to Price Target

The key risk to our price target is the escalation of COVID-19, which would continue to steer capital away from the real estate sector. There is also the possibility of BPY cutting its dividend (currently yielding 15%) to preserve liquidity, which would reduce the appetite for its units as investors may look for yield elsewhere.

Appendices

Exhibit 1: IFRS Reported Net Asset Value (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit 2: Core Office: Largest Tenant by Leasable Area (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit 3: Core Retail: Largest Tenants by Rents (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit 4: Stress Testing NOI Against NAV (Worst Case Scenario) (Source: Alphabridge, Company Filings)

Exhibit 5: Occupancy and Lease Maturity Profile (Source: Company Filings, Alphabridge)

Exhibit 6: Liquidity & Debt Maturity Summary (Source: Company Filings, Alphabridge)

Exhibit 7: NAV (Base Case Scenario) (Source: Company Filings, Alphabridge)

