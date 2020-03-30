Take A Trip On The Railroads: CSX To Outperform Peers

The transportation sector faces headwinds with much of the northeast region beginning to lock down. Air shipping and distribution channels for ground transports like FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS) are starting to freeze. Railroad shipping demand, on the other hand, is preferred for high-volume freight and lower unit transport costs due to large volume accommodations relative to ground freight. Railway freight operators – CSX (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), and Norfolk Southern (NSC) – will take a demand hit as well, but the lower costs associated with shipping freight via railroads should drive demand higher; after the coronavirus outbreak begins to dwindle (potentially nearing the end of Q2 assuming proper measures to contain the spread are taken), railroad freight volumes should start returning closer to pre-outbreak levels.

Of the three rail operators, CSX has consistently shown the highest growth and valuation metrics between its peers, has enough cash and assets on hand to withstand a slip in carload volume, and has the highest room for growth following the outbreak, which should set them to outperform Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.

Rail v. Air Cargo

Shown above, rail freight witnessed an approximate 23% decline in carloads from Dec. 2007 to May 2009; after increasing sharply in the end of 2009, carloads remained relatively steady until 2015, where carloads only witnessed two positive months. Since a peak in 2006, rail carloads have followed a general negative trend, whereas stock prices of CSX, Union Pacific, and Norfolk Southern increased about six-fold.

Total Air Cargo v Total Rail Carloads Change YoY of Air and Rail Cargo

Opposite to rail freight carloads, air cargo has increased since plummeting during the last recession. Just after rail freight dropped to its first low in 2016, air freight increased steadily up to 3,400,000 tons by 2017. However, looking at year-over-year changes in cargo volumes for rail and air, you can see that air cargo, although on a positive trend, has been much more volatile in periods with restricted (Q4 2001) or lower (2008-09) air travel; with all airliners suspending commercial flights, cargo flights cannot keep the same freight volumes alone. Commercial flights carry freight and mail in addition to passenger luggage, and with a majority of consumer air travel suspended for weeks on end, cargo volumes will decline. In comparison to air cargo, rail carloads are relatively stable – only seeing a large negative divergence during 2008 and 2015.

Rail Cargo to Benefit

With air cargo most likely a fraction of previous levels for the upcoming quarter, rail cargo could potentially benefit and see a continuing rise in carloads. Even with carloads coming off a low at the end of 2019, railroad operators could witness carloads reaching 1,100,000 or higher if freight volumes shift from air to rail for the short term. CSX, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and BNSF dominate the U.S. railroad cargo industry, and any increases in volume will most likely flow through the four first, before going to smaller competitors (i.e. Kansas City Southern).

Of the Four, CSX’s Numbers are the Best

Source: CNBC

The table above shows key valuation metrics, ratios and margins for the three as well as the industry average for comparison. CSX is the only of the three to have both its current and quick ratio above 1 – so any and all short term liabilities and payables accrued can be covered without CSX needing to sell off inventories, investments, or draw from credit lines. Union Pacific, however, has the worst quick ratio, so any decline in rail carloads and revenue streams could put them in hot water. Norfolk Southern sits in a nearly identical position as Union Pacific regarding its ability to cover any liabilities if revenues are negatively affected.

Although CSX does have the lowest EPS and P/E ratio, they currently have the lowest share price of the three (~$56/share); should CSX have an EPS of 6 and the same P/E multiple, the current share price could be $81.36 (around its 52-week high). Even with the lowest EPS, CSX has by far the best expected EPS growth for the 5-year and YoY period. All three do in fact have higher growth rates for both measures that the industry, yet CSX has nearly double those of Union Pacific.

CSX has the highest gross profit margin of the three, and a margin 20% higher than the industry average, showing that the costs of freight transportation for them are relatively very low – Norfolk Southern’s gross profit margin of 35.3% would mean that their cost of doing business is about $637,000 per $1,000,000 of revenue, while CSX’s costs are only $338,000 per $1,000,000 in revenue. Looking at net income growth, CSX again holds the throne. Their net profit margin of 11.58% is nearly five times that of Union Pacific, and just under two times that of Norfolk Southern – CSX is even just over three times higher than the industry average.

Should CSX only have a marginally lower revenue for the FY, with a decline early in Q2, but a possible recovery to end 2Q and positive revenue growth Q/Q for the final two quarters of the year, CSX could generate EPS around $4.40 to $4.70 (~6-12% EPS growth Y/Y to account for a predicted unknown decline in revenue for Q2). With a historical P/E multiple of 17x, a potential end-of-year price target for CSX could be around $74.80 – about 32.3% upside.

Conclusion

As the Dow Transportation started a small rebound, up 10.8% on the 5-day period, freight and shipping companies were in the spotlight to stage a comeback. Now with the market backtracking off last week's highs, the transportation sector has dropped again. UPS and FedEx, with primarily ground freight services, could be affected by a sharp decline in air cargo; rail carloads could see an increase with cheaper freight costs per volume, and a possible shift in shipping trans-nationally by rail and truck instead of air for the next quarter or two. Between CSX, Union Pacific, and Norfolk Southern, CSX has the strongest financial position and demonstrated ability to withstand any related headwinds should rail freight indeed drop, as their current liability coverage is splendid. CSX has generated the best net income and EPS growth recently, and has shown a much higher gross profit margin, contributing to their standout margins. Should rail freight volumes decline, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern could see larger hits to earnings should they need to sell off assets or take on new credit to cover short term liabilities; CSX should only see a marginal hit to EPS and could start a solid trend of EPS growth again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.