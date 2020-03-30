Summary

Transportation stocks have dropped with the Dow Jones Transportation Index (.DJT) down 29.2% in the past 3 month period.

With the sector possibly close to a bottom, CSX has the most room for growth and highest upside potential to previous 52-wk highs.

CSX sits in the best financial position and has the best growth rates compared to peers Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

If the industry faces another turbulent quarter or two, CSX should easily see out any further sector disruption.