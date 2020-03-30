Long Ideas | Services 

Take A Trip On The Railroads: CSX To Outperform Peers

About: CSX Corporation (CSX), Includes: NSC, UNP
by: Damien Robbins
Damien Robbins
Summary

Transportation stocks have dropped  with the Dow Jones Transportation Index (.DJT) down 29.2% in the past 3 month period.

With the sector possibly close to a bottom, CSX has the most room for growth and highest upside potential to previous 52-wk highs.

CSX sits in the best financial position and has the best growth rates compared to peers Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

If the industry faces another turbulent quarter or two, CSX should easily see out any further sector disruption.

The transportation sector faces headwinds with much of the northeast region beginning to lock down. Air shipping and distribution channels for ground transports like FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS)