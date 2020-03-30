3 New Reasons To Buy Nokia

The increasing likelihood of an induced, but necessary, depression to flush the COVID-19 spread sent markets lower. In a bid to raise cash and reduce stock exposure, investors sold companies that reported temporary headwinds before the lockdown. Trading at $3.00 recently, Nokia (NOK) is a compelling long-term hold. The 4G to 5G transformation is underway, with temporary delays the only major near-term risk.

Investors may run a stock screen for companies trading at $3.00 or below and come up with different trades. But Nokia is a widely-held company whose addressable market is expanding. Plus, recent changes should accelerate changes at the under-performing firm.

There are three reasons to buy Nokia stock from here.

New Leadership

Nokia’s new CEO, Pekka Lundmark, said that it is too early to talk about strategic changes but investors may bet big cost cuts approach. When he takes the helm in September, the company may announce job cuts and asset sales. This will shrink the company to a more manageable size. The company cannot afford to develop 5G at a high cost. On its conference call, it said that “we are facing challenges with high radio product costs in the early stages of 5G. Our teams in mobile networks, procurement, and others are working hard to optimize those costs by addressing every possible part of product bill of materials, including semiconductors where a transition to System on Chip is critical.”

Nokia’s ReefShark base station may alleviate the current 5G product cost issues. As it ships more units at higher volume, costs should fall while margins will increase. And with the world economy in a serious slowdown, Nokia may benefit from order delays. For example, it may extend its time in the tape-out phase of two new chips. Nokia said that the “tape-out is the final step of the design process before chips are sent to be manufactured into engineering samples for product integration and testing.”

Increased R&D resources in 5G software development will lead to a better product. This will help the company win more contracts, taking market share from the competition.

Stronger Sales in China

Now that China started re-opening at a slow and measured pace, Nokia may win contracts in the region. Investors are justifiably skeptical that the region offers strong profitability. Still, Nokia is the only vendor in the Western region that supports TD-SCDMA standards. In 2019, Nokia’s addressable market kept pace with market growth in the region. Lost business in mobile radio was offset by gains in IP routing, optical, and mobile packet core.

Outside of China, 5G deployments from Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S) may face no slowdowns in the near-term. As an essential service, telecom firms in the U.S., like Verizon, may have continued MIMO deployment. Overall, Nokia expects 80-100 operators to roll out 5G this year. Next year, it expects 50 or 60 more rollouts.

Valuation

Nokia has a decent growth score, based on its 5-year average sales:

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover

By contrast, the stock dropped by more than that of the S&P 500 in the last month. Investors are unwilling to accumulate the stock after the drop. Given that selling pressure sent the stock sharply lower in the last year, investors have low expectations.

Nokia need only report a margin increase in profitability and 5G revenue to beat consensus estimates. Recent price targets on NOK's stock from Wall Street are mixed, with one at $2.90 and another at $5.50:

Source: Tipranks

With a low bar to surpass, Nokia is in a good position to outperform the market in the quarters ahead. China’s business is slowly resuming and telecom firms need to upgrade to 5G this year.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on stocks for under three bucks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Consider joining DIY investing today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.