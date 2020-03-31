The Boeing Lifeline

It has been quite a volatile week on the financial markets, booking historic strong gains after booking historic losses earlier. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was no exception, with a gain of 70% during the week. In this report, I have a look at why Boeing shares booked solid gains during the week, but also why there's no reason to be overly cheerful.

Boeing’s decline

Steep declines in Boeing’s share prices in earlier weeks were driven by COVID-19, which has an impact on the travel industry. We are seeing that passenger air travel has come to (an almost) complete standstill. That obviously put question marks and a dark cloud above demand for new aircraft. That doubt about demand for air travel came in combination with oil prices crashing which also doesn’t add to the appeal of aircraft for a multitude of reasons. What gave shares the final push was the news that Boeing would be fully using delayed draw term loan [DDTL]. This seems to have caught the markets by surprise, but the expectation always has been that Boeing would fully use the $13.8B from the loan. What then pushed shares down were concerns that shareholders would be wiped out in case Boeing needed government assistance with parallels drawn to General Motors (GM) in 2008.

Boeing shares surge 70%

More interesting is to look why Boeing shares recovered strongly. Boeing requested $60B in aid, a combination of funds from the government and government backed private liquidity. Initially, the fear was that shareholders would be wiped out if Boeing were to receive aid. That put pressure on Boeing share prices, and it required Boeing CEO David Calhoun to come forward stating that he wasn’t interested in the government taking a stake in the company in exchange for liquidity. Calhoun mentioned that the company had $15B in cash and that the company would look for other possibilities if the government would be looking for a stake.

So, Boeing’s shares surged due to Calhoun’s remarks on:

Cash position

No interest in government stake in Boeing

Possibility to explore other options to secure liquidity.

Continued assessment that Boeing 737 MAX will be certified by mid-2020.

Gauging the remarks

We can gauge all statements to see how much value can be attached to Calhoun’s words and in what framework his words should be placed. Starting with the statement on other possibilities to secure liquidity, we saw some contradiction. Calhoun said he would look into other possibilities to shore up the cash position if the government would demand an equity stake in Boeing, while Boeing’s CFO, Greg Smith, said that the debt and credit market was basically closed to Boeing, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the combination of cash flow pressures, market turmoil and Boeing’s credit status being dropped two notches to two notches above junk status. That remark really does raise the question how Calhoun’s words should be interpreted. Possibly it was a strategic play from both executives on emphasizing the need for loans but without an equity stake. After all, Boeing would happily raise debt backed by the government, not so much taking a loan directly from the government. I believe that there aren’t many options to explore for Boeing without a guarantee from the government. Boeing’s credit rating has been lowered and is on negative outlook and the fundamentals supporting demand for air travel and new aircraft are being eroded. There simply isn’t falling a lot, if anything, Boeing’s way when looking at the state of the industry. A slight positive would be that jet makers are seeing recovery in China. If history is an indicator that would mean that in four to six months capacities should be recovered in China and slightly later in other parts of the world. With credit and debt markets closed to Boeing, the company really would rely on loans guaranteed by the government and accelerated payments for defense contractors. To me it seems that whatever approach Boeing wishes to take, there always is the need for some form of backing by the government.

For now, the state of the industry is that some aircraft delivered are flown straight into storage. From the Boeing 787 program we know two aircraft for Turkish Airlines were delivered and flown straight into storage while the same happened with one American Airlines (AAL) Dreamliner. The same happened to a Boeing 777-300ER delivered to United Airlines (UAL) in late March. Things certainly aren’t looking vibrant and it's unlikely that airlines will take delivery of aircraft if they can stretch the delivery schedule. To what extent customers have the possibility to defer deliveries on short notice is unknown, but it's certain that they are looking at it, and apart from that assembly lines are currently closed. A Boeing 737 MAX recertification should be placed in the same framework: Even if recertification by mid-2020 is achieved, the demand profile to absorb Boeing 737 MAX aircraft doesn’t seem to exist. Airlines have started scheduling without the MAX until the end of Q3 2020 and that was prior to the pandemic hitting the industry. So you can put big question marks behind a return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX this year and a delivery flow from Boeing’s production line or storage pool to customers.

With the delivery flow being chocked most probably till year-end, Boeing is going to rely on whatever the government offers that Boeing is willing to take, most notably accelerated payments on defense contracts and loans guaranteed by the government. Boeing also can rely on its cash position. Calhoun noted that the company has $15B in cash, which by some was considered a sign of strength. However, the aerospace industry is a very capital and cash intensive industry so what might look big - might actually be small after all. That becomes clear if we consider that Boeing has full drawn the funds from its DDTL, which is $13.8B and the company ended the year with $9.5B in cash and cash equivalents. That means Boeing burned through $8.3B in cash during the quarter. That would mean that within two quarters Boeing would run out of cash. Is Boeing facing a liquidity crisis? Not if you would consider that Boeing has a $9.6B revolving credit facility it can use, and it can delay part of debt maturing this year. However, there are big cash flows outflow this year such as $4.2B from the planned joint venture with Embraer, around $4B in debt repayments, $4B in Boeing 737 MAX repayments and $4B in costs to restart Boeing 737 MAX production. Doing the math, you can conclude rather quickly that Boeing can sustain a couple of months, but if this is going to last well into late 2020, then this is not sustainable. So, as much as the $15B would look like a strong sign, reality is that if deliveries are deferred, which I think is likely, Boeing is balancing on a knife’s edge. With some luck the company could sustain itself, but it definitely can’t sustain the supply chain without government interruption, which is exactly the reason for Boeing to request aid from the government.

Conclusion

Boeing shares strongly rebounded after Calhoun said he wasn’t interested in loans from the government if it had too many strings attached and that it would seek other options under such circumstances. However, reality is that Boeing burned through $8.3B in the first three months of 2020 to make supplier payments and it's facing more expenditures throughout the year with a relatively small credit facility of $9.6B. For Boeing as a sole party, the credit and debt market is closed, deferral of deliveries this year and possibly in future years is likely, which reduces cash inflows, so the company will have a hard time sustaining itself, let alone the supply chain. Boeing has a history of supporting the supply chain. That's how it was able to increase the grip on suppliers. But it really isn’t in the position that it can continue paying suppliers if deferrals and cancellations hit the jet maker this year. While Calhoun stated that he's willing to explore other options, the fact is that given the current crisis and the pre-COVID-19 crisis there aren’t many other options - Boeing can only enter the debt market with backing from the government and rely on accelerated payments from defense programs, but it pretty much ends there. There doesn’t seem to be a way to go without a role form the government. If this is something that will last into late 2020, Boeing doesn’t seem to have what it takes to cope with it all by itself, even with $15B cash on hands.

Boeing is not General Motors (NYSE:GM), but the company certainly is not in a good spot (and that's an understatement). Previously, I pointed out that Boeing was pushed into the correct price range (Boeing 737 MAX liabilities impact) for the wrong reason (COVID-19), and that even when irrational, would open up an opportunity in Boeing. That seems to have happened as Boeing’s shares recovered from the 52-week low of $89 to $157 (as of Friday the 27th of March). That currently also is the biggest risk, because while share prices recovered somewhat and there is the positive of loan guarantees from the government, the complete picture still doesn’t look good. If Boeing shares were to recover further, it would once again point at the market not being willing to factor the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and missed profits into Boeing’s share prices which again would drive the disjoint between fundamentals and share prices.

