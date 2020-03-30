Ovintiv: A Potential Rough Year Ahead

Ovintiv (OVV), previously traded as Encana before rebranding as a United States-based corporation, is focused mainly on oil and natural gas exploration and drilling. Following a steep decline in oil prices to below $25/barrel, Ovintiv has dropped 74.5% on the 1-month and 88.5% on the 3-month periods. With oil futures unsteady and far off December highs and natural gas below $2 per million BTU, Ovintiv could be looking at a very rough year for its revenues and cash flows, and traders should exercise caution around the stock in the upcoming quarters.

The Big Picture

Oil, in the past five years, has only had three bear markets - late Q1 2015 to early Q1 2016, Q4 2018, and the current 66% decline since December. Meanwhile, natural gas spot prices have declined from around $4.5 per million BTU in Q4 2018 during a largely volatile period to below $2 per million BTU to start 2020; both commodities have declined significantly off highs, yet oil's drop was much quicker and more dramatic in nature than natural gas.

Nat. gas spot prices

WTI Crude prices

With both commodities trading at losses compared to end of year prices, prices will eventually rebound, but the horizon and percentage are predicted - the Energy Information Administration forecasted prices for both oil and natural gas using futures activity and options activity on the WTI/NYMEX futures. With NYMEX future prices hovering in the low to mid-$40s per barrel, the EIA forecasted a return to $40/barrel for WTI Crude by Q4 2020, and a return to the high-$50s by the end of 2021. For natural gas, the EIA predicted a much quicker return to December levels (since losses to the futures were not as large), with natural gas forecasted to cross back above $2-2.20 per million BTU by late Q2/early Q3. Natural gas could also see a volatile trading period around Dec 2020/Jan 2021, with a confidence interval stretching from $1 to $5 per million BTU.

WTI forecast by EIA

Nat. gas forecast by EIA

How This Could Affect Ovintiv

As an oil and natural gas exploration and drilling firm, Ovintiv's revenue streams are highly influenced by price swings in the commodities. The nature of the industry is based on high fixed costs and property/plant/equipment (not large in current assets), and volatile pricing of oil and natural gas can negatively affect revenue. From its most recent 10-K, Ovintiv clearly states that any "increases or decreases in Ovintiv's revenue, profitability and future production are highly dependent on the commodity prices the Company receive." Although this is to be expected already within the industry, Ovintiv also outlined risk factors (page 30) to its business for the upcoming fiscal year to show how dependent its revenues are on commodity prices. For one, Ovintiv expects "low oil, NGLs and natural gas prices and significant U.S. and Canadian price differentials [to] have an adverse effect on the Company's operations and financial condition and the values and amount of its reserves." The company also acknowledges "the overall state of the capital market…[and] investor appetite for investments in the oil and gas industry" to affect its ability to complete certain projects - in regard to this, a recent report by PRNewswire states that Ovintiv has closed ten of its rigs with immediate effect, and six more will be closed in May, leaving a total of seven rigs operational. In addition, Ovintiv is cutting its capex by $300mm to drop its cash costs by $100m for the year to boost the liquidity in its weakening cash-side balance sheet.

all in $M FY19 FY18 FY17 FY16 Income Statement Revenue 6,726 5,939 4,443 2,918 Net Income 234 1,069 827 -944 Balance Sheet Cash & Equiv 190 1,058 719 834 LT Debt 6,978 4,198 4,197 4,198 CF Statement Operating CF 2,921 2,300 1,050 625 Cap. Ex. 2,626 1,975 1,796 1,132 Free CF 295 325 -746 -507

Cash and equivalents for 2019 are reported at nearly one-tenth of 2018's figures, while Ovintiv acquired $2.8 billion in new debt. Just under half of their $6.9 billion debt will be due by 2024, and Ovintiv has access to a $4 billion credit revolver to pay off debt or fund operations. Yet, investors should still be aware that any drop in credit rating to Ovintiv, or any increase in debt, decrease in liquidity, and therefore inability to pay off debt and acquire new capital, could severely cut Ovintiv's cash flows as it would have to use any cash flow to reduce debt instead of dividends or operations. Revenues had increased YoY for FY19 even with WTI and NYMEX benchmarks dropping below 2018's levels as production rose. However, with a current WTI price of $21.73/barrel and NYMEX price of $1.63 per million BTU, the company's revenues could be in for a decline, and net income could reflect one similar to FY16.

Benchmarks Current 2019 2018 2017 2016 WTI Crude 21.73 57.03 64.77 49.76 48.68 NYMEX 1.62 2.63 3.09 2.42 2.1

Even with benchmark prices sitting far below past levels, the company has hedged about 70% of its expected production of WTI crude and natural gas near the 2019 benchmarks of $57.03 and $2.63. With its current hedges, Ovintiv can offset potential losses on selling at current prices by up to $2b at most, or $80m at worst. Although current WTI and NYMEX prices would usually have a devastating effect on revenues, the hedge allows Ovintiv to recoup some/most of those potential; still, Ovintiv could most likely see an adverse effect to both revenues and net incomes due to the closure of 16 of its rigs, leaving just under one-third in operation.

WTI Crude $20 $30 $40 $50 $60 NYMEX $1.00 $1.25 $1.50 $1.75 $2.00 $2.25 1Q 2020 353 276 198 73 (23) 138 119 100 81 62 43 2Q 2020 353 276 198 73 (23) 143 123 103 83 63 44 3Q 2020 357 279 201 74 (23) 145 125 104 84 64 44 4Q 2020 357 279 201 74 (23) 141 121 102 82 63 43 2020 $1,420 $1,109 $798 $294 ($93) $566 $488 $409 $331 $252 $174

All values in $M; Source: PRNewswire

All's Well That Ends Well

Should Ovintiv be able to offset its potential losses on WTI and NYMEX for FY20 with its hedges, control its long-term debt obligations without overexerting its capital and access to credit, and see substantial increases in WTI and NYMEX benchmarks within one to two years, the company's financial situation could improve dramatically. If the company can reopen its 16 rigs that are (and will be) shut down for an extended period, and discover new oil and gas reserves in its territories, revenues and net incomes could increase, and shares could see a dramatic gain.

Conclusion

The oil and gas drilling and exploration industry is one marked with high levels of volatility, debt, and bankruptcies, and should be tread with caution especially when oil and gas prices witness volatile declines. The largest oil producers (XOM/BP/CVX) can cope with sub-$40/barrel oil, but smaller producers like Ovintiv could struggle, as proven and unproven reserves and drilling abilities (number of operational rigs) are much lower. Revenue streams for smaller producers could take hits in the current quarter or two with oil prices significantly below normal, and a fate similar to Chesapeake Energy (CHK) could be possible. For investors willing to take risks, Ovintiv could suit them well, with an 88.5% 3-month decline, and 900% upside to the 3-month ago price. However, investors should exert caution when dealing with exploratory oil and gas drillers, as negative shocks to prices could quickly snap revenues and cause defaults on debt - and Ovintiv might not be far off of that; even so, the ultimate recovery, should one be waiting, will take many quarters to bring cash flows and revenues steady again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.