Meliá Hotels International Is A Buy

The stock is trading at huge discount to its NAV and to its peers.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCPK:SMIZF) is a Spanish hotel group with 384 hotels in over 40 countries. Since the end of January, Meliá Hotels International’s stock has lost 49% and currently trades at EUR3.75, reaching levels similar to its historical lows (EUR2 per share in 2009) at a time when Europe suffered its worst financial crisis in years. Since the Coronavirus outbreak, Meliá Hotels has underperformed the IBEX35 by ca 33%.

The key question is whether the current share price is realistic. After a thorough analysis, I have concluded that the stock is undervalued. Meliá Hotels is trading at about 80% discount to its NAV per share, has lower EV/EBITDA and P/BV multiples than peers and has a solid financial position. At the closing price of EUR3.75 (03/27/2020), Meliá Hotels is a stock that offers a good opportunity for long-term value creation.

Source: Reuters

Meliá Hotels International – An overview

Meliá Hotels International's market cap is EUR 854.6m and the company is trading 57.8% below its 52-weeks high (EUR8.89).

Meliá Hotels ended FY2019 with sales of EUR1.8bn and an adjusted net profit of EUR113m. As shown in the chart below, the company has a well-diversified business mix, both by ownership (16% owned hotels, 26% leased hotels, and 58% management & franchise), by destination (60% resorts, 40% cities) and by the geographical presence (43% hotel rooms in Spain, 31% Americas, 19% EMEA and 6% Asia)

Source: analysis of company data

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2019 data useless to predict what is likely to happen in FY2020. Moreover, considered the size of this crisis, I believe it is impossible to estimate the impact on the company’s P&L

Meliá Hotels has a strong financial position

Although the Coronavirus impact will be massive in the leisure and tourism industry, I believe Meliá Hotels has a solid financial position to withstand the crisis. Indeed, the company’s net debt (pre-IFRS 16) amounts to EUR592.5m while the net debt/EBITDA ratio (pre-IFRS 16) sets at 2.1x. In particular, the gross debt amounts to ca EUR900m and cash and cash equivalents at EUR329m. Meliá Hotels’ debt has no covenants.

In terms of maturity, the company’s debt profile is not excessively demanding. However, as shown in the chart below, Meliá Hotels has debt maturities of EUR100m and EUR137m in 2020 and 2021. The company could consider the possibility to refinance the 2020-21 debt tranches using the Spanish state-aid scheme recently approved by the European Commission for an overall value of ca. EUR20bn.

Source: company data

Valuation and peer comparison

According to Meliá Hotels International’s annual reports, the 2019 GAV amounts to EUR4.8bn, which implies a NAV (GAV after net debt and taxes) of EUR4.2bn, equivalent to EUR18.9 per share. Considering the market cap value of EUR854.6m, or EUR3.75 per share, this translates into a ca 80% discount to the NAV per share. The numbers clearly show that there is a huge potential upside to be realized in the long-term.

The potential upside of Meliá Hotels International’s stock is confirmed also by a peer multiple comparison. Meliá Hotels International’s shares trade at a discount to other international players on both EV/EBITDA and P/BV. In particular, the stock is trading at 43% discount to the average EV/EBITDA (6.2x vs 10.8x) and at 37% discount to the average P/BV (0.7x vs 1.1x).

Source: Reuters

Looking at the stock performance of global hotel companies, Meliá Hotels has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 53% fall in its share price since the beginning of the year, while NH Hotel Group has been the least affected, with a 26.2% drop in its share price.

Conclusion

Considering the potential impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry, one could think to stay away from hotel groups' stocks. However, I believe that Meliá Hotels represents an exception. The company has limited financial leverage and it is trading at a large discount to its NAV and peers. The stock price of EUR3.75 is a good entry point for an investment that can generate returns in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.