Why Procter & Gamble Should Be Sold

However, the company doesn't believe this should be the case, and I don't either.

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has seen its shares perform quite poorly over the past several weeks. However, in the context of the massive market decline we’ve seen, P&G has held up reasonably well. The problem is that the outperformance we’ve seen from P&G is almost certainly a transitory phenomenon, driven by one-time purchases of additional cleaning products, for example.

Shares are off from $128 to $110 as of this writing, but as we can see below, P&G has fared much better than the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500.

While some of that outperformance has been unwound already, I think there is more to come, and for this reason, P&G is a sell.

Little growth to speak of

P&G is no stranger to excruciatingly low levels of growth. The company’s products are generally staples that consumers buy in more-or-less the same quantities, irrespective of economic conditions. This is terrific for the sake of stability and predictability, but growth has been nearly nonexistent in recent years. Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars for the five most recent fiscal years.

P&G has done a lot of portfolio optimization in recent years, buying and selling brands to build what it thinks is the right portfolio for the future. That can move revenue around more than it otherwise would, but over time, P&G has struggled to move the needle.

Part of the optimization effort has been to boost margins, which it has accomplished. Below, we have operating income in millions of dollars, along with operating margins as a percentage of revenue.

Operating income has risen steadily but slowly despite weak revenue growth. That is because each dollar of revenue is much more profitable than it used to be thanks to P&G’s optimization efforts. That’s a good story, but if we look at the last three years, operating margins have obviously plateaued. That’s not as good of a story, as it means that lever for earnings growth appears to have been removed. Combined with little revenue growth, the outlook for EPS expansion looks a bit dim.

After a strong year this year, analysts have P&G boosting EPS in the mid-single-digits for the foreseeable future. A lot of this will need to come from share repurchases, because as we’ve seen, it certainly doesn’t appear it will come from revenue or margin growth.

The good news is that this playbook is familiar to P&G. Below, we have share repurchases in millions of dollars for the past five fiscal years.

P&G has been pretty consistent in the area of $5 billion annually in recent years, but on a $270+ billion market capitalization, that doesn’t amount to much on a percentage basis.

When looking at the amount P&G allocates to buybacks, it is fairly easy to come up with the formula. Below, we have the two components of free cash flow – cash from operations minus capex. This gives us an idea of how much P&G can spend annually on things like the dividend and the buyback, as this is cash the business doesn’t need to run.

FCF was just under $12 billion last year, and we know P&G spent $5 billion on share repurchases. That leaves $7 billion unaccounted for, that is almost exactly what it costs P&G to pay its dividend every year.

In other words, between capex, the dividend, and buybacks, P&G spends more-or-less every penny it creates in cash. This is fine while there is enough money to go around, but it also means that share repurchases will be the first thing to go if there isn’t. Given this is such a big source of EPS growth, I think investors should be cautious.

Not cheap enough

In addition to EPS growth that is fueled largely by financial engineering, P&G just isn’t cheap enough to warrant buying. I don’t see how the current virus outbreak is some outstanding, long-term gain for P&G. Will people buy more cleaning products? Probably. But that isn’t going to last forever. Indeed, the company’s own guidance suggests the virus will be a negative, not a positive. And yet, shares have outperformed the market in a substantial way.

The yield is a good way to value dividend stocks like P&G because stocks like this are often held specifically for the yield. Judging by the below, it appears yet again P&G isn’t cheap enough to buy.

The yield has plummeted in the past two years from just under 4% to under 3%, even with the recent selloff. The yield, then, is telling you now is not the time to buy.

In short, we have a stock with a catalyst that I don’t believe will produce anything but a transitory gain in earnings at best, and if company guidance is to be believed, it may even be a negative shock. Shares have outperformed the market for reasons that are unclear to me, and with the yield still well off its highs, I simply don’t see a reason to buy this stock.

I think the outperformance of recent weeks will be unwound, and when the next leg of this bull market begins, stocks like P&G will be left in the dust, as they always are during bullish periods. Do yourself a favor and get rid of P&G and put the proceeds into just about anything else. You’ll be glad you did.

