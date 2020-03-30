Freeport-McMoRan: Another Gift

The stock has been hit due to the global economic shutdown pushing copper prices to the lowest level since 2016.

Naturally, the global economic slowdown has hit commodity stocks hard. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) traded back into the $5s after previously hitting those lows in 2015 due to an over leveraged balance sheet from oil investments. My investment thesis remains very bullish on this gift price as the copper miner isn't nearly as levered as last down cycle when the stock eventually rallied back to $20.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Financial Crisis Lows Repeat

Freeport-McMoRan dipped below $5 on March 18 to reach lows not even seen during the financial crisis. The stock is close to repeating the 2015 lows when the company got involved in oil drilling through a levered buyout.

Data by YCharts

The copper market is highly dependent on Chinese demand so the ongoing dip in copper prices is interesting considering the economic rebound going on in China. According to data from Reuters, Chinese housing transactions and auto production levels are still far below the peak levels at the end of 2019.

The numbers are rebounding, but analysts are still forecasting a nearly one million ton surplus this year as mine closures won't match demand reductions. The reduced costs to operate mines in countries like Chile due to lower oil costs and local currencies will help alleviate some of the cash flow pressure from the big drop in copper prices.

Source: Reuters

Right now, copper prices are actually higher than the lows back in early 2016 when copper dipped below $2.00/lb. At $2.15/lb, copper prices are actually higher than those lows, though demand is likely ground to a near halt in March and into most of April.

During the 2015/2016 period, copper prices traded for a whole year under $2.30/lb. The current economic climate doesn't initially support prices remaining this low for a whole year with the U.S. approving a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan and other countries such as China stimulating their economies.

The other major difference is that Freeport-McMoRan has only $7.8 billion in net debt while the copper miner headed into the prior copper and oil price collapse at over $20.0 billion of net debt.

Data by YCharts

All of these numbers place Freeport-McMoRan in a better position than back in 2015. The company has far less debt and the copper prices are far higher this time. The only question is demand levels, but the Asian global economy is back into action having gotten past the virus outbreak and the copper miner doesn't need to make any drastic corporate moves to survive this time around.

Value Here

Similar to most stocks, the valuation metrics are difficult here. Freeport-McMoRan isn't likely to see much copper demand for a few months. Ultimately, the market is likely to see major pent-up demand for construction projects and electric vehicles once the crisis is over due slashed interest rates and the ability to invest in long-term projects after a recession.

While questions exist regarding the short-term demand equation with the global economy shutdown, Freeport-McMoRan remains positioned for the long term. Copper prices won't remain close to $2.00/lb when copper miners won't invest in new supplies at this level.

Freeport-McMoRan forecasts generating a $6 billion EBITDA level in 2021 based on copper prices only $2.75/lb. The amount jumps to $7 billon based on only $3.00/lb for copper. The price thresholds could even fall, if oil was to remain depressed due to the ongoing price war from Saudi Arabia.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan BMO presentation

Investors need to realize that the stock is only worth $6 billion now with an enterprise value of only $14 billion. Freeport-McMoRan only trades at 2x EBITDA levels for normalized copper prices.

One has to think the coronavirus causes a protracted global shutdown and damages 2021 global growth to ignore the opportunity in the stock here. Ultimately, the global stimulus plans could actually generate a massive global rebound late in 2020.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is cheaper now than the financial crisis and the levered 2015/16 collapse. The stock is a gift at these levels for investors expecting the global economy to rebound this year.

