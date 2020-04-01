Explaining Bluerock Residential's Double-Digit Yield: High Debt, Potential For Dividend Cut

Bluerock Residential (BRG) is an apartment REIT which has found a niche extracting value from older apartment units through renovations. Shares trade at a deep discount to peers, or at least at first glance they do. I explain how debt muddies the investment proposition and helps to explain the large relative discount. While BRG appears to be performing decently, the elevated debt load from the balance sheet indicates that liquidity may not prove sufficient if they are forced to defer or forego rent for an extended period of time. I'm neutral on the shares.

Deep Value At First Glance

BRG is a landlord of approximately 14,700 apartment units located in the top 40 markets across the nation:

(2019 Presentation)

BRG has targeted markets with strong demographics, as evidenced by the better than average employment and household income growth:

(2019 Presentation)

The most common way BRG grows cash flows is by raising rents. Aside from annual increases, BRG also has implemented a strategy of acquiring older apartment units with the aim of increasing rent through renovations. We can see below the example of Arium Glenridge (top left) which due to being older had significantly lower rents than neighboring units:

(2019 Presentation)

Aside from the significant bump in rent income from the renovation, BRG also is able to create significant value when the property is valued at market cap rates. We can see below that the bulk of the value creation comes from multiple expansion to a 5% cap rate.

(2019 Presentation)

Their hands on strategy has enabled it to report the strongest SS NOI growth among peers since 2017:

(2019 Presentation)

Despite the strong results, BRG trades at a steep discount to its peer group. We can see below that the peer group Avalonbay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex (ESS) trade at FFO multiples more than double that of BRG:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

BRG’s dividend yield is almost triple that of the peer group:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

In light of the above analysis, it appears that BRG is a total jackpot. Strong financials and cheap valuation: Is this an opportunity for market-beating alpha? What are we missing?

Don’t Forget About The Debt

Whenever you come across a situation which appears to be too good to be true, you are well advised to look deeper to figure out what you are missing. In the case of BRG, that thing may be the high debt load. As we can see below, BRG has maintained a significant leverage load in recent years:

(2019 Presentation)

2019 debt to EBITDA stands high at over 10 times. At first glance, it would appear that leverage has fallen a bit since 2014. The problem is that 2019 debt to EBITDA does not include the impact of preferred stock. BRG has a significant amount of preferred stock - preferred dividends of $46 million was almost as much as interest expense of $60 million and dwarfed the common dividend of $15 million. Sometimes companies can get away with discounting the leverage component of the preferred stock by 50%, though this may not apply to BRG due to the high preferred dividend yield. Even so, after applying 50% of the preferred stock component to leverage leads to debt to EBITDA of 12.5 times in 2019 - higher than that of 2014 in which there was an insignificant amount of preferred stock. It appears that BRG has been able to make it appear that leverage has been reduced by replacing debt with preferred stock.

This is a good moment to point out that when accounting for debt, BRG trades at a 6.0% cap rate, which does not appear to be that exaggerated a discount as compared to the 5.6% cap rate at EQR. If anything, it's possible that the discount is not pronounced enough in light of the following discussion on liquidity.

Higher leverage is not automatically a bad thing. If all goes well, then the higher leverage may lead to higher returns for common shareholders. Higher leverage, however, does significantly increase the risk in times of distress. The coronavirus has potentially created times of distress, as it raises the risk that tenants can not pay rent on time, if at all.

BRG has $109 million of debt maturing in 2020. BRG also had $55 million in projected interest payments in 2020, as well as $46 million in preferred stock dividends. BRG had only $83 million available in its credit facilities and $32 million in cash on hand. It would appear that a reduction or complete suspension of the common dividend appears highly likely, or at least would not be unexpected. Even the preferred stock dividends may not be safe if BRG finds it necessary to retain liquidity to address debt maturities. Considering the risk that many tenants may not be able to pay rent, there may be some cash flow volatility which isn’t something that I can confidently say BRG can handle, considering the fact that their liquidity does not cover their debt maturities nor projected interest payments.

Conclusion

On paper, BRG appears to be a slam dunk due to being in a highly-coveted space and trading at a much higher dividend yield than peers. However, the higher debt must be accounted for. On a cap rate basis, BRG does not appear to trade at a significant discount to peers, and BRG may not have sufficient liquidity to address debt maturities and interest payments, elevating the risk of dividend cuts and/or equity dilution. I'm neutral BRG.

