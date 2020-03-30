Air Canada: COVID-19 And Beyond

Looking beyond 2020, Air Canada has several growth catalysts including: increased international travel volumes following the acquisition of Air Transat, low fuel prices and the launching of a new loyalty program.

In Warren Buffett's 1996 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) he quipped that "Richard Branson was once asked how to become a millionaire, he had a quick answer: 'There's really nothing to it. Start as a billionaire and then buy an airline". Despite Buffett's witticism, he recently purchased USD $45M shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on a COVID-19 driven selloff.

Investment Thesis

A few short months ago, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) was a stock market darling. In 2019, it was the best performing airline stock in the Bloomberg Global Airlines Index. In the last few months, negative expectations for the year ahead have resulted in a 2/3 decline in Air Canada's share price from the company's January 2020 highs. Travel interruptions resulting from the Boeing Company's (BA) 737 MAX fiasco have gone from bad to worse with the growing COVID-19 pandemic. These two events have resulted in significant demand declines across the entire global airline industry. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has plunged the airline industry into its worst crisis since 9/11. Cross border travel restrictions and a depending global downturn will likely result in a very negative year for Air Canada and other airlines.

Despite these transient external factors negatively impacting demand, Air Canada has a bright future. Air Canada is Canada's national flag carrier and no matter how bad things get for the company in this downturn, Air Canada's essential role in national transportation infrastructure ensures that it won't be allowed to fail. Once the COVID-19 crisis abates, Air Canada will benefit from low fuel prices and the company's comfortable position in Canada's duopolistic airline market. The launching of a new in-house loyalty program and the recent acquisition of Air Transat will help to continue Air Canada's impressive pre-crisis growth trajectory.

Company Profile

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 50 million customers annually with connections to 210 airports on six continents. Air Canada's fleet of more than 400 aircraft makes it among the 20 largest airlines in the world with Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver as its primary hubs. Air Canada trading as "AC.B" on the Toronto Stock Exchange has a current market capitalization of CAD $4.7B.

Founded as Trans-Canada Air Lines in 1936, Air Canada was privatized in 1989 and has had a tumultuous history as an independent company. After filing for bankruptcy in the early 2000's and requiring government support during the global financial crisis, Air Canada has spent the last 10 years reinventing itself. The company has dealt with its legacy labor and debt issues and has emerged in the last few years as a profitable carrier that has enjoyed strong growth and improving operational outcomes.

Demand Takes a Nose Dive

In early March, the International Air Transport Association "IATA" forecast that the spread of the COVID-19 virus could result in a USD $63B - $113B decline in global airline revenues. This equates to an 11-19% reduction in industry revenue. The most recent update from the IATA suggests that the current curtailment of demand has now exceeded this USD $113B estimate. With the global spread of COVID-19 airline markets with severe restrictions now cover 98% of global industry revenue. In addition to the significant reduction of new demand, airlines have also been seeing negative net-new bookings with cancelled trips exceeding new reservations in many cases.

While the demand picture is not encouraging, there are signs that this transient event may be largely contained to 2020. Bookings were down 50% for the month of March, but are only down 25% for the month of May. Observing the up-tick of domestic airline traffic in China shows that passenger traffic bottomed approximately one month following the start of the virus. In the 2003 SARS crisis, the normalization of demand took approximately 4 months from the bottom. While it may take several quarters for demand to fully normalize, the lesson from China illustrates that the trajectory in demand recovery is positive within the foreseeable future.

It is conceivable that when the COVID-19 virus subsides, Air Canada and other carriers will benefit from a backlog of travel that was not possible during the crisis. Postponed business travel and resumed leisure travel including the utilization of a significant volume of flight credits from cancelled flights will ensure a rapid recovery for passenger volumes.

Government Backstop

Aviation and transportation expert Tae Hoon Oum of the University of British Columbia has advocated for government financial assistance to Canada's airline industry. He notes that the airline industry is facing "disproportionately large losses" and that some airlines could go bankrupt without financial intervention. As government restrictions, not financial mismanagement or an economic crisis have been the impetus for the decreased demand for air travel, there is a stronger case for government intervention than in previous events in Air Canada's history.

On March 16, 2020 Air Canada Chief Executive Officer, Calin Rovinescu requested federal government assistance:

We understand that the governments of the United States and many European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Norway and others have approved or are considering assistance for their airline industries in one form or another. Under these circumstances, we believe that the Canadian airline industry should also see similar assistance, whether through forbearance of taxes, landing fees and other charges that form part of the aviation burden in Canada or otherwise until the industry stabilizes.

Air Canada currently has a company record of CAD $7.1B in liquidity to help weather the storm and is looking to reduce capital expenditures. The company has already cancelled CAD $1.2B in Boeing 737 MAX orders, representing half of its 2020 capital expenditure plan of CAD $2.4B. Despite these measures and the recent decision to temporarily lay off thousands of its employees, Air Canada may still require some sort of government assistance if the crisis deepens.

Air Canada has a long history of receiving government support including a CAD $1.02B bailout including a CAD $600M government loan package in July 2009 and has been criticized as a recipient of corporate welfare. In 2018, Air Canada provided 46% of domestic flights in Canada with WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF), the next largest carrier providing 34%. Due to Canada's vast geography, air travel plays a critical role in the transportation of goods and people to the national economy. As the national flag carrying airline, Air Canada is also instrumental in the development of Canada's tourism industry. The tourism industry in Canada accounted for CAD $90B in economic activity and 1.7 million jobs in 2019. With Air Canada's critical role in the national economy and transportation infrastructure it would not be allowed to fail. This creates some downside protection for the company that will almost certainly be the beneficiary of some targeted government support in 2020.

Growth Drivers

Looking beyond what will be a very difficult 2020 for Air Canada, the company has a number of catalysts that will drive future EBITDA margins. Air Canada has achieved the buyout of Aimia Inc., bringing its Aeroplan loyalty program in house. The company values the program at CAD $2.5B and expects material contributions to cash flow from the transaction. Having acquired Air Transat in 2019, Air Canada boosted its international flight capacity. This move has helped Air Canada diversify its revenue. The company now earns 64% of total sales from outside Canada compared to 59% 5 years earlier.

The introduction of a new reservation system along with the roll out of other technologies is expected to save CAD $100M annually. This effort extends a cost savings program completed in Q2 2019 that is estimated to yield CAD $250M in savings. The company has also been making progress with operational efficiencies including the replacement of its less efficient narrow body aircraft and the expansion of its capacity purchase agreement with its regional affiliate Jazz.

Air Canada benefits from supportive market dynamics and falling fuel prices. According to Moody's:

Air Canada's (Ba1 RUR down) credit benefits from its leading position in the duopolistic Canadian market, falling fuel costs and liquidity we deem supportive through this difficult market. It is constrained by the severe drop in passenger demand and uncertainty regarding the length and impact of current market conditions.

Jet fuel prices in North America have dropped approximately 66% from March 2019 which will continue to support better margins when flight demand resumes. In Air Canada's 2019 Q4 results, the company reported an average fuel price of CAD $0.75 per liter in the quarter, down 11% versus the same quarter in 2018. Fuel costs are Air Canada's single largest expense, accounting for 22% of total costs in 2019. The recent decline in fuel prices will have a significantly positive impact on costs. Air Canada has opted not to enter into any fuel hedging contracts for 2020.

Operational Performance

Air Canada finished 2019 with record revenue of CAD $19.1B and operating income of CAD $1.65B; a 10% improvement over the previous year. Similarly, the company saw EBITDA in the period grow 13% to CAD $3.636B. These results are especially impressive considering that 25% of Air Canada's narrow body fleet was impacted due to the grounding of the 737 MAX. One of the outcomes from the grounding of the 737 MAX was an increase in airfares. Airfares in Canada increased at the fastest rate since 2011. Average domestic airfare increased 9.6% compared to the second quarter of 2018, while international airfares grew 6.2% year over year.

The positive results in 2019 are indicative of a well-managed company that has made significant progress in improving operational efficiencies and controlling costs. Air Canada has made steady headway on improving its ROIC; a good measure of efficiency in deploying capital. As of Q3 2019, Air Canada earned ROIC of 15.5%, exceeding the company's 7.2% cost of capital by 830 basis points. For comparison, in same quarter in 2015 Air Canada earned just 11.4% ROIC. Part of this success has been the effective roll out of the carrier's discount brand "Air Canada Rouge" which has adjusted cost per available seat mile "CASM" that is 29% lower than Air Canada's mainline. These continual improvements have been reflective in the company's long-term EBITDA growth which has shown steady improvements over the last decade.

10-Year EBITDA Growth ($USD)

Valuation

Air Canada is currently trading at approximately CAD $16.75 after having dropped from its 52-week high of CAD $52.71 in Q4 2019. On an Enterprise Value/EBITDA basis, Air Canada is currently trading at 1.83X, a 56% discount to the company's 5-year average.

Of the 13 analysts who cover Air Canada, the mean one-year target price is CAD $36.92, suggesting a 120% upside from current levels. No doubt analysts' price targets will continue to be revised downward as the full extent of the COVID-19 crisis is realized.

On March 20, 2020 Morningstar lowered its fair value estimate to CAD $30 from its October 2019 forecast of CAD $53. According to Morningstar Senior Director Brian Bernard:

After a difficult 2020 on account of the coronavirus, we forecast consolidated revenue will rebound in 2021-2022, as pent up demand is released, and will subsequently slow to above-inflationary levels. We expect the rollout of new fare categories and unbundling will buttress revenue growth. We forecast expanding international capacity through sixth freedom (flying U.S. passengers internationally from Canadian airports) flying and by flying travelers from the U.S. to international locations. We also assume the average annual growth rate for domestic travel will decelerate and fall below international average annual growth rates as most Canadian markets have reached maturity.

Air Canada stock has recovered 80% from the stock's 52-week low of CAD $9.26 on March 18, 2020. It will be difficult to determine how low Air Canada could go as the COVID-19 crisis continues to spread. Given the company's extreme volatility in recent weeks, I would caution there is still significant downside risk. For long-term investors, a prudent approach may be to build a position by averaging in on down days in the coming months.

Risk Analysis

At the height of the 2008 global financial crisis, Air Canada ended up with more than CAD $1B in losses and a share price that bottomed out at CAD $0.78 the following year. While I think the risk of Air Canada failing is low, the company could find itself near the brink again if the COVID-19 crisis is a protracted event. However, Air Canada is entering this crisis with a stronger balance sheet than it did in 2008. The company has lowered its leverage ratio to 0.8X at the end of 2019, down from 1.6X at the end of 2018. As of March 13th, 2020 Air Canada had CAD $7.1B in liquidity available, which should more than offset the steep operating losses that the company can anticipate in 2020.

With so many flights cancelled in recent weeks, Air Canada has been offering refund credits and waiving cancellation penalties. While this is preferable to issuing cash refunds, the company will no doubt see the accrual of a substantial liability in customer flight credits to be used in the next year. This credit volume is in essence additional debt; albeit interest free debt. On March 20, 2020 Moody's Investment Services announced that it is reviewing Air Canada's debt with consideration for a downgrade. This follows the company's recent upgrade to Ba1 Stable in September 2019; Air Canada's 6th notch improvement from Moody's since 2012.

Investor Takeaways

2020 may be remembered as the worst year for airlines on record. Air Canada will inevitably post a loss and it may take several quarters for the company to recover. Air Canada has achieved a remarkable turnaround over the last decade and is now a profitable and well managed company. For long-term investors, Air Canada may become cheap enough to become a compelling opportunity. While shares may trend lower from current levels, government support and a strong balance sheet will ensure that Air Canada survives COVID-19 and will be able to resume its growth trajectory following the crisis.

