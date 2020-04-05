The Income Method: Income First, Total Return Second

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we enjoy getting high returns from our investments as much as the next person. Recently, we have seen large returns on various investments in Business Development Companies (BDC's), Mortgage REITs (mREITs) and other securities. We buy them when they are undervalued, offering high yields that are fully covered. We sell them when they become overvalued and rotate them into other opportunities.

Often, during the process of holding an investment, investors get overwhelmed with their total return. They worry about market price gyrations and start majoring in the minors. Ironically, this loss of focus can lead to a loss of capital, and more importantly, a loss of income.

Over time, every dividend or distribution received is a locked-in-stone return for your portfolio. No company can recall the dividends that it has paid out. Buybacks, unrealized gains and price movements can change minute by minute and could cause large positive returns to vanish. Dividends, however, are more reliable and predictable.

So why do we feel confident in telling you not to be distracted by total returns when the initial investment thesis and income generation of the security has remained unchanged?

Total Return Investing Defined

Investors keep hearing the term "total return" or "total return investing" thrown around casually by most investment gurus, authors and other investors, but few know what it means.

Investopedia defines total return as the following:

Total return, when measuring performance, is the actual rate of return of an investment or a pool of investments over a given evaluation period. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realized over a given period of time.

Breaking it into simplistic terms, total return is a holistic approach that combines all realized or unrealized gains from a security, as well as any dividends, distributions or income received from it. The key is that to determine the final total return, the investment must be sold. By nature, total return is a rearward-facing metric, not forward. While we do recognize that many investors will evaluate the total return they have achieved from an investment to date, this still requires the selling of an investment. If the thesis you invested with is still sound and the income stream is as strong or stronger than before, then selling and hence locking in your total return should be the last thing on your mind. This is even more compelling if the price is depressed.

Total Return's Built-In Limitation

Outside of simply being a rearward-facing metric, analysts and CEOs will try to sell investors on future potential total return. They often leave off the word "potential" and tout the total return for a given security over the next year. Total return as a holistic metric is forced to assume all investors have one goal: Make as much money as possible. This limiting of goals of all investors into one tunnel is myopic in nature. All investors have unique goals, as well as unique situations. Lumping all investors into one metric and declaring it superior is faulty at best and arrogant at worst.

The investing community is massive and diverse. Within it there are investors focused on capital gains, dividend seekers, and traders of all stripes (momentum, day traders, technical traders etc.).

Capital Gains Focused Individuals

Investing for capital gains focuses on the changing price of a given security and seeking majority of the returns by capitalizing on these changes. This can return large sums of money in a short time but requires the individual to actually be a trader, not an investor. There's nothing wrong with being a trader, although many instantly picture day traders actively trading on speculative stocks - this isn't the primary case for traders.

Some trade with the mindset that they only have paper gains until they sell out of their position. Meaning that they have absolutely zero returns until they have sold out of a security. This type of investor is hurt the most when a recession or bear market hits and they are forced to sell securities at rock-bottom prices when life events, such as retirement, demand the money. Conversely, they see monumental gains when a security achieves success that dividend investors may not have participated in due to lack of dividend payments.

Currently, these investors are getting walloped.

Data by YCharts

They now have between 19%-33% less of a nest egg than they did on Jan. 1. That's if they sell out now, or have an emergency and need the money.

Dividend-Focused Investors

Dividend-focused investors cover all types or sub-categories of dividend investing. This includes our dividend growth investors, immediate income investors and regular ol' "I don't care what it does as long as the dividend is covered" investors. These investors have less concern about the day-to-day value of their stocks, so long as the dividend is covered or growing. This type of investor receives regular real-world returns as their dividends flow into their account. If one of their securities were to bottom out and become worthless, a speculative investor would have nothing to show for it but losses, whereas a dividend investor would have the cumulative total of their dividends as a return.

Total Return Should Not Necessarily Determine Your Investing Choices

As an income investor, you need to determine your goal for your purchasing of any security, but total return should not be it. Why? Because it's a rearward-facing metric. Dividend investors should focus on maximizing their dividend stream – which is just a component of total return. If you want dividends, you might never want to sell a properly performing income security – thereby never finalizing a proper total return equation.

Capital gains investors generally won't care about that 3% dividend others cherish if they think a non-dividend paying stock is set to double in a year, or five. They will dispose their holdings if the speculative doubling appears not to be panning out, even if the underlying company is still solid. They will then redeploy to the next security which appears to meet their investment goals of primarily capital gains in a relatively short time span.

Total return is a compromising position used to allow investors to compare their investment choices assuming all they care about is the total amount of cash earned - in the end. Remember, you only have a total return if you've sold your entire position in a security since it's not "total" unless you're totally done.

One great example of a security touting itself as a total return stock is none other than the highly popular Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). BIP boasts of its magnificent total returns, but throughout 2018, the stock's total return (from 1/1/2018 to 1/1/2019) was dismal.

Investors would be deceived if they used total return as their focus with BIP. In all reality, BIP is a fantastic dividend investor stock. Dividend investors with a long-term window of investment will reap massive benefits from the company's consistent distributions and its long history of steady increases.

Speculative investors who don't care about the just over 3% benefit from dividends would focus elsewhere in the market to capture better gains. Both Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) have provided higher capital gains than BIP.

Investors focused on capital gains can even be readily deceived by using total return into thinking investments will increase in value over a given time frame (remember, this truly is a screen for a hopeful "potential" total return). Take Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC), which invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which provide a steady high yield income.

Since total return includes dividends, this metric is skewed by high-yield options into looking attractive when it will never meet the benchmark of capital gains only focused investors.

Meanwhile, dividend investors will enjoy the minimal capital depreciation while collective the steady distributions, which overwhelmingly provide OXLC's returns.

Total return may be a single screening metric to help you locate securities that have positively moved in a holistic way in a predetermined past time frame, but it fails to capture the real-world motivation of a large portion of retirees and soon to be retirees. It's far from being the only metric that counts for evaluating investment choices.

Bear Markets are not Eternal

This recent bear market hit swiftly and seemingly violently to most investors and their portfolios. We all are seeing large red numbers, even in our less volatile preferred and bond holdings. It's important to keep your long-term view and not get caught up in hysteria. This too shall pass. The market will recover and your temporary price drops will raise again.

Patience is the friend of an income investor. Stay long. Collect your dividends. Go for a walk and get some fresh air. Importantly - if you have excess dividends, reinvest them in amazing opportunities to see your explode upward.

Focus on Your Purpose for Investing

Humanity often suffers from "the other side of the fence" syndrome. You know it well we are sure - the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Likewise, investors are attracted to the returns and gains posted from the other type of investing.

For retirees, we strongly believe that the best method of investing to meet their needs and reduce their stress is income investing. That's why we designed our Income Method, which by following you can stop fretting about daily price changes, or stop desperately seeking out the next NFLX or AMZN.

Another consideration for income investors is that every dividend or distribution received is a means by which you have locked in a higher return. Time is the friend of an investor who does not need to sell their investments to live or fund expenses. The market could dip, soar or trend sideways but the income investor does not need to belabor any of these moments, as they live on steady stable or growing dividends.

While holding any single security, an income investor should focus on their most relevant metric - dividend income and stability. This does not mean we do not want a positive total return when we sell a security - this is a proven method for high returns over the long term - but we do not need to worry every time markets decide to gyrate the prices of our positions. If our initial investment thesis remains strong and unchanged, keep calm and carry on.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.