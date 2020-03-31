Brazil is South America's leading economy and most populous nation. The climate and geography of Brazil make the country a virtual supermarket to the world as it produces a broad range of raw materials and agricultural products.

In late 2018, Brazil elected President Jair Bolsonaro, who ran on a business-friendly, nationalistic platform to put Brazil first. On the campaign trail, he pledged to rid the country of corruption and warned against the wave of Chinese investment asking Brazilians if they wanted government decisions made in Beijing or Sao Paulo. Since the election, President Bolsonaro has faced crisis after crisis. Fires in the Amazon presented a challenge in 2019, and trade disputes with the United States threatened the economy. However, the global pandemic that is currently wreaking havoc all over the world could be the greatest threat to the Brazilian people and the economy. With the worldwide economy grinding to a halt, conditions in emerging market countries have deteriorated. Brazil is the world's leading producer of oranges, and the recent price action in the FCOJ futures market could be a sign of problems with the supply chain in the South American nation. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (NYSEARCA:EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies. EWZ has done a lot worse than the U.S. stock market in 2020.

Over the past months, I had been bullish on the prospects for Brazil's economy. I believed that the new business-friendly administration under President Bolsonaro would reduce corruption yielding beneficial results. However, the outbreak of coronavirus has weighed on emerging markets. Brazil looks likely to suffer as its leader is either not taking the pandemic seriously or lacks the tools to deal with the virus.

FCOJ is an illiquid commodity

Frozen concentrated orange juice futures is a market that I rarely write on as only ethanol, lumber, and a handful of other markets in the commodity asset class offer less liquidity.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of FCOJ futures has traded in a range from a low of 37.4 cents in 1977 to a high of $2.35 per pound in 2016. The most recent high came on the back of an outbreak of citrus greening that limited supplies. The total number of open long and short positions peaked at under 43,000 contracts and stood at 13,779 contracts at the end of last week. Far more liquid futures markets like corn, crude oil, and natural gas have open interest of millions of contracts, while in gold, silver, copper, soybeans, and many others, the number of open positions is in the hundreds of thousands. Daily volume in FCOJ rarely exceeds 5,000 contracts, and on many days, fewer than 1,000 change hands.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May futures shows that the price moved substantially higher since late February, rising from 92.15 cents to over the $1.19 per pound after hitting a high of $1.2255 last week.

The classic film "Trading Places," featured the FCOJ market. While the U.S. states of Florida and California produce oranges, Brazil is the world's top producer of the citrus fruit.

The world's leading producer of oranges is Brazil

While the FCOJ futures market is sensitive to weather, growing conditions, and crop diseases that impact crops from Florida and California, Brazil produced over four times the total output of the U.S. during the 2018/2019 crop year.

Source: Fresh oranges: leading producers worldwide 2019 | Statista

As the chart highlights, the U.S. is the fourth leading producer behind Brazil, China, and the European Union.

Coronavirus will cause problems in South America

As COVID-19 spreads around the world like wildfire, it has created a deflationary spiral in markets across all asset classes. The global economy has ground to a virtual halt with only supply chains bringing food and essentials operating. Scientists are working around the clock on treatments and a vaccine. Healthcare professionals are treating those infected with the virus. Coronavirus broke out in China in late 2019 and early 2020, spread to South Korea, Iran, and Italy in February and March and has most recently taken a toll on the United States. As of last weekend, over 150 countries around the world reported cases, and Brazil is no exception. While the most populous country in South America had only reported 3,000 confirmed cases and 77 deaths as of March 27, testing is far lower than in parts of Asia, Europe, and the United States.

There are signs that President Bolsonaro and Brazilians are not taking the global pandemic seriously. Even as the number of confirmed cases was rising late last week, the President said,

"I think it's even possible lots of people have already been infected in Brazil, a few weeks or months ago, and have already got the antibodies that help it not to proliferate." (Source: The Guardian)

If the rise of the virus in the U.S. and Europe is a sign, President Bolsonaro is taking a leap of faith that could turn out to be a disaster.

As I watched the price of FCOJ vault higher over recent trading sessions, to the highest price since March 2019, I could not help by to think that the potential for a shortage of oranges from Brazil is rising. At the same time, California is in a virtual lockdown with only essential businesses operating, and the virus is spreading in Florida. When it comes to Brazil, if the President's denial causes a massive spread of the illness, it could impact both production and the supply chain for exports.

Meanwhile, Spain is the leading orange exporting nation. Spain is second only to Italy when it comes to the number of cases and the death toll in Europe. In 2018, 24.3% of exported organics in the world came from Spain. Based on the most recent price action in the FCOJ market, the fear of a supply shortage is developing.

The Brazilian real fell to lower lows

The Brazilian currency has been another victim of coronavirus. All emerging market currencies have been falling on the back of the global crisis, and the Brazilian real is no exception. The Brazilian real has been losing value against the U.S. dollar since 2011 when commodity prices hit highs, but the global pandemic sent the real to a new and lower low in March.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar currency pair shows the foreign exchange rate dropped from $0.6517 in July 2011 to a low of $0.23628 in late 2015 when many commodity prices hit multiyear lows that early and in early 2016. The currency pair remained above the 2015 level until 2019. Late last year, it made a slightly lower low. In February and March, the real dropped significantly, reaching the most recent low of $0.19068 this month.

A declining real causes production costs for commodities produced in Brazil fall. The weak currency makes exports more attractive as local costs are in the local currency, and the pricing benchmark is the U.S. dollar. Brazil is the leading producer of three of the five members of the soft commodities sector including, FCOJ, sugarcane, and Arabica coffee beans. The decline in the real often weighs on the prices of the agricultural products. Meanwhile, as coronavirus takes a toll on Spain and the world may face a shortage of oranges from Brazil, the FCOJ market could be signaling a crisis on the horizon for the South American nation and its neighbors.

EWZ underperformed the U.S. stock market

The S&P 500 index fell from its all-time high of 3,393.52 on February 29 to close last Friday at 2,541.47, a drop of 25.1%. The U.S. stock market was one of many casualties of COVID-19.

The top holdings of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWZ has net assets of $8.87 billion, trades an average of over 36 million shares each day, and charges a 0.59% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart of EWZ shows that the Brazilian shares reached its most recent high before the S&P 500 at the very beginning of 2020 at $48.48 per share. At $23.79 last Friday, EWZ has halved in value as the emerging market index underperformed the U.S. stock market.

The rise in the price of FCOJ futures could be telling us that there are more problems on the horizon for Brazil and the rest of South America over the coming weeks and months.