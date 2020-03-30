Carvana: Massive Capital Raise

About a month ago, I detailed how losses at online automotive retailer Carvana (CVNA) were leading to significant continued cash burn. While the name was showing impressive revenue growth, I figured that the weak balance sheet likely would result in another capital raise quite soon. On Monday, the company did announce a new funding round, one that will massively dilute investors in the name.

As I discussed in that previous article, Carvana burned through about $400 million in cash during Q4 2019 alone. This resulted in a full-year cash burn of nearly $1 billion. Throughout the year, the company expanded some of its borrowing programs, finishing 2019 with just over $1.5 billion in total debt. With very little cash on the balance sheet, that meant that the net debt position has soared as seen below.

(Data sourced from quarterly earnings reports, seen here)

I speculated that a capital raise would come rather soon, and this was even before all of the US business shutdowns we saw during March. As a result of the coronavirus, the company has withdrawn its previous guidance. As you might expect, Wall Street analysts have been reducing their estimates due to weaker than expected auto sales for at least a few months.

Since the company's Q4 report, the average estimate for this year's total revenue has declined from $6.03 billion (53.1% growth) to $5.71 billion (44.9% growth). At the same time, the non-GAAP loss per share average has risen from $1.62 to $2.18, and 2021 estimates have also worsened. When putting this all together, it wasn't that surprising to see the following news Monday morning:

Carvana (CVNA) has priced registered direct offering of 13.3M shares of Class A Common Stock at $45.00, resulting in gross proceeds of $600M. The offering included investments of $25M each from Ernest Garcia III, the Company's founder and CEO, and Ernest Garcia II, the Company's controlling shareholder. The offering is expected to close on or about April 1.

Unfortunately for Carvana, this offering comes at a time of weakness. During February, the stock spent some time above $100 per share, topping out over $115, although it recently hit a low of $22 with markets falling. Had company management been a bit proactive last month, they probably could have raised funds at roughly twice the price, which would have cut the amount of dilution in half. With this massive capital raise, the number of Class A shares outstanding will soar to a new high seen below. As a reminder, there are also another 101 million Class B shares mostly held by insiders that could be converted to a large amount of Class A shares in the future.

(Source: Quarterly/annual reports, seen here)

If we assume that the deal does not close early, the results of the capital raise won't truly be seen until the Q2 report. We don't know how bad Q1 will turn out to be, although, in last year's period, the cash burn was a little more than $257 million. If this year's results mirror those of 2019, Carvana will use up this capital raise by the third quarter of this year. However, I don't think the company will be spending as much on vehicle inventory in the short term given the current business climate. That could help reduce cash burn a little, although larger than expected losses may offset some of those gains.

In the end, Carvana announced a new massive capital raise as expected. The balance sheet just wasn't in good shape and the business is struggling like many due to the coronavirus. Shareholders seem to like the news in the short term, with the stock up a few bucks on Monday, although they were up more than 22% at the day's high just after opening. The capital raise results in a massive amount of dilution, but it was definitely needed. Now, investors will look for management's next update on how the business is faring, which likely will come at the Q1 report in early May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

