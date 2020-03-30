Top Dividend Series: 2 Large-Cap Companies Have Growing Dividends For More Than 50 Years

In this article, we analyze Cincinnati Financial and 3M, the two companies have been growing dividends consistently in more than half a century.

The stock market has ups and downs. Global financial crisis comes and goes. As Warren Buffett says: "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful". To make money in the stock market, we should buy when there is blood on the street. However, it is impossible to time the market perfectly. Thus, what we buy is very important. For the long-term income investors, we should stick to dividend aristocrats, which have the record of consistently growing dividends in more than half a century. In part 1 of our Top Dividend Series, we featured two companies which have the best dividend record among all U.S. public companies.

Cincinnati Financial: Profitable Insurance Operation with 59 consecutive years of Dividend Growth

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) has the best dividend payment history among the U.S. companies. This insurance holding company has 59 years of consecutive dividend growth. Even in the year of declining earnings per share, Cincinnati Financial still increased dividends for shareholders. Along with the impressive operating performance and dividend record, its share price has kept going up over time, despite some short-term setbacks of several global financial crises.

Source: Ycharts

If we spent $1,000 to buy into Cincinnati Financial on March 1980 and reinvested all those increasing dividends, we would turn our original $1,000 into $469,490 in four decades. That translates into an annual compounded return of 16.56%.

What makes investors feel safe is the average reasonable payout ratio over time, at 69% from 2010-2019. Although as an insurer, it will have to book losses from time to time, but the record has been decent in the past ten years.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's presentation

We can clearly see that after 2011 when they booked catastrophe losses, they paid dividend which was higher than its net income. In the several following years, they reduced the payout ratio in order to get back to the balance.

What we love to see in any insurance business is the growth in premiums while achieving profitable insurance operation, which is measured by combined ratio. Combined ratio basically combines the losses and expenses of an insurer's divided by earned premiums. If combined ratio > 100%, meaning that the losses and expenses are higher than earned premiums, making an insurance operation unprofitable. Thus, we always like to see combined ratio < 100% consistently. Here is Cincinnati Financial's insurance operation performance in the past five years.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's 10K-filing

In the past five years, Cincinnati Financial has operated its insurance business profitably with combined ratio less than 100%, while keeping earned premiums growing. It is a proof that the management has been conducting the business quite efficiently. Although huge loss claims are unavoidable sometime in the future, we believe it is decent for long-term income investors to buy into the company selling at only 1.25x book value to collect 3.25% current dividend yield. We estimate by 2021, Cincinnati Financial would increase its dividend payment by 8% to $6.22 per share, equivalent to a sweet 8.2% yield at the current price.

3M: Growing dividend consistently for 56 years with a 70% upside potential

3M (MMM) is an industrial dividend aristocrat, with the record of 56 consecutive years of dividend growth. The company is quite popular in the current COVID-19 pandemic, as it owns and manufacturers N90 and N95 respirators and masks, helping doctors, nurses and people around the world to prevent from Sars-COV-2 infection.

Source: Ycharts

3M impresses long-term income investors with their consistently growing dividend payments, driving their stock price higher in a long run. A $1,000 put into 3M stocks with dividend reinvested, will turn into $252,771, delivering an annual compounded return of 14.82%.

3M has kept a reasonable payout ratio when paying dividends. Its payout ratio has been fluctuating in the range of 25% - 82% in the past 30 years. Currently, 3M's payout ratio stays at 67.38%, with the dividend yield of 4.54%.

Source: Ycharts

Since 1985, 3M has demonstrated another record of consistently reducing number of shares outstanding, from around 915 million shares in 1985 to only 585.1 million shares now. Reducing the share count is always a good thing for existing shareholders. However, what worries many investors is that the company has stepped up in borrowings in order to finance the share repurchases at higher and higher share prices. Thus, the financial debt to EBITDA ratio has tripled to 2.25x in the past decade.

Source: Ycharts

In the past week, Moody's has changed 3M's outlook from stable to negative, driving the share price down along with the overall negative market sentiment. The reason for Moody's downgrade is the increasing debt level and potential global impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, Moody's had ranked 3M outlook negative twice since 2007. The first time was in 2007, because of the increase in R&D investment and manufacturing footprint as well as increased dividends. The second time was in 2015, due to 3M's plan to significantly increase debt level to fund acquisitions and share repurchases.

Nevertheless, 3M's free cash flow generation has been very strong. In 2019, the free cash flow has reached $5.37 billion, or $9.18 per share. With the global leadership position and broad business diversification, we believe 3M can continue generating increasing free cash flow in many years to come. At the current trading price, 3M is valued at 17x P/E, lower than its 5-year P/E average of 23x. By 2021, 3M is expected to generate $9.81 EPS. If its valuation comes back to its 5-year average of 23x, 3M share price should be worth $225 by 2021, nearly 70% upside from the current trading price.

Conclusions

Both Cincinnati Financial and 3M, with consistent growth in dividend payments and cheap valuation, can fit well in long-term income investor portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.