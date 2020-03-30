EOG Resources: Financial Strength Ensuring They Will Survive This Downturn

Whilst a dividend yield of only 4% is nothing special these days in the energy industry, it seems likely to be sustained and thus provides income whilst investors await a recovery.

Their financial position was very strong when entering this tumultuous time and thus will ensure they are able to survive any realistic scenario.

EOG Resources is a shining example of one such company that has entered this downturn in an excellent position and thus may be battered but will not be beaten.

I frequently point out independent oil and gas companies that are in a weak position to handle this oil and gas price crash, but this is not my universal opinion.

Introduction

Since the overwhelming majority of my articles on independent oil and gas companies have been bearish and question their fundamental attractiveness, I thought it would be timely to provide coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). This former component of the infamous Enron actually sits in a strong position to survive this latest oil and gas price crash, unlike many of their competitors.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled $2.717b, and importantly, only the two years during the previous oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016 saw this turn negative. It is especially attractive that their strong free cash flow during 2018 and 2019 has not occurred solely due to capital expenditure reductions, but is supported by operating cash flow that has remained broadly flat compared to 2013 and 2014, despite WTI oil prices being significantly lower. This is the most important aspect that many of their peers miss and thus indicates that during normal operating conditions they are fundamentally viable and thus can afford to reward shareholders with cash returns when conditions improve.

When looking towards the future in 2020 and naturally with WTI oil prices plunging to barely over $20 per barrel, their free cash flow will come under immense pressure and is virtually certain to turn negative. Unfortunately, due to the high volatility of oil and gas prices and broad uncertainties regarding this coronavirus-inspired economic downturn, accurately predicting their actual results is rendered a mere guessing game.

Due to their ability to generate free cash flow, it comes as little surprise that, since the end of 2013, they have reduced their net debt by an impressive 31.50% from $4.595b to $3.147b. During this same period of time, they returned $2.715b to shareholders, net of stock-based remuneration, primarily through dividend payments totaling $2.432b. Unlike many of their peers who have run down their cash balances, theirs is currently sitting around an all-time high, which strengthens their liquidity and thus makes them less reliant on financial institutions and their credit facilities. Due to the turmoil currently rocking financial markets, this is particularly attractive as many companies are concerned that their facilities will be reduced.

Financial Position

Even though their free cash generation has been strong in the past, the current oil and gas price crash will ensure that it will still be significantly impacted, and thus, their financial position remains important to ensure they can bridge any temporary gap. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Upon seeing their financial metrics, it does not take long to realize that their financial position is very strong, and thus, they entered this downturn with ample financial strength to weather any realistic storm. Their gearing ratio, interest coverage as well as net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow all indicate that their leverage is low and thus could easily handle higher net debt levels if required.

Meanwhile, their current ratio of 1.18 supports the notion that their liquidity is strong, especially with their cash balance sitting at approximately $2b. Unlike many of their competitors, they are not sweating the risk of seeing their credit facilities changed as they are not reliant on the good graces of financial institutions to remain a going concern.

During the last oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016, they sustained their dividend payments, and I believe that, considering their financial strength, this will be repeated once again. Whilst a dividend yield of around 4% is nothing special in the energy industry these days, it still provides shareholders with income whilst they await for a recovery.

Conclusion

When all is said and done and this latest oil and gas price crash sits in the rear-view mirror, they will be battered but will remain strong enough to sure they are not beaten. Since they entered this downturn as a shining example of financial strength, I believe a bullish rating is appropriate as they provide investors an attractive way to capitalize on any potential oil and gas price recovery. If, hypothetically, this oil and gas price crash were to never recover, I believe that there would be such significant economic issues abound that very few investors will be overly concerned with the value of their investment portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.