Trading Near Valuation Lows, Sonoco Products Is A Buy

The first few months of this year have so far been unkind to shareholders of Sonoco Products Co. (SON), with the stock down over 31% since January 1st. I thought I'd look in on this name to determine whether it was a good buy at these prices, or whether it's possible to make money in the options market here. I'll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, paying particular attention to the capital structure and the debt repayment schedule. I'll look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, and I'll recommend a specific short options trade. For those who have little interest in wading through the remainder of my article, I'll jump to the point. I think shares of Sonoco are closer to the bottom than the top, and I would be willing to take a small position in this company at current levels. Additionally, I think there's a very profitable options trade here.

Financial Snapshot

While nothing's perfect, I generally like the financial performance at Sonoco over the past five years. In particular, both revenue and net income have grown nicely in that time, and net income growth has outstripped revenue growth, suggesting that the company has been getting more efficient over time. In particular, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1.6%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 3.2% over the same time period.

Management has proven themselves to be very shareholder-friendly, in that they've returned just over $914 million to owners since 2015. Only about $145 million of this came in the form of stock buybacks, and the balance came in the form of ever-growing dividend payments. I am starting to believe that dividends are a superior form of return of profits to shareholders, so I like the ratio of buybacks to dividends here a great deal. The combination of buybacks and dividend increases has caused share count to fall at a CAGR of .14% and dividends per share to increase at a CAGR of about 4.4% over the past five years.

I stated initially that nothing's perfect, though, and Sonoco's no exception. The level of total debt has grown faster than any other variable, up at a CAGR of about 8.3% since 2015. At the same time, interest expense has only grown at a CAGR of about 2.4%, reflecting the lower cost of leverage. In my view, this is troublesome because debt might become harder to service over the coming years for obvious reasons. For that reason, we need to take a closer look at the repayment schedule and other relevant variables. The following table describes the amounts due over the next several years, and the percentage total that represents. The company has cash on hand in the amount of ~$145 million and about $487 million of undrawn short-term lines and the $500 million credit facility cited under note 9 of the latest 10-K. Also, fully $200 million of the debt due in 2020 can be extended at the company's option. All of this, plus the low rate of interest on most of this debt suggests to me that the company is reasonably well positioned to get over the debt payable over the next two years.

Source: 2019 10-K

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I'll switch from my usual programming where I remind investors that there's a disconnect between the underlying business and the stock to conduct a short thought experiment. Assume that you didn't load up on stocks in March of 2009 for whatever reason. If you were given a second chance in the form of a time machine that wiped your memory of subsequent events and transported you to that frightening time, would you take it? In other words, knowing what you knew in the early months of 2009 when the world seemed to be crashing around you, would you buy aggressively because valuations were just too compelling to pass up or would you remain on the sidelines? I was working in the business at the time, and I was bombarded by a host of very, very reasonable arguments that suggested the world was over. I've engaged in that thought experiment for obvious reasons. The valuations for some stocks are approaching what they were in 2008-09, and we're presented with the choice again.

One of the stocks that is approaching the depressed valuation measures is Sonoco, currently trading at a PE of ~14.5, down from 29 only a few years ago. Although shares are not near their all-time low valuation (Sonoco's PE bottomed at just over 8.5 in March of 2009), they are approaching a valuation that has been very attractive in the past. In other words, over the past decade, every time shares traded at current valuations, they went on to perform well. This is relevant in my view.

Source: Ycharts

In addition to looking at simple price earnings multiples, I also want to review the assumptions currently embedded in the price of the shares. In order to do this, I use the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman walks an investor through how they isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given business. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that Sonoco will grow at a rate of about 3%. I consider this to be neither excessively optimistic nor pessimistic. Given that current forecasts are reasonable, I think current prices represent a great long-term buy level.

Options For the Nervous

Though the current price is reasonable in my view, I understand why investors would be hesitant to buy at the moment. Obviously, short-term earnings are going to be lower than past earnings, and there's a reasonable fear that the shares will be taken down in another downturn. I think the options market provides an opportunity to access the shares of this company at a much lower, less risky price. This is why I generally call short put options a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a price that they determined to be a "good" long-term entry point.

With that in mind, my preferred short option here is the October put with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $2-3.80. If the investor simply takes the bid on these puts and is subsequently exercised, they'll be buying at a PE of about 9 and a dividend yield of about 5%. While buying at a PE of 9 isn't as good as buying at the bottom during the great financial crisis, it's close enough for me.

Conclusion

I generally dislike historical analogies because they frequently leave out the most salient details of a period in an effort to shoehorn in a comparison of one time to another. In spite of that, I do think the history of valuation is relevant here. The market is made of investors who have in the past been unwilling to see the value of this enterprise drop below current levels. Whenever the shares would drop to current levels, on the back of relatively bad news, the market would bid shares higher. Obviously, the current time is unprecedented, but I think it's reasonable to suggest that this company will survive the current crisis, and when the crisis inevitably passes, people who bought when fear was at its greatest will do very well. In addition, I think the options market presents investors the opportunity to buy at even lower levels.

I think Sonoco Products has a demonstrated track record of growing cash flows while rewarding shareholders. Long term, these are of critical importance. The fact that the stock market has given investors an opportunity to buy at these levels is a bonus in my view. The shares may fall further from these levels, but I think current valuations are just too compelling to pass up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying the shares, I'm going to sell 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.