Gold Monthly: Our Bullish Target May Materialize Sooner Rather Than Later

Gold’s seasonal patterns are constructive in April. Our H1-20 target of $17.00 per share for BAR could materialize sooner rather than later.

Specs liquidated gold last month; ETF investors took advantage of the volatility to assert further exposure.

Given the unprecedented dovish measures taken by the Fed, the macro backdrop for gold is ultimately bullish.

We view the initial sell-off in BAR as a countermove, and the subsequent rally as the meaningful move.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR).

BAR experienced heightened volatility in March, reflecting large swings in the macro environment for gold.

The double black swan (COVID-19 outbreak + Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war) initially triggered a sell-off in gold prices because investors were forced to liquidate liquid assets to face margin calls in their portfolios. As the World Gold Council (WGC) published in a recent note (March 19, 2020):

Gold has also likely been used to raise cash to cover losses in other asset classes because:

it remains one of the best performing asset classes year-to-date (y-t-d), despite recent fluctuations;

it is a high quality and highly liquid asset, trading over US$260 billion per day in March.

However, the Fed acted extremely quickly (compared to prior panics) and provided extraordinary easing measures, including an unlimited QE on March 23, to restore some sanity in the financial markets. In turn, dollar funding stress subsided, which produced a positive swing in the macro environment for gold, in which the dollar and US real rates dropped sharply into the end of the month. Take a look:

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

In some way, we have experienced a concentrate version of the developments during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, namely an initial sell-off in gold caused by a disorderly de-risking followed by a sharp rebound in gold driven by the Fed’s dovish response to it.

Against this backdrop, we believe that gold prices should continue to go up in April, considering that the market will continue to digest Fed’s extraordinarily dovish measures to save the financial markets.

Our H1-20 target of $17.00 per share for BAR could materialize sooner rather than later.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut their net long position in COMEX gold by the equivalent of 148 tonnes between February 28 and March 27, according to the CFTC. This was the largest monthly decline since April 2018.

Despite the recent wave of speculative liquidation, gold’s spec positioning remains quite long. But unless the macro environment for gold turns significantly negative, we expect gold’s spec positioning to remain quite long in the near term.

Implications for BAR: We do not view the currently heavily long spec positioning in Comex gold as a major downside risk to BAR in the near term, considering the positive macro backdrop, in which the dollar and US real rates are in a downtrend after the Fed’s dovish aggressive stance.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors took advantage of the large swings in gold prices in March to extend their long exposure to the yellow metal. According to our estimates, ETF investors added around 150 tonnes to their gold holdings last month, the largest monthly inflow since February 2016.

In Q1, ETF investors accumulated around 250 tonnes of gold, marking a 10% increase.

Implications for BAR: Heightened macro uncertainty and global monetary policy easing (in the US and elsewhere) are likely to keep investment demand for gold elevated in the months ahead. This is bullish for BAR.

Seasonal trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Gold’s seasonal patterns turn positive in April after being slightly negative in March. In April, the volatility on the downside looks more limited than in Q1, while the volatility on the upside looks greater than in March. However, we note that we have some outliers in April (2 positives, 2 negatives).

Implications for BAR: Overall, we argue that seasonal patterns for gold prices are relatively better in April than in March. This is, therefore, positive for BAR.

Closing thoughts

The aggressively dovish response from the Fed to the COVID-19 outbreak has been sufficient to put a halt to the USD dollar funding stress, resulting in a favorable macro backdrop for the yellow metal.

As we wrote in recent reports, we view the sell-off in gold prices as the countermove and the subsequent rally as the meaningful move.

In April, we believe that the rally in gold prices will continue because the market will continue to digest the unprecedented actions taken by the Fed, which are ultimately extremely bullish for assets with monetary properties like gold.

Our H1-20 target of $17.00 per share for BAR could materialize sooner rather than later.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.