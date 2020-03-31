Hoegh LNG Partners LP - Its Outsized Yield Remains Sustainable Despite Coronavirus

HMLP should be able to weather the coronavirus crisis without cutting cash distributions on its common units, thereby presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

Due to the market sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the common units of HMLP are currently attractively priced, offering investors a whopping 25.96% annual yield.

To fund its cash distributions, HMLP relies on high visibility cash flows from very long-term charters on its LNG infrastructure assets.

The financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in panicked investors indiscriminately dumping equities across the board, regardless of underlying fundamentals. In this trading environment, value and price can become widely dislocated. With respect to dividend-paying securities, the result can be outsized yields by companies that remain relatively insulated from the prevailing turbulence.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) illustrates this phenomenon. HMLP is a master limited partnership sponsored by Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. HMLP owns interests in a fleet of five floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). HMLP focuses on assets under long-term charters of five or more years. In common with other master limited partnerships, HMLP acquires its assets through periodic “drop downs” from its sponsor. In other words, HMLP cherry picks and finances its sponsor’s best cashflow-producing assets, and its sponsor in exchange retains an interest (in the form of incentive distribution rights (or IDRs)) in such cashflows.

The historical trading range for the HMLP common units over the past three years is between approximately $15 and $20 per unit. Since the onset of the coronavirus financial crisis, however, the price of the common units has been mercilessly pummeled. The common units have fallen a steep 59.45% from their most Jan. 23, 2020 high of $16.72 per unit, following broad market trends. HMLP’s common units were most recently priced at $6.78.

The recent price action is illustrated below.

Data by YCharts

HMLP's common units pay $0.44 per unit per quarter. At current unit prices, this represents a very high annual yield of 25.96%. If HMLP continues paying out this amount, an investor would recover in approximately three years, from distributions alone, the entire amount invested in the units.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, HMLP’s distributions remain sustainable.

HMLP's Cash Distributions Are Well-Covered and Consistent

HMLP’s cash distributions have been fairly consistent over time. The table below illustrates the company’s distribution history since the company’s initial public offering on August 12, 2014.

The high yield of HMLP’s common units is not achieved through financial gimmickry. HMLP funds its distributions through cash generated by the long-term charters on its assets, and not, as is sometimes the case with other MLPs, through the use of leverage (e.g., a revolving line of credit with a bank) or Ponzi-like ongoing equity or debt issuances. In the current environment of broadly frozen capital markets, such gimmickry could be poison.

Solid Balance Sheet and Ongoing Operations

Both HMLP’s balance sheet and its operations are healthy. In the last quarter of 2019, all its vessels operated according to contract and were 100% technically available. HMLP is profitable, and its cash generating capacity is ample. For the fourth quarter of 2019, HMLP generated positive net income (on a GAAP basis) available to common of $15.120 million. EBITDA was $34.620 million. Distributable cash flow was $16.624 million, and cash distribution coverage was 1.1x.

HMLP’s total debt to equity ratio is a moderate 95.86%. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.02, indicating ample ability to compensate the stakeholders at the various levels of the partnership’s capital structure. Based on current stock prices, the partnership’s price-to-earnings ratio is 3.22, on a trailing twelve months basis.

A Fleet of Five FSRUs

The partnership’s fleet currently consists of five FSRUs: Höegh Grace, Höegh Gallant, PGN FSRU Lampung, Neptune (50% ownership), and Cape Ann (50% ownership).

FSRUs are a vital component in the offboarding of liquified natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG). FSRUs convert LNG from the ultra-cold slushy state in which it is shipped to the atmospheric temperature gas suitable for use. They also transfer gas either onshore or to or from LNG carriers.

Notably, FSRUs do not directly transport LNG. They do not directly compete with LNG carriers. Thus, even if there were a glut of LNG carriers, this would not necessarily impact the market for FSRUs.

The diagram below illustrates the role of an FSRU in the production chain for LNG. As can be seen, instead of constructing an "on the ground" facility for regasification at the point of consumption (which would be time-consuming, capital intensive, and inflexible), an FSRU simply docks on shore and provides access to the LNG customer on an "as needed" basis.

FSRUs are highly specialized ships and are tied to other pieces of LNG infrastructure. There is almost no speculative ship building or "spot trading" activity involving these units. No FSRUs have been constructed since 2018. The existing FSRUs are generally tied through very long term contracts to large-scale LNG projects.

The diagram below illustrates the supply side of FSRUs. As can be seen, the global supply of FSRUs is stable.

On the other hand, as the diagram below illustrates, the demand for FSRUs is expected to remain robust, as LNG markets develop across the globe and new projects come on line.

The coronavirus crisis may impact the short-term reliability of these projections. However, the trend is clear. The earliest HMLP charter to expire will be in 2025. By that time, humanity hopefully will have overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Charter Profile

HMLP’s assets are subject to long-term charters. The partnership’s charter profile is detailed below. As can be seen, the earliest contract to expire is on 2025. Average charter length is 9.5 years. Moreover, given current market trends for LNG (the temporary dislocations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding), it is unlikely that the vessel whose charter expires in 2025 would remain idle or re-chartered at substantially inferior terms.

HMLP’s counterparties are mainly utilities. The price and lengthy duration of its charters, along with the strength of its counterparties, translate into a steady stream of cash. In particular, cash distributions per quarter show a slight but steady upward trend. EBITDA, net income, and distributable cash have similarly experienced limited volatility on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

The diagram below illustrates such financial stability.

Management's Coronavirus Update

As was previously mentioned, the market price of HMLP’s common units was battered by the broad market sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. On March 24, 2020, HMLP’s management issued an update on the coronavirus crisis. This update is extremely important, as it implicitly addresses the question of whether the recent pummeling of the price of the common units is justified.

According to the update, the impact of the coronavirus situation on HLMP’s business has so far been limited. Onshore employees are working from home, while offshore employees are "self-isolating" at their posts. Most significantly, the company’s assets remain in compliance with contractual requirements, and HMLP’s counterparties likewise remain in compliance of their contractual obligations.

The key statements in the update are as follows:

"The technical availability for the fleet is close to 100% year to date

All charter parties remain in full force and effect and the revenues from the contracts are maintained as per their contractual terms"

The underlying message is: the impact of the coronavirus on HMLP has so far been limited, and investors should expect a quarterly distribution in line with previous trends.

Conclusion

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread turmoil in financial markets. Investors have dumped equities across the board. In this trading environment, investors are well-advised to closely track fundamentals.

Yes, the prevailing business environment is chaotic. Many companies walked into this crisis in a state of structural insolvency, dependent on the now-closed capital markets for periodic infusions of operating funds. Other companies have seen their revenues suddenly dry up, and are therefore unable to pay their bills.

Defaults of all types are pervasive. The ripples from these defaults will be widely felt, probably for a long time, and are likely to affect the banking sector and therefore future credit growth.

Certain companies are however better insulated from the currently poor operating environment. HMLP’s vessels function as a basic component of the LNG supply infrastructure. These assets are subject to long-term charters by utilities and well-capitalized energy companies.

According to HMLP’s management, these assets are currently functioning in accordance with their contractual requirements, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, HMLP’s contractual parties are in compliance with their obligations.

I do not believe that HMLP will be forced to cut distributions. Even if, out of management’s prudence, such a cut does happen, it will likely only be partial and full distributions will quickly resume.

At current unit prices, investors in HMLP's common units are likely to be well compensated, even in the relatively short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.