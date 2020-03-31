Assessing If Boston Scientific Is A Long-Term Play At $31

We look at where we see shares headed. We still would not be tempted here. Here is why.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), the medical device manufacturer, announced its fourth quarter numbers on the 5th of February. Earnings beat consensus by $0.02, and sales missed expectations by just under $15 million for the quarter. This meant that full year 2019 adjusted EPS came in at $1.58 per share when the tax benefit is removed. This was an 8% growth rate in EPS for the fiscal year on an adjusted basis.

Boston Scientific has a pretty diverse range of products. It currently operates in three divisions, Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg.

With respect to Boston's earnings, it is better to move up the income statement (and look at EBIT for example) to get a better read on the firm's earnings as EBIT does not include any tax benefits. Operating profit came in at $1.806 billion in 2019 compared to $1.724 billion the year before. This was a 4.8% increase for the fiscal year, which was well below the average annual growth rates we have come to see from Boston. For example, the company's 3-year average annual EBIT growth rate comes in at 9.67% whereas its 5-year average comes in at just above 14%.

The sales numbers, though, were more encouraging. 2019 sales came in at $10.735 billion, which was 9.28% higher than the previous year. This run rate is higher than Boston's historic sales growth numbers, although investors need to be aware of how the balance sheet has changed due to multiple recent acquisitions.

Although the sizable BTG acquisition, for example, brings plenty of potential to Boston's business, goodwill and intangibles now make up well over $18 billion of Boston's asset take. BTG was acquired by Boston last year for $4.2 billion, making it the second highest acquisition in the company's history. This purchase principally added invasive surgical devices to Boston's portfolio as well as portfolios of antidote pharmaceuticals and oncology therapeutics.

Boston didn't stop there, though. In fact, it had been on something like a spending spree over the past 18 months as it also snapped up the likes of Millipede and Claret Medical, to name but a few. Therefore, with multiple new products expected to come on stream from Boston over the next few years, we will be watching how the balance sheet holds up. At present, we have rising trends in the firm's inventories as well as receivables, so these line items definitely merit watching in the quarters to come.

For us at present, Boston Scientific (at this valuation) still remains a pass despite its aggressive drop over the past 4 weeks. Here are some reasons why.

We eluded to this chart back in December when we last covered Boston Scientific. We stated that a long-term double top reversal pattern looked highly likely, given the length of the pattern. As expected, with the help of the coronavirus, price was not able to break above that strong resistance area. Furthermore, as we can see on the chart above, price has now broken below its multi-year up-trending trend-line. Although we have seen a bounce in recent sessions, the 200-month average of just under $20 a share seems the most logical area of long-term support if selling continues in here.

The absence of a dividend is a negative for us irrespective of how strong the fundamentals may be at the time. Boston's Endo division as well as its Neuro and Pelvic Health franchise drove sales forward in 2019 and current trends show these growth rates will continue if not improve in 2020. What if they don't, though?

When markets are not as buoyant as they are expected to be, a growing dividend is irreplaceable. One can use those pay-outs, for example, to reduce the cost basis of the shares by reinvesting to buy more shares. This essentially cheapens the initial investment over time. Boston Scientific for us is a straight delta play (capital gains only), and at present, shares remain underneath heavy upside resistance.

Investors also need to consider the fact that because of the coronavirus, non-emergency medical device procedures will not be at the top of priority lists at present and with good reason. This is obviously going to slow up sales in the near term, which will not help Boston's cause. Management flagged this on their recent fourth quarter earnings call but only talked of the Chinese market. Now, though, since the virus has spread worldwide, we do not expect Boston to come close to its earmarked 2020 guidance of around $1.77 per share.

Therefore, to sum up, we ran some numbers with respect to Boston's valuation and saw that the firm's present sales multiple of 4 is still well ahead of its 10-year average of 3.04. Moreover, its present book multiple of 3.1 is only slightly behind its 10-year average of 3.31. An attractive risk reward setup is definitely not there yet. Let's see if yet becomes the opportune word.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.