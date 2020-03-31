Advanced Emissions Solutions: Opportunity In Municipal Water Markets Fast-Tracked

The dividend may be cut, but that's a good thing, take advantage of it.

There is a hidden opportunity in the fragmented municipal water market. ADES may benefit and transition into the space much quicker than previously expected.

Thesis: Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is trading below book value. It is undervalued on nearly every valuation I can think of. It has an incredibly low PE ratio, its PEG ratio is sitting at ~0.06, and its dividend is topping out at around ~18%.

Opportunities like this only happen a handful of times in your lifetime. It seems the sheer speed of this market drop has left many investors running out the door. Whether it's from the 'algorithms' or people panic selling all the things, it leaves many companies cheap for no reason.

You may be saying... But Bryan, the next quarter will show all these ratios to be worse than they are today. In fact, they could be, but not by as much as many people think. I mean, if you are rapidly selling ETFs or your entire portfolio in fear, you are not exactly looking at what the businesses actually do and if they will be affected by the virus.

Vertical Integration Protects Cash Flow

ADES is a vertically integrated activated carbon company. It operates off of royalties and manufactures clean coal solutions. I think much of the fear in ADES is the massive drop in oil prices and potential destruction of demand for clean coal power.

The Covid-19 pandemic is across the board going to drop energy needs for much of America. However, supply chain is the largest factor in energy disruption. On the most recent conference call, the CEO explained:

The supply stability offered by the proximity of our mine coupled with our local distribution hub helps us insulate from many potential disruptions and actually offers us an opportunity to service those customers who may be seeing temporary dislocations in their supply chain.

This is an extremely good situation to be in, especially since it will take a while for global supply chains to stabilize. American supply chains will remain in much better shape than international ones. An example of this may the disruption of solar panel construction in China. This will make it much more costly and lead to slower on-lining of new solar production to the energy mix, when production does ramp back up.

Another major concern is the oil supply glut. However, like I said earlier, global supply chain is fractured, and international oil will take a while to make it into the country.

An Opportunity in Water

Source

Concerns of water purity and need for increased supply of carbon filtering may lead to a kick-start of ADES activated carbon water market. In my past article, I covered in detail ADES's plan to pivot to the water market, when the coal market eventually dies, this is estimated to be around 2030 from the most recent call.

In my past article, I outlined ADES's move into the water filtration market. This market is dominated by Calgon/Kuraray (OTCPK:KURRY). However, with ADES's purchase of Carbon Solutions and its ramp in production, ADES will become a big player in the market.

In fact, while Calgon/Kuraray may dominate the market, the market still remains highly fragmented. Heath explains:

We have also built out the internal infrastructure to better compete with the new municipal water markets. Our product portfolio and commercial strategy in these water markets is greatly improved, and we are carrying solid momentum in these markets, as we expect to see more fruitful results in 2020.

This will provide many avenues for growth and acquisition to differentiate ADES's product offerings. I've spoken about the aging infrastructure in United states municipal water markets in my article about Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO), and ADES could be positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Another interesting short-term trend that may lead to some sales for ADES is the massive run on bottled water due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This massive shortage of bottled water could lead to increased strain on municipalities and need for water filtering in a few ways.

Residents will be forced to use more tap water since there is a shortage of bottled water due to hoarding. Bottled water companies will increase purchases of municipal water to bottle more water and increase more filtering purchases.

If you are a bit confused by the 2nd, one you may not know, but much of the bottled water produced is actually produced by filtering the very water from your tap.

While these opportunities in water may not lead to meaningful earnings in the near future, it may have just kick started ADES's foray into municipal water.

Crazy High Dividend

The massive dividend percentage that ADES has at ~18% right now is pretty crazy. So crazy, in fact, that I think the company might actually cut it. There were a lot of hints dropped on the most recent call that this may be the case. Check out what Heath says:

In recent quarters, debt reduction has become a more critical component of this capital allocation, as we aim to pay-off the term loan balance in less than the three-year term, but we are committed to continue to distribute value for our equity holders.

With the spread of Covid-19 and potential for operations slowdown, surely, cash flow will become more strained. It is more important to ADES to pay off its loan. Therefore, a potential cut to the dividend may take place. This might not be a bad thing, though.

Since ADES is so committed to smart repurchase of shares and overall being shareholder-friendly, I think they will take this opportunity to push more money into share repurchases. It is the perfect opportunity since shares are depressed, and their dividend seems far too good to be true for the public anyways. Greg Marken explains their share repurchasing strategies.

We have always remained opportunistic in reducing our share account and will evaluate opportunities to buy back shares going forward. As Heath mentioned, the Board approved an additional $7.1 million in November. As of the end of the year, we have just over $7 million remaining.

Cash is better utilized for share repurchases than being sent out in a dividend at current price levels. ADES' book value is at ~1.13. This is extremely low compared to what it has been in the past. It would be much more beneficial to use cash flows to buy shares than keep such a high dividend.

Conclusion

ADES is making boatloads of cash, and the massive push into the municipal water market is an amazing move. ADES has the potential to become a big player in the market, and the current situation may have fast-tracked its ability to compete.

While the high dividend may be cut, it will most likely offer the best opportunity to jump into ADES. I would purchase some shares now and the rest after a possible dividend cut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.