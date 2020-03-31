Hanesbrands Offers Good Risk/Reward Opportunity For Patient Investors

With the market already pricing a 3.9% decline in operating margins, we believe the downside is limited.

We identify the value driver for HBI to be its future operating margins.

Hanesbrands (HBI) has seen a decline in its share price of almost 77% since 2015 when it reached a high of almost $35 per share to a current price of $8.19. Yet during the same time period, the company was able to grow revenues and operating profit by 27%. There is a clear disconnect with its share price and fundamentals.

With the recent sell-off in HBI's share price due to the coronavirus effects on the global economy, we believe HBI offers a compelling risk/reward scenario with a potential 68% upside compared to a 27% downside, by using a reverse DCF model.

The company also offers a 7.33% yield price. However, we advise investors to avoid chasing the yield.

Quick Overview

HBI is one of the leading brands in basic innerwear with its Hanes brand. It also owns a resurrecting brand in Champion and has other brands in its portfolio including Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports.

The company markets its portfolio through third-party retailers, wholesalers and directly to consumers via owned retail stores and online sales. In the U.S., sales through third-party stores accounted for 82% of sales, while DTC represented 18%. Out of the 82% of sales, mass merchants accounted for 23% of sales with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) being its biggest customers.

The company reports results under three operating segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. International sales now account for 36% of total sales, compared to only 11% in 2013.

Realigning cost structures

The company had to readjust operations and realign its cost structure to the changing retail environment. During its Q1 2017 conference call, the company announced what it called “Project Booster;” this multi-year strategy consisted of the following:

Remove approximately $150M of annual cost from the business by reducing headcount and improving the supply chain.

Improve working capital, which combined with net savings, was expected to increase annual operating cash flows by $300M.

Invest in growth projects such as online sales.

Invest in brand building and marketing support for Champion Achieve $1B in annual cash flow from operations.

Like management said, this is a multi-year strategy with results expected to show up in full by its fiscal 2020 year. One can see, however, that its cost initiatives are showing up in its numbers as improvements in margins and return measures:

Source: quickfs.net

We like the improvement in gross and operating margins as it shows the new cost structure taking place is bearing good results.

Recent Trends

Before the coronavirus pandemic, results from HBI were in our view more than satisfactory. The company reported numbers at the beginning of February indicating an increase in revenue for its fiscal 2019 to $6.97B, or 2% growth compared to 2018. It also reported $803M in operating cash flows, surpassing its own guidance of $700M to $800M and paid down debt by $609M.

Yet, good results appear to be neglected by the market, not considering the recent sell-off due to the global economy shutting down:

Source: finviz.com

Here we see Hanes has been in a 5-year declining trend. Fundamentally though, results don’t show such negative trends.

Yes, its main revenue segment, innerwear, has seen declining revenues due to the changing retail environment and increasing competition. However, we believe management has been able to move in the right direction by focusing its efforts on diversifying its sales efforts:

Source: Company filings

In 2015, Innerwear accounted for 47% of its total sales, bringing $2.7B in revenues. We can see that revenue for that specific segment has been declining every year since then and now accounts for 33% of total sales. Offsetting the decline is the increase in revenues from its International sales and to a lesser extent its Activewear segment. Its growth driver comes from its International segment, which has more than doubled since 2015:

Source: Company filings

This diversification strategy has allowed the company to increase total sales by 22% from 2015 to 2019. The same can be said about its growth in operating income. The company shows the following trends:

Source: Company filings

Looking at the above table, we see the same growth percentage as revenues. If the company succeeds in its “Project Booster” initiative, one could build a case for higher operating profits. The company is also achieving some economies of scale in its International segment, as we can see that its operating profits from that account are growing faster than revenues, which could indicate cost efficiencies. The following table better reflects the results:

Source: Company filings

Since 2018, HBI’s Activewear and International segments account for more than 50% of operating profit for the company.

Balance sheet

The company has a hefty debt load on its balance sheet plus $400M in unfunded benefit obligations.

As of December 31, 2019, its last reported numbers, the company had $3.3B in financial debt. The debt has long-term maturities, with the biggest repayment coming in 2024, for which the company is liable to repay $1.8B in debt.

Most recently, due to the coronavirus economic uncertainty, the company announced in a press release it was taking out $630M from its revolving credit facility to boost liquidity to $1B.

The good news is that its interest coverage ratio is very high at around 5x EBIT, and the company has been able to borrow at very favorable debt rates ranging from 1.5% to 4.88%.

On a side note, we found in its footnotes a favorable disclosure about a future cash inflow:

Source: 10K

After paying taxes, we are assuming about $900M in future liquidity available to the company. We believe the company has enough liquidity on hand to weather the storm.

Price implied expectations

To understand what the market is implying about the future cash flows of the company, we first need some analyst forecasts.

Below is a table with projections for 2020 and 2021 estimates. The revenue consensus has been revised by analysts, projecting a 6.5% drop in revenues for fiscal 2020:

Source: unhedged.com

If we value the company based on forecasted revenue and EBIT declines we get the following expected value for the company:

Source: Author estimates

Here we find that a 6.5% decline in revenue to $6.5B from $6.9B would value the company at $15.82 a share; however, with a share price of $8.19, the market is expecting worse results than that.

By performing a reverse DCF valuation, we can figure out what the market is pricing in based on the stock price:

Source: Author estimates

For the company to be priced at $8.19, the market is expecting an EBIT margin decline from a current 13.7% to 9.8%. Lower than the consensus view by 390 basis points.

Valuation Ranges

We identify the value driver for HBI to be its future operating margins. It is well assumed by the market that revenues are going to be impacted by measures taken globally to stop the spread of the coronavirus; as such we believe any surprises in operating margins are going to drive future stock prices.

Assuming the 6.5% decline in revenues for 2020 based on analysts' estimates, we come up with a valuation range just based on margin improvement and by assigning probability weight to the results:

Source: Author estimates

We see a favorable risk/reward scenario investing in HBI shares at a current price of $8.19 with a potential upside scenario of 68% compared to a potential loss of 27%.

With the market already pricing a 3.9% decline in operating margins, we believe the downside is limited. Let's remember that the company was already cutting costs before the coronavirus was becoming a factor, thus reducing its operating leverage. The company can surprise to the upside if it shows the market its margins are under control.

Risks

What about the safety in the dividend? Hanesbrands' dividend yield stands at a lofty 7.33%. In a world with 0% yields, that is very appealing. Its last dividend payment was on March 10.

I would caution investors about putting money in the company to chase the yield. I recently wrote about Tapestry and mentioned in the article why we thought the dividend was safe. We were totally wrong about our predictions with the dividend being cut shortly after. With Hanes, the situation could be repeated, with so much uncertainty about how the economy is going to look like in the future.

The dividend history with Hanes is not very strong. Hanes started paying a dividend in 2013 of $0.15 a share. Today, the dividend stands at 0.60 cents per share. With the company recently drawing on its credit line and with a hefty debt load on its balance sheet, plus its pension obligations, one could argue that a dividend cut would be a prudent move by the company. For these reasons, we believe an investment in Hanes should be made solely on future price appreciation, with the idea that margins would improve in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.