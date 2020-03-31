Apple: Decision Time!

Apple (AAPL) has been a stock market darling for some time now. So much so, that the stock is still up 30% over the last year. Yes, this is mostly due to the wild rally we saw in the last week, but it is still impressive non-the less that the stock has not wiped out returns for investors much more than a year so far. We will not hear about earnings until May, but the current quarter closes next week. Analysts have been slashing expectations across the world due to COVID-19. The question that seems to be on everyone's mind when it comes to the market is: Is this the bottom? I prefer to look at the individual stocks and make that call as every company will recover differently. I believe Apple will recover, but this is not the bottom yet.

What Are The Expectations?

Looking back to the Q1 earnings release in February, Apple management said its $4 billion revenue range in the Q2 guidance was wider than normal, due to uncertainty over the situation unfolding in China. Fast forward into mid-February and Apple released this update on quarterly guidance. Apple went on to say that they did not expect to meet the guidance they provided previously. This due to the iPhone production being constrained, and business in China being hit harder than expected due to store closures. On March 12th, Apple re-opened all stores in China, which was a month after the initial closures. Apple is expecting to re-open all of its retail stores in the first half of April. This would fall in line with Donald Trump wanting to re-open business in the United States around Easter. April 14th would be the first day back from the long weekend. But, given it was a full month of closures in China under an extremely strict lockdown, I have a hard time believing that Apple will be able to open very many stores in North America by mid-April. Apple's online presence will not be able to fill the void that is caused by store closures, and revenue will drop for 2020. They are at the mercy of health officials at the end of the day and this pandemic seems to change by the hour.

Looking above, you can see exactly what's expected to come over the next few quarters. Analysts are still expecting to see year over year growth for the most part, but you can see that it is stalling out and this is based on stores starting to open in early April. The longer this goes on, the deeper the cut will be for Apple. Looking across the board on all the financial data estimates we can see that there is a large spread on most of the data as analysts try and gauge just how hard Apple will be hit. The bright star in all of this is that looking beyond 2020, it is expected we see strong year over year growth as numbers are expected to get back on track for where they would have been without COVID-19 wrecking havoc on the globe. Apple will recover from this as they have always seemed to.

Apple is set up well as far as its balance sheet is concerned. Apple may have a high debt to equity ratio (121% which is considered high), but the debt is well covered by operating cash flow (67.6%). Their interest is very well covered as well as they are earning more interest than they are paying. Obviously, the longer that this goes on, their balance sheet will be impacted, but as we stand today there is not much to worry about.

What Does The Price Say?

For those that have read my work before, you know how much value I place around the 200-day moving average and there are several examples to back that theory up. Apple is a great example of exactly that. Looking below, you can see a weekly chart dating back to 2009. The yellow line is the 200-day moving average based on weekly numbers. Since 2009, Apple has seen three dips of 30-45%. In each of these corrections, the price came back to the 200-day moving average and held the average. This has proven to be incredible support and often picked the bottom of the correction. The correction in 2013, and 2016 tested the moving average multiple times over the next year. The correction in 2018/19 was more of a straight V-shaped recovery.

What is important to note, is that there has always been a very strong recovery off the lows, leading to new highs. We have constantly seen higher highs and lower lows thanks to Apple's ability to adapt and adjust to issues they are faced with and as I mentioned earlier, they will do that again. What that recovery will look like is hard to say. To touch the 200-day moving average on the weekly chart, we are looking at roughly another 25% down from Friday's levels. It took 3 months in 2018 to drop 40% off the high, and we are currently only 25% down, after 1.4 months. Yes, I am suggesting that Apple could see another drop to get us closer to that 40% total drop and get us to touch the 200-day moving average just as it has in every other major correction since 2009. But do not forget the 100%+ gains that were found from the bottom over the next 2 years following every one of these drops.

If we look at the daily chart, as shown above, we can see that the 200-day moving average has not held up quite as well, but there is some history with the average being resistance or support especially if we look back to 2016 correction that I mentioned earlier. Now, from this zoomed-out view, it looks like the 200-day moving average was completely useless. However, looking below, we can see there was some substantial price action right around the moving average.

The stock struggled and did not want to let go, and finally gapped down in November 2018. On the way back up in March 2019, there was again a lot of sideways action with some larger candles as the stock tried to push back over the moving average. In May, the stock gapped back below and stayed down until June, where we finally saw a good move back through the average and a successful re-test as the green arrow shows. Why is this relevant? Looking below we can see the price is currently playing with the moving average again and it has not held well. It looks a little similar to the action we saw in 2018.

Comparing this chart, with the zoomed-in look of the 2018 correction, and the weekly chart dating back to 2019, to me this says that we are not done yet, and this is not the bottom. If history can tell us anything, Apple needs to fall another 25% from where we are as of Friday to confirm my theory. Full disclosure, I am not short, nor long apple currently. I will wait to see what happens over the next month and a bit before considering a position.

Wrap-Up

At the end of the day, the price is what is going to dictate our decisions. The company has strong fundamentals and a strong balance sheet. We do not know exactly how hard the company will be hit by the current market conditions, but we will get a good feel for it as earnings start to come out for other major retailers. The price could go either way at this point and I am keeping my eye on the price, but not looking to enter right now. Soon enough the price will tell us what we should be doing. Until then, stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.