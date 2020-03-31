Amarin's Patent Defeat: Current Options

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), a few hours ago, received a body blow in the form of a controversial judgment from a Nevada judge that ruined the stock, decimated thousands of retail investor portfolios, shattered the reputation of scores of analysts, and gave a thumbs-up to a couple of freeloading generic companies which will now get a free ride on years of expensive and novel research done at Amarin.

Especially when the world is turning towards biopharma research to stop the novel coronavirus from destroying the world, this is a judgment against biopharma research and enterprise.

Yes, as a long, I feel like a rant is in order, but a more practical question would be: what did the judgment say, and what are our options?

Well, judge Miranda Du said this: that the generic claims infringe on Amarin's Vascepa patents, however the infringement is moot because those patents are obvious, therefore invalid.

Source

It must be clearly stated that these lawsuits were filed long before REDUCE-IT results, and the patents they discuss relate to Vascepa's TGL lowering effects, and not those covering CV risk reduction. However, the problem for Amarin is off-label use. That is the key problem, and one that Amarin really has no way to address once the generics make their entry.

CEO John Thero came out with a fighting press release just now, from which we see a few ways they plan to fight this.

One will be an obvious appeal. This lawsuit is not exactly a clear cut, cut, and dried issue. While in the limited universe of the MARINE trial, much can be said about obviousness, REDUCE-IT's huge 25% CV risk reduction wasn't as obvious, despite the JELIS trial from Japan. Indeed, while JELIS did show the way to REDUCE-IT, those "stunning" results could not be predicted from JELIS. So, although the Hikma lawsuit here doesn't relate to patents pertaining to cardiovascular indication (which is why Hikma sought to bar Amarin from introducing REDUCE-IT data in court), Amarin's appeal could be very interesting.

The other approach would be an injunction, a preliminary injunction pending appeal, asking to prevent launch of generic Vascepa, while the appeal is running through court. Amarin seems to have thought this through - "We believe we are favorably situated to obtain an injunction against generic launch pending appeal, subject to our posting a bond to secure generics' lost profits in the event that generics prevail on appeal."

As Amarin says it does have the funds to post such a bond and carry through with the appeal. As of last reading, they have nearly $700mn in cash and short-term investments.

The third point is that Amarin says there is currently no ANDA for Vascepa that has been approved by the FDA. So, here's a process that will take at least a year, while Amarin tries its best to delay it at the FDA as well as at the Appeals court. Generic entry also depends on how soon these companies can come up with an FDA-approved generic manufacturing process. So, there's no imminent chance of a generic coming to the market in 2020 or even next year.

Fourth, Vascepa does have, as a new clinical investigation or NCI, a three-year exclusivity during which generics may file ANDA, but the FDA may not approve them. ANDA sponsors must show the same sort of rigor that the original drug did, and if generics want to do anything with cardiovascular indication, that means a long uphill task for them. Without doing that, they can still hope for off-label use. However, there are a few ways Amarin can bar such use, especially where CV risk reduction depends on the amount of purification of the raw fish oil.

Fifth, this judgment has no bearing on ex-US jurisdictions, so Amarin has years of market exclusivity in Europe, Canada, and elsewhere. That is not going to be of major help to the stock; however, it is still something to keep in mind.

Having said all that, Amarin now faces multiple broadsides from which it may never recover. In the light of that thought, we should read this sentence from Amarin's release -

"After we determine the outcome of our effort to prevent a generic launch (if an ANDA approval is obtained), we expect to provide an update on how we would adjust certain promotional activities for VASCEPA in the United States."

In the worst-case scenario, let's say the drug has 3 years before a generic version launches in the US. In those three years, Vascepa can probably make around $2bn in sales, given current performance. The stock, after the after-hours decimation, is nearly in that range of market cap right now, which is overkill. So, in a fair market, it should recover.

On the other hand, we have this pandemic going around right now which has already near-destroyed half of biopharma stocks, Amarin included, from even before this judgment. So, that will make things doubly difficult.

So, the very brave among us longs will double down at these low prices and wait for a pullback. The rest of us will wait for a pullback and try to sell out at the best possible prices. Either way, it will be a long wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.