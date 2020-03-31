Stryker: A High-Quality Buy

Introduction and Thesis

I continue to look for high-quality buys. To my mind, Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a high-quality buy. The company has been perennially overvalued. In fact, its price-to-earnings ratio in February was over 30X, a threshold that I use as being overvalued. Of course, things have changed in the past month. Stock prices have been hammered due to the coronavirus, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions. Stryker was no exception, and in fact, the stock was down almost 45% from its 52-week high during the downturn. The rapid drop in stock prices was likely exacerbated by margin calls. The price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the mid-teens and the yield shot up to about 1.6%. This is not much, but for Stryker it is near the all-time high, since the yield is typically much lower. Furthermore, Stryker is a Dividend Champion, having raised the dividend for 27 consecutive years. The dividend is secure at the moment and the balance sheet is very conservative. Granted, the company will likely experience a short-term hit to revenue and earnings. But eventually, it should rebound as the global economy recovers. In my opinion, the positives outweigh the negatives here. Hence, I view Stryker as a long-term buy.

Overview of Stryker

Stryker was founded by in 1941 as the Orthopedic Frame Company by Dr. Homer Stryker. The name was officially changed to Stryker in 1964, and the company conducted an IPO in 1979. Today, Stryker is one of the largest medical technology companies in the U.S. focusing on orthopaedics, spine, and surgical procedures. It operates in three business segments: Orthopaedics (35% of revenue), MedSurg (44% of revenue), and Neurotechnology and Spine (21% of revenue). The company sells its product globally. And in fiscal 2019, companywide revenue was ~$14.9 billion. Notably, the founding family still has strong ties to the company and has representation on the board.

Growth and Margins

Stryker has experienced 40 straight years of revenue growth. The company has been aggressive on the acquisition front in its history. Most acquisitions are smaller bolt-on acquisitions. This brings in new medical technology created by early-stage companies that often lack the ability to scale, distribute, and market the technology. A key example is the 2013 of Mako Surgical Corp. Mako is a major driver for Stryker’s growth in the orthopaedic market, especially knee and hip replacements. The installed base of Mako systems is over 700 and continues to grow worldwide.

Stryker has also done larger acquisitions. The two most recent are Novadaq in 2017 and K2M Group in 2018, allowing Stryker to expand in fluorescence imaging technology and spine implants, respectively. The company announced the $5.4 billion acquisition ($4 billion in cash plus outstanding convertible notes) of Wright Medical Group (WMGI) at end of 2019. Wright is mid-size orthopaedic company focusing on extremities. This will give Stryker a strong presence in extremities, likely making it one of the market leaders in this area. Wright is No. 1 or No. 2 in shoulder and No. 1 in foot & ankle extremity markets. With this acquisition Stryker’s main competitors in this market are now Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Notably, Wright also had developed a decent business in biologics, expanding Stryker’s market in this market.

Stryker has excellent gross margins and operating margins. However, these have trended down with time, likely due to higher input costs and competition. Profit margins are choppier, but these too are impacted by one-time charges. Note that adjusted margins are higher, as Stryker typically has non-operational costs associated with restructuring, regulatory, legal, amortization, etc. that impact margins. For instance, adjusted operating margins were 26.3% compared to 18.2% on an unadjusted basis in fiscal 2019. In any case, the company has excellent adjusted margins on par with other leading medical device companies.

Dividend and Safety

Stryker has a very safe dividend from the perspective of earnings and free cash flow. The company has paid a growing dividend for 27 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Champion. This makes the stock interesting to almost all dividend growth investors. The forward dividend is $2.30.

The payout ratio is only ~26.4%, based on the forward dividend and current consensus 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $8.72. This is an excellent value and well below my threshold of 65%. It also provides confidence that the dividend will not be cut even in a recession as the U.S. and other countries are likely facing now. If we assume that the dividend grows at 7% per year and earnings per share grow at 10% per year for the next several years after 2020, then the payout ratio will be between 23% and 27%.

The dividend is also safe from a free cash flow perspective. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $2,191 million and capital expenditures were $649 million, giving free cash flow of $1,542 million. The dividend required $778 million. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 50.5%. This is a good value and well below my threshold of 70%.

Stryker has a conservative balance sheet, although debt has been increasing rapidly due to acquisitions. Short-term debt now stands at $859 million and long-term debt is at $10,231 million at the end of fiscal 2019. This was offset by $4,425 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The cash position gives the company a decent cushion in the event of a protracted downturn. Interest coverage was over 11X and the leverage ratio is ~1.64X at the end of fiscal 2019. These are decent values and provides confidence that Stryker can pay its obligations. So, the debt does not currently place the dividend at risk.

But with that said, long-term debt has increased dramatically the past few years under the current CEO. At end of 2014, long-term debt was only $3,246 million. The company continues to increase debt for M&A. It is unlikely that this will change in the foreseeable future. Granted, the debt is not being used for buybacks, but I would like to see somewhat higher interest coverage.

Stryker’s Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of Stryker. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on consensus 2020 adjusted EPS of $8.72 is now about 18.4. Note that the company forecast 2020 earnings per share of $9.10 at the mid-point, but that did not account for the impact of COVID-19.

Notably, the earnings multiple is below the trailing average over the past decade of ~22.5. But we discount the multiple for the near-term challenges. We will use 20.0 as the earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $174.40. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair value range from $165.68 to $183.12. The current stock price is ~87% to ~96% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$159.22, suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $165.68 $174.40 $183.12 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 96% 91% 87%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $174. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $230 assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 7%. Note that this is lower than the historical dividend growth rate. An average of these three models is ~$192.80, suggesting that Stryker is still very undervalued at the current price.

How does Stryker compare to other medical device companies? We make the comparison to three other companies: Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, and Medtronic (MDT). There are other companies that could also be included, such as Johnson & Johnson, but these companies often have exposure to areas such as pharmaceuticals, where Stryker does not compete. One can see from the comparison that Stryker is probably slightly overvalued relative its peers. But this is likely due to the company’s operational execution abilities.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Stryker Zimmer Biomet Smith & Nephew Medtronic Price-to-earnings ratio (Fwd.) 18.3 11.9 16.9 16.1 EV-to-EBITDA (TTM) 16.0 11.7 12.7 14.2

Stryker is a very safe stock, and the stock is not too volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of ~0.80. The company has the advantages of an extensive patent portfolio, scale, established relationships, and brands. Morningstar gives it a wide economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of "1", financial strength rating of "A++", a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 60. Stryker has an "A-" credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and a "Baa1" rating from Moody’s. These are investment grade ratings.

Final Thoughts on Stryker

Stryker was a stock on my watch list for some time. But it has been overvalued for much of that time. The decline in stock price in March was dramatic and provided a unique opportunity to buy the stock. Note that the stock price was lower just a few days ago and even last week, which provided good opportunities to take an entry position. Granted, 2020 will be a tough year for the company as people forgo elective surgeries. However, Stryker also produces and sells needed medical supplies and surgical equipment and has a broad product portfolio. Even after discounting the valuation multiple by 10% and the initial 2020 earnings outlook by 5%, the stock is seemingly undervalued.

It is tough to say whether the stock market has bottomed, and I am early in buying the stock. But the Fed is maintaining liquidity and the stimulus bill was passed and signed, so perhaps the worst has passed from the context of stock market volatility. Furthermore, the Fear & Greed Index is off its lows and volatility, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index or "VIX", which is down to 65. This is still very high but below the peak of over 80 just a week ago. In any case, I view Stryker’s dividend as safe at the moment, and the stock is a Dividend Champion. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

