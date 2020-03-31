Amazon Is Providing Flexibility

AWS gives startups the flexibility of being able to compete with giant incumbents.

Introduction

Starting with the general section in the opening of the 2014 10-K, Amazon (AMZN) has talked about four guiding principles: customer obsession, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Amazon gives customers, third-party [3P] marketplace vendors and others optionality by following these principles. My thesis is that Amazon will continue growing over the years as they are rewarded for providing flexibility to customers, 3P marketplace vendors and others.

Amazon retail customers have the flexibility of being able to shop from home at any time of day. Amazon gives consumers the choice of buying almost anything from a single marketplace without requiring credit card details and passwords to be scattered across multiple websites. Billion Dollar Brand Club explains that about 70 percent of the searches on Amazon aren’t for a brand name but are instead descriptive. The Amazon 3P marketplace gives customers the freedom of being able to select products based on the user review score instead of the brand name.

As the creator of the hyper-scale cloud market, Amazon Web Services (AWS), gives startups the flexibility of being able to compete with giant incumbents by investing in technology on an as-needed basis without requiring large sums of capital upfront. Larger companies have optionality with AWS as well. AWS CEO Andy Jassy talks about customers moving away from relational databases like Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) SQL Server in the 8th annual AWS re:Invent 2019 keynote. AWS gives customers freedom such that they are not locked in based on database choices:

People are trying to move away from Oracle and SQL Server because they're expensive, they're proprietary, they have high amounts of lock-in and the licensing terms are just downright punitive.

Amazon gives 3P marketplace vendors optionality with advertising expenses. Companies like Tuft & Needle can choose to avoid advertising expenses by selling on the Amazon 3P marketplace:

As it improved the quality of its mattresses, Tuft & Needle went from selling on its own website to offering its mattresses on Amazon, and high ratings from Amazon buyers helped it sell more mattresses without having to spend too much on advertising. [Billion Dollar Brand Club Location 2,292]

COVID-19 Implications

The world is struggling to get through the COVID-19 crisis and Amazon has made adjustments to help during these difficult times. The demand for ridesharing has dropped dramatically in today's COVID-19 climate and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has suggested that its drivers take advantage of work opportunities at Amazon. A recent Bloomberg article talks about the flexibility provided by Amazon with respect to employment opportunities during these challenging times:

In an email to Lyft drivers Friday, the company referred them to work opportunities at Amazon as grocery shoppers, warehouse workers or delivery people “as a way to earn additional income right now.”

The above article also mentions that Amazon is a good source for the types of supplies that we need during this pandemic:

Lyft urged drivers to follow federal health guidelines and suggested installing a plastic barrier in their vehicles, along with a link to buy such a kit on Amazon.

On March 17, Amazon announced that they were re-prioritizing shipping based on new needs for essential items due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, online shopping has increased, particularly for essential goods. To address this need and help ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve adjusted our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering higher-priority items. This will result in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.

The COVID-19 crisis will hurt parts of Amazon’s revenue and cost structure for at least the first half of 2020. The reprioritization with shipping disrupts the 2019 investments made to improve the Prime shipping time from 2 days to 1 day. Essential products like toilet paper take up a lot of space in warehouses and do not provide much in the way of revenue and operating income relative to other products. But I am not invested in Amazon merely because of its expected earnings power for the first half of 2020. Rather, I am invested because of their expected earnings power for the next 5 to 10 years and I am optimistic about the long-term growth despite the trouble we face right now.

Financials

It doesn’t make sense to invest in a company simply because it has growth prospects and provides flexibility. We have to make sure the share price is fair and the financials help us make that assessment.

Seeing as it is the first line of the operating activities section on the cash flow statement, net income is the first number we add to the rest of the operating activities lines to get the net cash provided by operating activities subtotal. This is the starting point for free cash flow (FCF) calculations so if net income is understated and the other cash flow statement lines don’t have reversals for this, then our accounting free cash flow number is lower than the underlying economics of the business. This is the case at Amazon and we have to be mindful of it as they start earnings calls with free cash flow slides. Also, their 10-K filings show the cash flow statement before the income statement and the balance sheet.

The cost structure for Amazon is advantaged relative to brick-and- mortar retailers but the advantages are hidden due to investments in income statement lines. Even with the Whole Foods acquisition, Amazon doesn’t have much in the way of physical stores on a relative basis and this saves them a great deal of money with respect to real estate costs.

Shrinkage is the loss of inventory from problems like employee theft and shoplifting. Shrinkage is less for Amazon than it is for brick-and- mortar retailers, so this part of the cost of sales income statement line is relatively low for Amazon. But shipping is also part of the cost of sales line and we know from the 2019 earnings calls with CFO Brian Olsavsky that massive investments have been made in this area. Specifically, the effort to go from 2-day shipping to 1-day shipping has been a vast investment. Fast deliveries give customers more choices in terms of buying last-minute products through Amazon and CFO Olsavsky talks about this investment in the 1Q19 call:

We're able to do this because we spent 20-plus years expanding our fulfillment and logistics network, but this is still a big investment and a lot of work to do ahead of us. For Q2 guidance, we've included approximately $800 million of incremental spend related to this investment.

And in the 3Q19 call CFO Olsavsky goes on to say the following:

So as we head into Q4, we've added what's just nearly $1.5 billion penalty in Q4 year-over-year for the cost of shipping, which is essentially transportation cost, the cost of expanding our transportation capacity, things like adding additional pulls in shifts in our warehouses, the cost of forward deploying inventory closer to customers. There's a lot of tangential costs. But by and away, the biggest expense is on the actual transportation cost.

The technology and content expense line contains disparate items like Amazon Prime video content, R&D, steady state AWS expenses and AWS investments. Some of these technology and content numbers cause this expense line to be much larger than it would be in a steady state environment. But aggressive investments in this income statement line are a sign that Amazon sees opportunities for growth and developments that will give customers more flexibility in the future.

Despite cost advantages in spaces like real estate and shrinkage, investments in shipping and other areas cause income statement expense lines to swell which causes net income and free cash flow to be lower than they would otherwise be in an environment with fewer investment opportunities.

In addition to limitations because of the depressed net income component, FCF for Amazon can be complicated because leases are used and the lenses investors choose to use when viewing them can vary. Here is the cash flow statement for operating activities and investing activities from the 2019 10-K with key numbers in red boxes:

Image Source: Amazon 2019 10-K Filing

Here is the cash flow statement for financing activities and supplemental information:

Image Source: Amazon 2019 10-K Filing

The first FCF slide in the 4Q19 presentation shows the unadjusted figure of $25.8 billion and this is just $38.5 billion cash provided by operating activities less net capex of $12.7 billion [$16.9 billion purchases partially offset by $4.2 billion proceeds].

The second FCF slide shows $16.2 billion. It starts with the operating cash flow less the capex figure of $25.8 billion. It then subtracts $9.6 billion principal repayments of finance leases and $27 million principal repayments of financing obligations. The Free Cash Flow section of the 10-K breaks it down:

Image Source: Amazon 10-K Filing

The third FCF slide shows $12.5 billion. Again, it starts with the operating cash flow less the capex figure of $25.8 billion. They then subtract $12.9 billion equipment acquired under finance leases [from the $13.7 billion property and equipment acquired under finance leases figure], $0.4 billion principal repayments of all other finance leases [from the $9.6 billion principal repayments of finance leases figure] and $27 million principal repayments of financing obligations. The Free Cash Flow section of the 10-K breaks this calculation down as well:

Image Source: Amazon 10-K Filing

Per the different FCF numbers above, our figure for FCF can vary greatly depending on what lens we use with respect to leases. I treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense, so my adjusted FCF could be as low as $5.6 billion or $12.5 billion minus $6.9 billion but FCF alone is an incomplete way of looking at things. It is beyond the scope of this article to get too tangled in the weeds with respect to finance leases. And we already showed that the starting component, net income, is lower than it would otherwise be in a steady state environment. Given these constraints and other factors, I use a sum-of-the-parts approach to value Amazon.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation Preface

The 4Q19 earnings release shows sales by segment for the last six quarters. We see that the fastest growing segments are Other [Advertising], AWS, Subscription and 3P:

Image Source: 4Q19 earnings release

Here are the segment numbers on an annual basis from the 10-K:

Image Source: Amazon 10-K

1P, Physical Stores And Subscription Valuation

The revenue figures for these three segments are below:

Image Source: Amazon 2019 10-K

The 10-K footnote for subscription services notes that it is more than just Prime memberships:

[4] Includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as audiobook, digital video, digital music, e-book, and other non-AWS subscription services.

Costco (COST) is a reasonable comparison to these segments in terms of being similar in size but of course Costco is primarily a brick-and-mortar retailer whereas the bulk of the group revenue from these Amazon segments is attributable to online stores.

Here is the Costco revenue from their 2019 10-K ending September 1st [from Right To Left]:

Image Source: Costco 2019 10-K

The above 2019 revenue numbers for Costco are pretty close but the total for the Amazon segments is larger and growing faster [except for the physical stores component where we don’t count the Whole Foods acquisition as growth]. Amazon had $141.2 billion in revenue from 1P plus $17.2 billion from physical stores for a sub total of $158.4 billion while Costco had $149.4 billion. Amazon had $19.2 billion in subscription sales while Costco had $3.4 billion in membership fees.

The Amazon 10-K shows just $20.5 billion for company-wide inventory and it notes that they primarily use the first-in first-out [FIFO] system. The 10-K goes on to explain that they turn inventory quickly and often collect from customers before payments to suppliers are required:

Because of our model we are able to turn our inventory quickly and have a cash-generating operating cycle. On average, our high inventory velocity means we generally collect from consumers before our payments to suppliers come due.

Note that they define the operating cycle as the number of days of sales in inventory plus the number of days of sales in AR minus AP days.

Costco moves inventory even faster than Amazon, their 10-K balance sheet shows just $11.4 billion in merchandise inventories while their income statement shows merchandise costs of $133 billion. They use LIFO in the U.S. and FIFO outside the U.S.

I can’t find any place where Amazon itemizes free cash flow for these segments but we can still make some inferences beyond just top-line revenue. As for Costco, I get $2.8 billion in 2019 adjusted free cash flow by treating stock-based compensation as a cash expense. In other words, it is $6.4 billion operating cash flow less $0.6 billion stock-based compensation less $3.0 billion capex. And the 10-K shows comprehensive income attributable to Costco of $3.4 billion.

The Costco 10-Q through February 16, 2020, shows there were 441,579,952 shares outstanding as of March 4, 2020. Multiplying by the March 27th share price of $284.33 gives us a market cap of nearly $126 billion. Having $7.8 billion in cash and equivalents offset by $5.1 billion in long-term debt, their enterprise value isn’t far from the market cap.

I believe Amazon 1P, physical stores and subscription as a group are worth substantially more than Costco, my valuation range for these Amazon segments is $150 to $200 billion.

3P Valuation

The Amazon 2018 annual report says 3P sales were $42.7 billion from GMV of $160 billion such that GMV was about 3.75 times sales. 2019 sales grew to $53.8 billion and if we use a 3.75 multiplier again then the implied GMV for 2019 was about $202 billion.

MercadoLibre (MELI), the dominant online marketplace in Latin America, had $2.3 billion in revenue for 2019 with $1.2 billion coming from the marketplace and $1.1 billion coming from non-marketplace segments like payment fees per their 2019 10-K. Their GMV growth has been tepid compared to Amazon 3P going from $11.7 billion in 2017 to $12.5 billion in 2018 and $14 billion in 2019. Multiplying the 49,709,955 shares outstanding as of February 12th times the March 27th stock price of $471.43 gives us a market cap of $23.4 billion. Having more in the way of cash equivalents and short-term investments than debt, their enterprise value is a couple billion less than their market cap.

If we look through a price to sales lens in comparison with companies like MercadoLibre, then our Amazon 3P valuation is enormous but if we look through a GMV lens then it is more subdued. The reality is probably somewhere between the two but the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) economics are blurred, so this isn’t easy.

Highlighting growth and relative profit margins, a March 2019 Motley Fool article makes the case that 3P is worth double 1P. I agree that this is directionally correct but we lump the physical stores segment and the subscription segment with our 1P segment; so in our framework 3P isn’t necessarily double the sum of these other segments.

My value range for 3P is $275 to $350 billion.

AWS Valuation

The 4Q19 earnings release for Amazon shows nearly $10 billion for quarterly AWS sales which beats each of the last two quarters from Oracle. Looking at Oracle filings, the 10-Q for the period ending February 29, 2020, shows $9.8 billion in total revenue while the 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2019, shows $9.6 billion.

We can see from the last five years that AWS has healthy operating margins and tremendous growth in both operating income and revenue:

Year Op. Income Revenue Op. Margin 2015 $1.5 billion $7.9 billion 19% 2016 $3.1 billion $12.2 billion 25% 2017 $4.3 billion $17.5 billion 25% 2018 $7.3 billion $25.7 billion 28% 2019 $9.2 billion $35.0 billion 26%

Spreadsheet Source: Amazon 10-K filings

Operating income only tells us a limited amount of information without itemized AWS numbers broken out on the cash flow statement. We know the economics for railroads are not as rosy as the operating income implies because they have to spend more on capex than depreciation and amortization just to stand still. I don’t think hyper-scale cloud companies like AWS are exactly like railroads with respect to capex but it would be nice to have more transparency.

The recent company-wide depreciation change with respect to servers is an important consideration for the AWS segment. Servers have historically been depreciated over a 3-year period at Amazon but this is changing starting in 1Q20. What this means is that the server depreciation expense hitting the operating income will be smaller company-wide in future years such that operating income will be larger. Here is some verbiage about it in the 10-K with respect to company-wide 1Q20 guidance:

Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $4.2 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in first quarter 2019. This guidance includes approximately $800 million lower depreciation expense due to an increase in the estimated useful life of our servers beginning on January 1, 2020.

The run rate for AWS revenue is almost $40 billion implying the run rate for operating income is over $10 billion if we continue to use a margin of 26%.

An October 2019 Morningstar article by CFA R.J. Hottovy values AWS at $550 billion saying it is Amazon’s most important cash flow contributor for the next decade. Hottovy believes there are margin expansion opportunities approaching the low to mid-30s and I think this is realistic given the depreciation change discussed above. My valuation range for AWS is more conservative coming in at $325 to $400 billion.

Advertising Valuation

The “Other” segment for Amazon primarily consists of advertising and it grew enormously from $4.7 billion in 2017 to $14.1 billion in just 2 years.

Facebook was undervalued in the past when they got to the $14 billion revenue range and their 2015 10-K shows that they were growing at a slower rate than Amazon advertising:

Image Source: Facebook 2015 10-K

Facebook was near the current Amazon advertising revenue ballpark in mid-2015 and the June 1, 2015, market cap of Facebook was $230 billion per Macrotrends.

The 2007 Google 10-K filing shows that they passed the $14.1 billion revenue mark that year:

Image Source: Google 2007 10-K

Google had a market cap of $217 billion by December of 2007 per GigaOm.

Facebook provides a free tool for friends to interact with each other and Google provides a free search engine while Amazon advertising arguably makes their 3P marketplace less friendly to customers. As such, one can argue that Amazon advertising is less valuable than Facebook or Google advertising on a sales-to-sales basis. A counterargument is that the intent on Amazon 3P is far stronger than it is on Facebook or even Google, so the Amazon ad business should be valued at a premium.

$175 to $225 billion is the valuation range I assign to Amazon advertising.

Opaque Considerations Valuation

Again, reinvestment in Amazon masks profitability. Imagine doing a sum-of-the-parts valuation before they broke out AWS in the 1Q15 filing. We know they’re investing heavily in the shipping initiative to go from 2 days to 1 day. It isn’t clear whether these shipping investments will be confined to 1P and 3P or if they will help lead to a shipping and logistics segment that eventually does substantial shipments for products outside of the Amazon marketplace.

There are also qualitative considerations regarding CEO Bezos. His accomplishments since 1997 have been unbelievable and I don’t think he is finished.

My value range for opaque considerations is $0 to $50 billion.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation Summary

$150 to $200 billion 1P, Physical Stores and Subscription

$275 to $350 billion 3P

$325 to $400 billion AWS

$175 to $225 billion Advertising

$0 to $50 billion Opaque Considerations

-----------------------------

$925 to $1,225 billion Total

Enterprise Value

We need to compare our valuation with the enterprise value to see if the stock is reasonably priced.

Excluding $39.8 billion in long-term leases, I get the following for enterprise value:

$945.9 billion Market cap [1]

$23.4 billion Long-term debt

$(36.1) billion Cash and equivalents

$(18.9) billion Marketable securities

-------------------------

$914.3 billion Total

[1] The 10-K shows 497,810,444 shares outstanding as of January 22, 2020. Multiplying by the March 27 share price of $1,900.10 gives us a market cap of $945.9 billion.

I think the stock is reasonably priced, my intrinsic value range for Amazon is higher than the enterprise value.

Closing Thoughts

The 2019 investments to improve Prime shipping from 2 days to 1 day have been upended as Amazon updates their shipping and logistics to prioritize essential items for COVID-19. But we’ll get through this difficult time eventually and at some point Amazon’s shipping time will improve such that customers will have the choice of using Amazon instead of brick-and-mortar competitors for last-minute items. This is one of many factors that will keep growth continuing as customers increase spending due to Amazon’s customer obsession and innovations.

I view Amazon as a compounder that I want to own over a long period of time. There have been better entry points in the past but I believe the price today is reasonable for shareholders who want to own Amazon for five years or more. I believe they will continue to beat the S&P 500 over periods of five years or more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.