Envision Solar International, Inc. (EVSI) CEO Desmond Wheatley on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Gordon - President, CORE IR

Desmond Wheatley - President, CEO, and Chairman

Katherine McDermott - CFO

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Scott Gordon

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Envision's leadership team are Desmond Wheatley, President, CEO, and Chairman; and Katherine McDermott, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Envision's expectations or future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Envision’s most recent filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The content of this call contains time sensitive information, which is accurate only as of today March 30, 2020. Except as required by law, Envision disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Desmond Wheatley. Desmond?

Desmond Wheatley

Well, thank you, Scott and good afternoon to everyone on the call.

Let me start by thanking you for your support and interest in Envision Solar and for joining this call during these most unusual times. I'll be sharing my thoughts and observations about 2019 and our future prospects in a minute. But first, I'm going to ask our CFO, Kathy McDermott to take you through financial results for the year. Katherine?

Katherine McDermott

Thanks Desmond. Hi everyone, and thanks for joining us today.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, our revenues were $5,111,545 compared to $6,162,402 for the year ended December 31, 2018 a reduction of 17%. Unfortunately, our fourth quarter revenues were not as strong as we expected. Shipments on our New York City contract decreased by $832,000 in fiscal 2019, compared to 2018, contributing to the decrease.

We had several municipalities in the fourth quarter that were pushed into Q1 due to the timing of budget approvals or scheduling delays. We also have two large Solar Tree projects and a DC Fast Charging projects that we were hoping to deliver in Q4, but were pushed into 2020. Our fourth quarter revenues were disappointing, we're optimistic about our revenues for 2020. Through the course of the year, our pipeline of opportunities has grown.

We hired a Vice President of Sales and Marketing beginning January 1, 2020. And we're investing in sales and marketing resources and programs to raise awareness of the benefits and value of our products. We also launched two new products with more on the way. As Desmond will discuss in more detail there's a lot we're doing to drive future growth.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, we had gross loss of $153,774 compared to gross loss of $192,100 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 20%. The gross loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 improved despite a 17% decrease in revenues, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Gross profit improved on the products we delivered primarily because our EV ARC unit has been in production for several years, and we made cost improvements and realized labor efficiencies in our production.

During fiscal 2019, we designed developed and shipped two new products with the EV ARC 2020 and the EV ARC DC Fast Charging Unit. During the production of these initial units, we incurred labor variances for start-up inefficiencies, and a higher level of scrapped than normal which is expected to improve over time as we gain more experience and improve the process.

We also incurred higher warranty costs in fiscal 2019 due to having more units in the field and the addition of a full time field technician to support our customer service levels and improve response times.

As our revenues continue to grow, we expect to see an improvement in our gross profit to better utilization of our manufacturing facility and by realizing better absorption of our fixed overhead costs.

We're continually looking for ways to improve the product design or production process to reduce our manufacturing costs while maintaining high quality products. As unit sales continue to increase, we'll be able to negotiate better volume pricing from our suppliers and benefit from labor efficiency in our production flow. Based on these objectives, management believes that gross profits can be realized and maintained.

Total operating expenses were $3,117,793 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2,337,446 for the same period in 2018, a 33% increase. The increase in expense is primarily due to an increase of $248,478 of R&D expenses, including in-house labor and contract engineering related to the development of the EV ARC 2020, and the DC Fast Charging Unit and the Solar Tree product.

$126,500 increase was for severance and recruiting costs related to the change in the CFO position, $99,965 for Investor Relations and Public Relations costs, $81,917 for NASDAQ and filing fees due to the registration, $80,000 of consulting fees for a former Director for Business Development, $70,000 for bonus accrual, $55,774 for non-cash compensation expense for divesting of direct to restricted shares, offset by lower stock option expense and other increases of $17,713.

Our other expense decrease from expense of a $1,069,234 in fiscal 2018 to $659,255 in fiscal 2019 primarily due to lower interest expense as a result of paying off the company's debt following the public offering. Net losses of $3,933,922 or a loss of $0.88 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $3,598,780 or a loss of $1.24 per share for the same period in 2018, a 9% increase.

At December 31, 2019, we had cash of $3,849,456 compared to cash of $244,024 at December 31, 2018. Working capital increased from a deficit of $2,759,580 at December 31, 2018, to positive working capital of $5,142,719 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $7.9 million. We've historically met our cash needs through a combination of proceeds from private placements of our securities and from loans and during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 through a public offering. Our balance sheet is strong and debt free.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Desmond.

Desmond Wheatley

Thank you, Kathy.

2019 was perhaps the most eventful year in Envision's Solar history so far. And yet I have no doubt that it meant insignificant to us as we look back on it from the future we're creating. It was a year in which we completed a public offering and moved to NASDAQ. The year in which we cleaned up our balance sheet and paid off all the debt that we've been carrying and paying for a decade, it was a year in which we added high quality institutional funds to our broadening investor base, all of them are still with us.

We added a new well qualified CFO, Kathy who you just met and recruited for the first time, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing to join us officially on January 2 of this year. We delivered our unique and patented products to Florida, Washington, California, Virginia, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, Georgia, and Arizona.

By August of 2019, our products were being used by nine of the Top 100 fleets in all of the Americas, most of them in the Top 50 and in around 100 municipalities across the United States. We continue to power fleet vehicles in Northern California during the fire-related grid interruptions because our products are uniquely immune to blackouts. We provided EV charge into the U.S. Navy. And for the first time in history, we provided fueling facilities in the highway rest area, the first off grid, zero construction, solar powered DC Fast Charging infrastructure deployment that we are aware of anywhere in the world and certainly in the United States.

Our products were purchased by federal, state, county and city governments, top secret federal facilities, National Laboratories, corporations, Departments of Transportation, courts, and the Department of Defense.

It was a year of giant leaps for our products too. We’re fundamentally a technology innovation company, building and improving a strong intellectual property portfolio. For the first time in over five years, we executed a major overhaul of our flagship patented product, resulting in the creation of EV ARC 2020, a tremendous improvement over the already exciting and unique EV ARC Standard that preceded it.

For the new [U.S. Coast] column, we're able to make more parking space available in the locations we serve. The tracking Solar Tree can be now deployed at any angle above the parking space so that we can fit seamlessly into parallel, perpendicular and even herringbone angled parking spaces. Our are engineered traction and balance pad is now cambered allowing for a more efficient use of materials, improving aesthetics and ensuring that water does not accumulate on its surface.

Leaving all the equipment of the base pad and up into the canopy makes the product flood proof to over nine feet. You can imagine the opportunities that innovation creates for us. A flood proof, emergency power and EV charging solution. The Gulf Coast, Florida Panhandle, East Coast, New York City and anywhere else that's becoming increasingly at risk to rising sea levels and other flood threats are all looking for ways to survive the inevitable interruptions that will come with flooding.

EV ARC 2020 gives them a fuelling solution and a source of emergency power that’s sustainable, reliable, green, and will continue to provide service during and after the most severe conditions. It's relative to survive 120- mile per hour winds, but we know through field experience that our EV ARC products have survived Category 5 185-mile an hour winds in the Caribbean.

It's a truly indispensable disaster and preparedness asset. And especially during the current trying times, these unique qualities are received in heightening interest, especially amongst our government prospects.

Pads is important as all these technical factors, the EV ARC 2020, which has already been deployed in cities across the U.S. is far better looking at least in my opinion, than anything we've ever produced in the past.

Not content with the total product overall, we also developed two brand new products and patented a third. The EV ARC 2020 DC Fast Charging solution is another first of its kind, comprising four EV ARC 2020s, which are interconnected and a standalone DC fast charger all of which are deployed without construction or site interruption. We were able to provide the first off-grid zero construction, solar powered DC Fast Charging solution in the world. Caltrans is our first customer, but I'm sure there will be many others.

Our engineering and fabrication teams were also committed to the better part of the year to perfecting our Solar Tree DC Fast Charging product for medium and heavy duty vehicles. The first articles are being fabricated in our factory now, with deployment schedule for full size electric bus charging during the first half of this year.

As this happened often in the past, we found a customer who bought our innovative product before we're even ready to take it to market. That might sound like a potentially risky strategy. I can tell you we've never failed to deliver and we will not stop now.

Continuing the growth of our IP portfolio, on December 31, of 2019 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued us a patent for EV Standard product, a curbside charging solution that I believe has fantastic potential. This product will replace an existing streetlamp with a product which has solar and light wind generation, a column for battery storage and a connection to the street lamps grid circuit.

The combination of these three sources of power delivered through our batteries will deliver the only scalable and meaningful EV charging solution at the car that I'm aware of. Like our other products, the EV Standard will not require expensive or disruptive, civil and electrical work. And though it will connect to the grid, it will greatly reduce the utility bills associated with EV charging, and it will continue to operate during blackouts. It will of course also have a high lumens and low energy light.

It's easy to imagine cities in the not too distant future having one of these products for every four or five standard street lamps will certainly need that much curbside charging. Just put that in perspective, New York City which parks even its own fleet vehicles on street have over 300,000 street lamps. When you do the math and you'll see why I'm so excited about the potential of this newly patented invention of ours. We intend to have the first article ready for testing this year and as usual we'll start marketing it before it's completely ready for deployment.

With countries all across Europe and the rest of the world banning petrol and diesel cars with the early starting in 2025, and the rest no later than 2040. Let’s ask yourself, where all the world's 1.2 billion cars going to charge certainly not at home.

Most people live in apartments or homes that don't have sufficient electrical capacity to charge their cars. Anyway the U.S. and global grids do not have enough capacity to support the electrification of transportation. So my answer is and a very large number of them will charge on our products, which are rapidly deployed, highly scalable, and do not rely on the utility grid for power. There simply is no other source of power which is more reliable, sustainable and cost effective than solar energy that's why we use it to buy our products.

Goldman Sachs has estimated that $6 trillion will be spent on the infrastructure for electrified transportation sector. We have the fastest deployed, most scalable and lowest total cost of ownership solution available. We're in it to win it. While on the subject of patents, I just briefly mentioned that we're now patent pending on our wireless charging solution. And of course, we continue to prosecute our applications around our UAV ARC, drone recharging network product.

Now, I recognized that all these achievements, impressive as they are and there are many more, do not amount to ahead of been if this company is not on a path to growth and profitability. We do not run a charity. I have many missions, but the only one that truly matters is my mission to lead Envision Solar, to profitable growth, for sustainable and aggressive improvement across all the relevant metrics.

It's the only mission that truly matters, because without it I cannot deliver on the others important as they are. Every decision that I and the rest of the management team takes is driven by the necessity of increasing volume and controlling costs so as to increase our gross margins with the goal of moving to profitability as soon as possible. I congratulate my team for all the stellar work they did in 2019, and continue to do today, but I do not congratulate myself for the year-over-year reduction in revenue.

I do not congratulate nor excuse myself, but I do endeavor to see these results in context. The fact is that while our 2019 revenues were less than 2018, they were still by far larger than any other year in our history. 2018 revenue was 336% greater than 2017 and 2019 revenue though it was less than 2018 but still 262% greater than 2017, and as I have said, far bigger than any year in our history.

It's important to understand this, because it demonstrates that the overall growth trend is very positive. Actually, we had sufficient backlog in 2019 to exceed our 2018 revenue number. But backlog and revenue are not the same thing. We have to deliver the products to recall the revenue. We don't do that on contract. So if the delivery gets pushed for any reason, the revenue moves from the quarter in which we might have expected it to the following quarter, and sometimes even the quarter after that. That's exactly what happened in 2019.

But there's nothing wrong with our backlog and growing pipeline. And history teaches us that our pipelines and backlog conversion ratio is good and that whatever ends up in backlog converts to revenue, even if it's sometimes happen and doesn't happen in the quarter we had anticipated. We did not lose any of these sales they just moved right.

A big chunk of it was because we were behind - we were late in delivering the Solar Tree DCFC products, which I mentioned earlier, and another big chunk move right because Caltrans is not ready to accept some of our products, though we're ready to deliver them. The combination of these two orders alone would have put us over the 2018 yardstick, and there were others delivering fewer products in a period along with inefficiencies related to production of our new products resulted in lower gross profits than we reported in other periods.

Both contributions to margin erosion are removed by increases in volume. The more product we deliver, the more efficient we become. The lower the cost of the components and commodities that we integrate into our products and the lower the contribution of our fixed overheads will be to our individual product deliveries. I stress that we do produce gross profits at unit level, the unit economics are good, more volume will transfer those unit benefits to our bigger financial picture.

We've got there with our previous generation of products and I am confident we’ll do it even better with the new generation that was part of the goal of the redesign. Why we were late on the Solar Tree development? The fact is that the product development work we do is not trivial. The three new products we developed in 2019 were very disruptive to operations. Adding the public offering activities in the first and second quarters created a great deal more disruption to the business.

So as you compare the 2019 revenue to 2018 results, recognize that we produced that revenue. And what, as I said at the beginning of my comments, it was one of the most tumultuous years in our history, may the most tumultuous. So was it worth it? You bet it was. We now trade at much higher volumes on a national exchange and not in the core mile on the bulletin board. We cleaned up our balance sheet and paid off all our debt and a bunch of other one-time expenses.

And even today, in the time of global crisis, we have enough cash and equivalents to operate for about two years, even if we don't generate a dime of gross profit during that time. But we are generating gross profits at the unit level. We have a hyper clean balance sheet. We have no going concern warning on our filings. We're still very cost conscious, even more so during these most unusual times.

No one could accuse us of being careless with money. We make every dime work towards improving the business. We've invested in a highly qualified CFO who will help us grow. And for the first time in our history, we have a talented and experienced marketing and sales leader. Sandra Peterson brings our Silicon Valley marketing experience to our business at a crucial time. We've always leverage science and technology in the development of our products.

Now for the first time, we're taking a scientific and technological approach to introducing our products to those who can benefit from them. We know that we have a high conversion rate when people understand the value our products deliver. Sandra and her team will ensure that lot more prospects are introduced to them at a time when the interest in EVs is really started to take off.

I don't own a TV and anyway I follow rugby not that other game with all the pads and helmets. But I did receive about 50 texts during the Super Bowl from friends and supporters telling me that many of the commercials were about EVs that's never happened before. And it tells you a good deal about where this industry and the money is going.

Our new VP of Marketing has for the first time in our history engaged a Los Angeles based public relations company, who along with our IR company, will make sure that our story is being heard by the broadest possible audiences, audiences that can benefit from our products and also from owning our stock. Investing in the right team and increase sales and marketing is something we've not been able to do before. The public offering was worth the disruption.

Our backlog of approximately 4 million is near historical highs, and our pipeline of approximately 40 million is bigger than ever. We recently announced a contract and $2 million order from Electrify America, the Volkswagen subsidiary, which is spending $2 billion on EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. more than any other entity. This is our first order from them, but we do not for one minute believe it will be the last.

Just last week during the most unprecedented slowdown in U.S. history, we delivered EV ARCs two three separate states and listen to New York City present the virtues of our products to a webinar audience a fleet operators from across the U.S. Every week we release news about a new order, a repeat order, or deliveries of our products to the best customers. They have no bad debt. We always get paid and we've never lost an order though certainly some have moved right as we've seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our new EV ARC 2020 is the best we've ever made. And with its new look and capabilities, we believe it will sell far better than our previous model. Developing it was worth the disruption. Our new DC Fast Charging EV ARC 2020 that we worked so hard to get to market in 2019 sells for far more than the four EV ARC 2020 that's made up of because of increased storage and other technologies.

At the moment DC Fast Charging is very sought after and now we have a product that can provide it with our any construction, permitting, electric work or utility bills. Going through the hard work and challenges of making it work is worth the disruption.

Solar Tree DCFC will be the only rapidly deployed off-grid fast charging solution for medium and heavy duty vehicles at a time when the adoption of electric buses is higher from a percentage point of view, the massive sedans and a time when electric semi charge from test led Mat, DAT and Mercedes are in the headlines, perfecting the Solar Tree DCFC was worth the disruption.

Two weeks ago, we were in Las Vegas partnered with Volvo showing off our ability to charge their new evolution of fully electric construction equipment. In Europe, it's becoming increasingly difficult to operate diesel fuel construction equipment because of regulatory restrictions on emissions and noise pollution. That's why Volvo and all the others are developing electric construction equipment.

We partner with Volvo and they invited us to exhibit with them at CONEXPO the largest construction equipment show in the world. Because Volvo recognizes that the greatest barrier to entry to the electrification of construction equipment is the availability of electricity with which to charge that equipment at a construction site, particularly the stage one when ones moving dirt.

Bundling an electric excavator with an EV ARC, which can be delivered to a construction site in minutes where it then delivers all the fuel that equipment needs before moving easily to the next construction site is a killer app. They know it, and so did all the construction companies and members of the press who came to see it. We did describe the one trade publication that covers the industry as easily the most interesting and innovative thing at the show this year as a quote.

And you know what I've heard that before other shows many times, in fact. So that was worth the disruption and the blood, sweat and tears to develop all these products, even though our 2019 results because it put us farther and more firmly on a track to be the great growth engine and I'm convinced we will be. Nothing that we do is easy, but everything we do is worth it. The media side of our business is a typical example of this.

I've spent several years working to create this business model, which will allow us to deliver large networks of solar powered EV charging products across major U.S. cities, free to the taxpayer and free to the EV driver, driving on sunshine, guilt free, environmental impact free and best of all fleet free. A couple years ago, we partnered with OUTFRONT Media to make this vision a reality.

Envision deploys the network and OUTFRONT its corporate sponsors to pay for it, just like a stadium sponsorship dealer, like Citibank in New York. What more visible and excellent way could a corporate brand announce their commitment to sustainability than by making it possible to drive on sunshine for free? And what city would not jump at the chance to accept the network of three solar powered EV chargers that create no disruption and allow their citizens to no longer pour their hard earned dollars out of a polluting tailpipe.

Now it turns out that second question is not quite as obvious as it seems. Last year, the city of San Diego released an RFP for a media funded network of solar powered EV charging stations. We were the only respondent since that time OUTFRONT and we have been negotiating the terms with San Diego, which will allow them to accept the free driving on sunshine network in a manner that we believe is beneficial to both parties.

Not been as easy as we might have expected, but I do believe that we're making good progress. We're down to the last few items of contention and the city's told us that they will have comments back to us on our last round sometime in the next few days. Something this good has to happen I'm sure of it, but it's often the case I can't pinpoint exactly when. I'm also pretty confident and so is, OUTFRONT that this will not be a one city deal. How could it be?

So like everything else we do, it takes longer, and it's often harder than we thought it would be, but we always get it done. We don't walk away. We don't come up with some new strategy to cover up our tactical failures. We stick to the ground. We do the hard work and we deliver the results. We still have no direct product competition. And we're getting better and better at what we do. With every new innovation and every new product we develop and patent we broaden the gap between us and anyone who tries to catch up.

And we create an ever taller barrier and deeper mode for the competition. The end of the day is that and our profits will translate into the real value of this company. Now, we're living through a period of unprecedented uncertainty. Four weeks ago, my children were in school, four weeks ago, I could get a cup of coffee at Starbucks. Four weeks ago, unemployment was at historical lows, four weeks ago, our stock was trading at just under $13.

Just over a week ago, Governor Newsom issued a stay at home order for the entire state of California, except for exempted organizations that provide vital services or products. We're one of those organizations. We're still operating. Our courageous team of factory workers and all the others who work to make this company what it is have not missed a minute of work.

Our delivery experts as I noted earlier delivering our products all over the U.S. including in tragically hard hit in New York City. This is not because we're not fuming our noses at the restrictions far from it. It's because our products genuinely deliver vital fueling and emergency power functions to police departments, health care workers, transportation and other key agencies need to ensure that they can deliver the vital services we all rely upon.

Just last week, we announced that we would prioritize any healthcare or other COVID response orders above our other orders. We're confident we can do that with the blessing of our customers whose needs are less urgent. I've been in discussions with our city and other customers about the potential of fleeting their existing EV ARC units from locations where they are currently EV charging into hospital parking lots or other locations like parks in the event that there's an overflow of patients and life saving powers required when there is loss.

God knows we hope it doesn't come to that. But if it does, we'll do everything we can to help, including prioritizing orders as I've said and also sending delivery experts to those cities and to aid in the relocation and their other units if need be. We design the EV ARC products to offer reliable, clean and free fuel during times at peace and prosperity. But we included the capability to provide emergency power to those who require most in times of urgent need.

We had no crystal ball, we could never have prophesied COVID-19, but alas one does not need a crystal ball to forecast disaster. Our electric grid is vulnerable to weather events, to terrorist and various state actors into fires and goodness knows where else. The time immemorial line on electricity than ever in our history, the grid suffers more blackouts than ever before. A rapidly deployed highly scalable and highly distributed source of fuel and electricity is needed more than ever and that's what we uniquely supply.

It seems likely that it will be an increase in government infrastructure spending, perhaps to unprecedented peacetime levels as 2020 advances. This will be one of the most important tools that government can use to reinvigorate the economy. They'll be looking for shovel ready projects that can get agreement on both sides of the aisle. Deployments of our products are about a shovel ready as you can get. No shovel required, in fact, emergency power and fleet and other feeling products that are made in America and can be deployed rapidly and at scale that seemed like a strong contender.

We already have some state and city wide open contracts, which allow our customers to buy without going through lengthy processes. We will work to repeat those orders in other states, and also to make sure that our products are on the GSA schedule so that federal agencies can point and click to buy. I don't know how many silver linings will come out of the dark clouds of COVID, but I do know that our products are well positioned to deliver real value and change at a time when governments will be looking for highly visible and sustainable initiatives in which to invest.

Trading on the NASDAQ has changed the way we are viewed by customers, vendors, partners and the industry in general. This helps us win quality customers like Electrify America and it's allowed us to consider other non-organic growth ways to grow our business. There will be many opportunities in what Goldman has called a $6 trillion build out. We’ll consider and work towards any strategic opportunity to increase shareholder value and strengthens our offering and place in the industry.

Have been the most rapidly deployed and highly scalable fueling solution in an industry, puts us in the unique position of being a positive call for all the other mobility and electrification place. But as two wheels, four wheels, 18 wheels or six rotors, whether it's driven by a human or autonomously, whether it's owned or shared, all these mobility solutions will have one thing in common, they need to connect to a source of electricity.

We supply that source in the most scalable and sustainable manner available. We will see all and we will not shy away from taking advantage of our unique position both as a provider of unique products, and as a public company that has the ability to grow our business and drive shareholder value through non organic means.

So as I consider our future, and the massive growth in the electrification of transportation driven by both governments and consumers, and when I consider the dramatic needs for reliable off-grid electricity that will sadly, but inevitably confront us. I feel nothing, but confidence and excitement for this company.

And when I look at our 2019 results, and the contacts I've described to you, I know that they are in no way described fundamental weaknesses with our company or our business model. On the contrary, we were executing, and I believe that we have a fantastic future ahead of us. I'm dedicated to it.

That concludes my comments. I offer all of you my thanks for your time and support and my hopes and wishes that you and those around you stay safe and healthy.

And we're now ready to take questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tate Sullivan with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Tate Sullivan

On the emergency power products, your comments is it a relocation of deployed EV ARC units or are you designing a new product would you call it with just a power source as opposed to having a charging equipment on it.

Desmond Wheatley

No, it's not a new product. The EV ARC was always designed to deliver emergency power to customers who want to pay for the additional accessory of the emergency power panel that's built into it. So the great majority of our government customers buy EV ARC with the emergency power panel integrated into the product for an additional cost.

That said, the response to the COVID disaster can be two-fold. In the first place it could be taking existing EV ARC products that cities already own and fleeting them to locations where as I mentioned in my comments, there is a requirement for power either a parking lot of a hospital or could be in a local park where they are setting up a field hospital or wherever else. Those cities that own our product have the ability to do that because of course the EV ARC is uniquely transportable.

And if you take New York as an example, they own their own transportation trailer as well which we design and manufacture. So they're able to move them around to wherever the needs are greatest that's one - the first area of response.

The second area of response is that we know that some of our customers are feeling a very urgent need for this type of infrastructure. And so, what we've offered to them is that - in the event their orders are genuinely related to responding to this disaster or crisis that we really push them to the front of the queue in order that they get their orders in time to be meaningful for them. And we're asking for the forbearance of some of our other customers whose requirements are less urgent.

Tate Sullivan

Thank you. And also related to the environment, yes?

Desmond Wheatley

Sorry, I just say and of course, we're making sure that we're able to ramp up as well it's not one or the other.

Tate Sullivan

And also related to COVID-19, is there any - as you've seen lower products, lower prices for your supplies, panels, batteries, everything else or if any disruptions you can comment on your supply chain please?

Desmond Wheatley

Yes, so at the moment, we are actively pulling our vendors of everything from steel to electronics to solar panels, batteries, everything else. And at the moment, I can report that we are not anticipating any supply chain disruptions. We did get a little nervous when the battery or the factory rather that makes the cells that we integrate into our battery solution was closed down in China for a while.

However, they have reopened and we understand that we should not anticipate any supply chain disruptions. On the other side of the business we're - as I mentioned in my comments, we're still delivering products to our customers. And in fact, we did have a couple of customers who said to us hey, we're just going to hold off on taking delivery of these products right now because we've got so much else going on and plus, we're trying to reduce interactions with humans.

And we were able to point out to them that actually, this is a great opportunity for them to have a win where there's zero interaction involved. We have a zero touch deployment, we show up generally in the middle of the night, we drop the product off. We have introduced a new sanitization process that the delivery expert invokes. It goes - writes down any surfaces that might have consumer interface on them with this disinfectant.

And then he fills out a form, which is left in the delivery package with our customer showing them that the thing has been delivered cleanly. So while we do see people working from home and of course other people, some of our customers have other priorities than EV charging at the moment. We're doing everything that we can to help them understand that this is a win that they can get without any interactions unlike the grid tied installations, they don't need to have teams of construction workers and consultants and people pouring all over the property. They could - we just drop this thing off, they never see us and yet they got the win of the infrastructure and the disaster preparedness.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from [Daniel Finnegan with Host Health Incorporated]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Desmond, can you please inform us rather Envision has received any interest from any municipality or city in the continental United States on the street lamp charging unit? And the second part of the question would be, can you provide any update whatsoever on Envision’s efforts in Europe and China? Thank you, Desmond.

Desmond Wheatley

Yes, thank you for the question. So on the EV Standard, the EV Standard is like all of our products frankly, a response to the requests that we were getting from customers. And so, our EV ARC product for example, is fantastic very easy to deploy drop off in a single parking space, but it's better suited to parking lot environments than it is to curbside. Although we are in the rights of way in some places where the units are dropped off on the street and providing curbside charging.

Know, it was - because many cities that we talked said we need a curbside charging solution, but it's very difficult to get power to the curb. We wanted to come up with something that's like the EV ARC committed, it doesn't have any construction or electrical engineering requirement. That's easy and rapidly deployed and that will reduce the reliance on the grid and work when the power goes out.

And so as I said, like all of our other products it was invented and engineered in response to requirements. So the answer to your question is simply is yes, we've had lots of interest. We're not ready to take it to market yet, although we hope to be by the end of this year. And so, I don't want to characterize that interest is anything looking like a purchase or going like a - but we wouldn't have done it I would have not at the interested.

To your second question about China and Europe, I would characterize China is probably my single largest professional failure since I've been at this company. I've worked for several years to try and get a good deal for this company in China. It's really easy to get a deal done in China, it's very hard to get a good deal done in China, and I'm only interested in that kind. I spent four years working on it.

The last two years I spent working with a major Chinese state owned enterprise. And in January of 2019, I inked a contract with them and I can tell you it was a good contract with very good results for Envision Solar - it took us two years to get there. They then had to send that to Beijing to get what they told me was a rubber stamp from Beijing. They were unsuccessful in getting that rubber stamp and I received a letter from them - single line letter from them saying we're not going to proceed.

I do not know why, but I'm told by the experts that Chinese, U.S. Chinese experts that I deal with the consultants that I deal with that it was almost certainly related to the trade spat between our government and theirs. And so that was very disappointing for us. The deal was by the way to manufacture and sell the products in China, and then also to manufacture sub assemblies and components that we could integrate into our products here for faster growth.

And we had 50% equity in the deal, which is almost unheard of Qualcomm only got 45% I think. So it was very well structured deal. And I'm very sorry that we didn't move forward. However, we will go back to that table when things calm down.

Where Europe is concerned, we do have a very small presence in Europe, as I'm sure you're aware, we intend to grow that. In fact, I'm supposed to be in Europe in a month from now of course my plans have changed where that's concerned.

But we do believe that there's a great market there with most European countries banning internal combustion engine vehicles in the next couple of decades, starting with Norway in 2025, the U.K. in 2035 and so on.

I also believe that the EV Standard product that we have patented right now will be a very important product over there because as you know, most European cities also like East Coast - United States cities do not have large surface loss. And there will be a huge requirement for on street curbside parking. And so, we thoroughly believe the EV Standard will have a great place in that market. Not ignoring either of them, putting our finite resources towards where we can get the most [indiscernible] which currently is in the U.S.

The next question is a follow-up from Tate Sullivan with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Tate Sullivan

Can you remind me of your federal clients so that you have delivered EVR Standard maybe a long but should I recall reasonably it’ with the U.S. Navy, but have you done business with other federal agencies, can you give some examples of that please?

Desmond Wheatley

Yes, definitely. As you've already cited the U.S. Navy, of course, we have a couple of different deployments for them. We’re also at the Department of Energy, we're in several of the national laboratories around the country where they do the - a lot of the top secret work. We're in another top secret facility in Nevada. which and I could tell you, we're in a top secret facility, but I can't tell you more about it than that.

And there may be a couple others, but I apologize I don’t have a list in front of me, but I could certainly get furnish that to you. I do think though - there is a going to be a great opportunity for growth there because I said during my comments. I think it's likely that part of the stimulus rather than just recovery, but the stimulus that will come this year I believe, will be considerable amount of infrastructure spending.

And as I said, it's hard to find shovel ready projects. We're definitely that we’re made in America product. And we kick all the right boxes in terms of being popular on both sides of the aisle.

Tate Sullivan

And last one from me, about pipeline I think but I apologize if I missed it, it’s increased from 30 to 40 I think but what gave you that confidence so what indications that you received was it the federal that we just talked about or why is that increasing?

Desmond Wheatley

Yes so, first of all in order to be in our pipeline, this has to describe customers who know what the product is, know how much it costs, have a need, have budget. These are not simply people who have expressed a passing interest or think that we have a cool idea or something like that. Our pipeline as you know, is much more art than science, except for the factors that I just described.

We don't allow our salespeople to introduce into pipeline anything other than what we consider to be serious and very viable opportunities. What we're not good as, as I've demonstrated in this column, we've demonstrated with the results it always been clear on exactly when that pipeline will convert to backlog. And even once it's backlog when it'll convert to revenue, although we're getting much better at that.

We still get surprises I mean, and it really is, to give you an example what happens we get an order from an agency, the agency tells us they expect us to deliver at such a, such a date. And in fact, they're quite often really aggressive about that telling us we mustn't be late, and that nothing can get in the way and all sorts of other things like this.

And then, just as we're getting ready to deliver they tell us, what can have that in a month, and sometimes that month, is the next quarter and that has a significant impacts to our quarterly results, and by which I can tell you they're not concerned at all. However as I've said before, as we convert more of that pipeline to backlog, and as we convert more backlog to revenue, what happens is, the status line of our business becomes bigger.

And we get more than one we choose the orders, and the lumpiness that comes about as a result of these specific orders, gets buried in the bigger line. I think I'm seeing that, I think we've witnessed that you can see that looking at our press releases over the last year. And I'm confident that we're going to see a lot more of that. And while we'll never be immune to lumpiness, because we do tend to get these big orders they will become less obvious and less impactful to our business.

That's not just good by the way for quarter results. It's also really good for the way we run the factory and the way we buy commodities and everything else because it allows us to run a more steady state, jerkiness is expensive. And it's you know just inefficient, but we're increasingly moving out of that. And I feel good about where that's going not to say we want see our choppiness especially not when you've got either COVID chopped at out, but we're managing it, and we anticipated it, and we firmly believe we'll grow out of it.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Desmond Wheatley, for any closing remarks.

Desmond Wheatley

Again thank all of you for your time, and sincerely hope that we see an end to the tragic and rather horrible situation that we're in globally at the moment. In the meantime, we're going to keep working as hard as we can to increase the value of this company and also to do our best to help everybody through the crisis [indiscernible]. So be safe and be healthy. And thank you very much.

