Stay Higher Quality With These Municipal Bonds Picks

Muni CEFs sold off hard and discounts blew out like we saw during the Financial Crisis. Those discounts only lasted a few trading days before they dried up.

We believe the Federal Reserve announcing that they would purchase municipal bonds (as well as other bonds) helped to unclog that market.

Municipals of all flavors - mutual funds, CEFs, ETFs, individual bonds - fell sharply during the latter part of the bear market drop as liquidity dried up.

The municipal bond market did not provide the typical 'natural hedge' we discuss about a lot with our members. When creating our Yield Hunting Core Income Portfolio, we look to balance out risks in order to create a more efficient and less volatile basket of positions. This involves assessing the risks that are inherent in the portfolio and looking for a way to hedge or offset some or all of it.

We ask ourselves, 'what happens if' a lot. What happens if interest rates on the long-end of the curve rise? What happens if credit spreads blow out? What happens if discounts widen significantly from here? What happens if the SALT cap is removed? These questions help create scenarios that would potentially harm the portfolio's performance.

The goal of the Core Portfolio is to consistently generate an ~8% yield with as little variability in the market value as possible. By offsetting risks, we can do that. In other words, if we can have half of the portfolio zig when the other half zags, we can create a 'natural hedge.'

Since the market peak, the natural hedge only marginally has worked. The NAVs of municipal CEFs were up between 1.3% and 2.9% early on in the correction as interest rates plummeted and investors sought safe havens in addition to cash and treasuries. However, once it became clear the virus would not be contained, panic started forming in the markets and only cash was desired by investors. Liquidity quickly dried up and a rush for the exits started in all assets.

Munis saw a significant amount of outflows after 61 weeks of inflows. Capital rushed out so quickly that many fund sponsors could not find buyers for the muni debt. Prices came down quickly and as a result, NAVs plummeted for all muni funds - even the ones that had no outflows because they were closed.

This culminated on March 18 when we saw a capitulation trade. Munis tend to be held by high net worth individuals and they tend to be very sticky, buy-and-hold investments. This was an anomaly.

This was also a result of taking illiquid assets (municipal bonds) and placing a very liquid wrapper around them. In other words, the shareholder can sell intraday shares of an ETF that houses muni bonds but the sponsor then needs to find a buyer for them to raise the cash to send to the redeeming shareholder. When everyone is rushing for the exits at the same time, and there are no buyers, prices plummet. '

Some Compelling Options

We will go through three funds we like here and which are on our Top Conviction Picks of our Muni Core Portfolio. These are funds that have the characteristics we are looking for. Namely higher earned yield, benign call schedule, good sector allocation, high quality, and the state allocation.

(1) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)

This has been a top fund of ours for a long time. It has a favorable call schedule, which we believe is the best predictor of distribution cuts - a key mine trap we aim to avoid. What we tend to see is investors have no idea how to fundamentally analyze a muni closed-end fund ("CEF"). They know how to analyze one from a valuation standpoint (looking at the discount compared to averages, z-scores, etc.). But doing the fundamental research is much more difficult.

Fundamental research at the most basic level consists of the coverage ratio, something most investors can find and/or calculate. But that just scratches the surface. We can typically forecast the direction of the coverage ratio by tracking fundamentals each month. Undistributed net investment income ("UNII") is another key data point for munis. It is no longer posted on CEFConnect which makes it more difficult to track. More importantly, it is the trend in UNII that is more relevant than the actual number.

We like DMB simply because of those fundamental aspects that we discussed earlier. The call schedule is extremely light for the next several years. This should help sustain the distribution.

The coverage ratio is 100.4% as of 8/31/2019 (new data should be out relatively soon) and UNII was a very strong 7.9 cents. Even more important is that the last change was up on that. One negative of this fund is that it is a semi-annual reporter, meaning it only reports those figures every six months.

In terms of credit quality, about 72% of the portfolio is investment grade while 28% is non-investment grade. One note about 'high yield' munis is that many investors think they are apples-to-apples to corporate high yield. In other words, high yield corporates and high yield munis have the same risks. That is not the case. The default rate for high yield munis is a fraction of that of the high yield corporate market. The table below shows that discrepancy. A BBB-rated corporate bond has a far higher chance of default than a BBB-rated municipal bond [4.41% vs. 0.37%].

Below is the portfolio quality breakdown of DMB. The majority of the fund is in the safer investment grade ratings.

The fund pays 4.46% and is a relatively safer distribution compared to most other muni CEFs out there. If your goal is to find a fund that pays a consistent high, tax-free rate, where you can buy cheap and then hold for a longer time frame, then DMB should be on your shopping list. The current discount is over -6% which is extremely compelling to me. It is not the back up the truck cheap we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018 when the discount was in the low-teens, but that was a different environment. There was a big fear of rising rates which are killer for a municipal CEF.

(2) BlackRock Investment Quality (BKN)

This is a higher quality fund compared to DMB above but just as strong a candidate and a similar yield. The current distribution rate is 4.48% and the shares trade at a -7.5% discount to NAV. The best thing about this fund is that it recently raised its distribution. That may not last a long time as the distribution move was made before this latest interest rate drop.

The shares trade at a nice 7.5% discount and the yield is in the top 20% of all muni CEFs. More importantly, the fundamentals are strong. The coverage ratio (through 1/31/20) is now at 102.2% and trending higher in the last month. Additionally, the UNII value is 7.7 cents and also trending higher. To me, this fund has built a very nice net investment income machine and investors for the next six months need not worry about a cut.

The credit quality of the fund is very strong with only 8% non-investment grade and another 6.65% of the portfolio unrated. Almost one-third of the portfolio is non-callable, protecting it from calls that would need to be reinvested at today's very low rates. In the next year just 5.4% of the portfolio is callable and another 8.5% in the subsequent year.

BKN has been one of our favorites for some time now. The fund is very well-run and typically ranks near the top on NAV performance. In the last year and three years, it was in the top 10th percentile. Over the 10-year trailing period, it ranks in the top 3% of all muni CEF NAVs. Buying this one opportunistically and holding has typically rewarded investors. We will of course stay on top of the fundamentals and let investors know when the distribution is becoming frail.

(3) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA)

This is one of the largest muni CEFs with $6.7B in total investment assets on leverage of 38.2%. The fund is mostly investment grade with just 12.3% in non-investment grade or unrated securities. We like the current discount at nearly -13% which produces a distribution yield of 4.85%. The distribution has not changed in over a year and despite a relatively moderate amount of calls this year of 10.3% (12.3% next 12 months), we do not expect a cut in the immediate future.

The distribution coverage is over 103% with a UNII cushion of $0.003. The leverage is just over 38% which, despite the fall in the NAV, leaves a decent amount of cushion before it would need to force deleverage- once it reaches 50%.

We've seen a significant move in the NAV over the last few trading sessions going from a $13.29 on March 20 to $15.17 on March 27, an increase of 14.1%. That was just five trading sessions. Clearly, the NAV was depressed not because of credit concerns but because of liquidity. We still believe there is a 'liquidity discount' remaining in this - and most national tax-free muni CEFs - today.

Final Thoughts

The current discounts on these funds are very compelling but we think you can buy them opportunistically. What do we mean by that? You can estimate the intraday NAV by looking at what the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) is doing. It's not perfect but it is a good indicator. Morningstar.com also has an indicative NAV indicator on its website that can also help in predicting what that day's NAV will do.

(Source: Morningstar)

If the share price of a muni CEF is down significantly while the MUB's indicative value is up, then that is a possible sign that we would have significant discount widening on the day. Those are the days you want to be buying if your goal is to accumulate shares.

We think tax-free munis CEFs are compelling here - despite our cautious and somewhat negative stance on the markets. The yields are in the high 4% to low 5% range, tax-free. The yields on muni CEFs have not been that high since December 2018. The subsequent 12-month return for the muni CEF index was over 20.5%. That is not to say the same returns are likely from here but we do think looking out 12-24 months, investors will be rewarded.

The market is moving so fast. You have to have a watch list handy with real-time discounts and pricing that alerts you to buy triggers. Our muni core sheet does just that giving you a buy/sell/hold rating based on real-time discounts. Currently, we have 24 funds on our list that we think are top funds based on a host of factors.

