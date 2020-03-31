The Market Is Underestimating Coronavirus' Impact On Amazon

But Amazon's most profitable segment - AWS - is exposed to the current economic contraction via its diverse customers across a wide range of industries.

Investors tend to suspend disbelief during euphoric times. High-growth, innovative, market share-capturing companies like Amazon (AMZN) attract positive press and investment capital like “flies to honey” during these periods. Even when these euphoric times end, some “cults of investors” who suspended disbelief on the way up are slow to grasp the new reality and admit that things have changed.

Such is the case, I believe, with Amazon today. Articles abound discussing Amazon’s momentous hiring efforts, management’s frenzied efforts to meet “surging” demand caused by people ordering everything online (Amazon Prime) now that a significant portion of the population must “shelter in place.” The overarching theme is that coronavirus/COVID-19 has been good for Amazon’s business. This sentiment is reflected in the stock’s dramatic outperformance since the bear market began in early March 2019.

Figure 1: AMZN (blue) has outperformed the S&P 500 (green) over the past year and in March 2020

I think this rationale is flawed. While Amazon’s online fulfillment businesses (“North America” and “International” segments) may be experiencing a demand spike, these businesses account for a relatively small portion of their profits and cash flows (as measured by Operating Income). I believe this fact is well-understood by most investors. In 4Q19, Amazon’s “North America” and “International” fulfillment businesses together accounted for nearly 89% of the company’s revenue... but only 33% of Operating Income.

Figure 2: Segment Sales and Operating Income in 4Q19

It is here we first begin seeing a flaw in the current market narrative around Amazon. Yes, its fulfillment business may be booming, but there’s little profit to be made there. The flaw in the narrative is that this spike in demand translates over into Amazon’s Web Services (“AWS”) division, where the company generated nearly 67% of its operating income in 4Q19. I don’t believe it does. To the contrary, I believe AWS may be vulnerable to the economic shock unfolding as a result of the coronavirus, and this is not currently reflected in Amazon stock price.

AWS is a cloud services provider and has a diverse set of customers

AWS provides cloud services to individuals, small business, start-ups, governments, non-profits, and large corporations. The breadth of its offerings is staggering. Just look at the list of products here.

My point here is a simple one: AWS services a wide range of customers across numerous industries, from energy to gaming to government to travel to technology to universities. Many of these customers are being hammered by the current economic shock unfolding as coronavirus ravages the globe. “Streaming services” alone, while certainly seeing higher demand during these times, is not enough to offset the potential decline in cloud spending that management teams across a wide range of industries may be forced to pursue as a result of the ongoing contraction. Put differently, while Amazon’s fulfillment business may be “virus-proof,” AWS certainly is not. And AWS is where the money is made.

AWS is a commoditized product with minimal product differentiation... except on price

I believe it was Amazon’s CFO who once proudly proclaimed (on an earnings call) that AWS had cut prices for customers over 100 times. This sentiment, worn as a badge of honor, is merely an obfuscation designed to cloud the truth: AWS products are commoditized to the point that price is a key differentiator for customers. Put differently, AWS’s products do not differentiate themselves. In Amazon’s 2019 10-K, management proudly proclaimed: “Pricing changes were driven largely by our continued efforts to reduce prices for our customers.”

No management team cuts prices willingly. They do so in response to the competitive environment. The implication that price reductions are voluntary is, therefore, misleading. Rather, “pricing changes” (read: “price reductions”) are being driven by an intensely competitive environment in which price is the primary customer decision-making variable. This makes sense, particularly when you consider that Amazon competes with other tech heavyweights like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), IBM Corp. (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL), to name a few, in the cloud.

AWS spends a lot of money on marketing to drive sales growth

When a product does not market itself by being different from its competition, management must drive growth via an aggressive marketing strategy. In the 2019 10-K, management says: “Marketing costs include advertising and payroll and related expenses for personnel engaged in marketing and selling activities, including sales commissions related to AWS.” No wonder “marketing” expense in 2019 increased 37% year over year, an identical rate of growth as AWS 2019 sales growth of 37%. As an investor, I’d like to see sales growth increase at a growth rate above the rate of change in marketing expense, particularly during a secular upturn in cloud spending at both the individual and corporate levels.

But it’s not very profitable growth, as evidenced by low incremental margins at AWS

While AWS has grown rapidly, 2019’s sales growth was significantly less profitable than prior years. Incremental operating margin percentage measures the incremental profitability of incremental sales. For example, a company that generated operating income of $10 on revenue of $100 in year one, and then generates operating income of $20 on $150 in revenue in year two, has 20% incremental margins (because $10 of incremental operating income divided by $50 of incremental revenue is 20%). I would expect a high fixed-cost base business, such as AWS, to have high incremental margins. Instead, AWS’s incremental margins in 2019 declined to 20%, down from 36% in 2018 (see Figure 3). Incremental margins in 4Q19 were even lower, at 17%. Thus, AWS’s sales growth, driven by an aggressive marketing campaign and price reductions, is contributing significantly less profit as the segment grows.

Figure 3: Declining incremental margins illustrates deteriorating profitability

AWS customers can scale back their usage as demand for their own products/services declines

As a business owner, I primarily use Dropbox (DBX) and Google Drive for my cloud storage needs. Both are subscription-based services, paid monthly. Therefore, I was surprised to learn that AWS offers a “pay as you go” pricing model. In the company 2019 10-K, management says: “Revenue is allocated to services using stand-alone selling prices and is primarily recognized when the customer uses these services, based on the quantity of services rendered, such as compute or storage capacity delivered on-demand. Certain services, including compute and database, are also offered as a fixed quantity over a specified term, for which revenue is recognized ratably. Sales commissions we pay in connection with contracts that exceed one year are capitalized and amortized over the contract term.” I can understand why AWS would offer this pricing model and why customers would value this flexibility, but this strikes me as a notable weakness in the current economic environment. I expect management teams across most industries and companies to scale back IT spending over the next 6-12 months, which could severely impact demand for and usage of AWS’s products.

Watch “Commitments Not Yet Recognized” for clues on changes in AWS customer demand

Amazon started reporting “commitments not yet recognized in our financial statements” in the 1Q18 10-Q (under the section titled “Unearned Revenue”). I believe this figure - amounting to $29.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 - is revenue that management expects to generate in AWS a few years out (revenue to be generated over the next year and already paid for would be bucketed as “unearned revenue” and a liability on the balance sheet). AWS began reporting this figure in 1Q18 because it was likely trying to demonstrate that some customer contracts are longer in duration and, therefore, “stickier” to AWS (more costly to switch to another cloud service provider). As of December 31, 2019, AWS “commitments not yet recognized in our financial statements” grew 54.4% compared to year-end 2018.

If my thesis is correct and AWS usage and demand contracts during this economic downturn, I would expect management to either report a dramatic decline in the growth of “commitments not yet recognized in our financial statements” or to cease reporting this figure altogether. Watch for this in Amazon’s 1Q20 10-Q.

Never a good sign, Amazon insiders only sell - and never buy - the stock

As the old adage goes, “There are many reasons management sells stock, but only one reason they buy.” Unfortunately, Amazon’s management has purchased a mere 200 shares since mid-2018 (according to OpenInsider.com). Meanwhile, insider sales have been a constant. In Figure 4 below, red and yellow indicates insider selling, whereas green indicates insider buying... and there is practically no green here.

Figure 4: Amazon insiders have been consistently selling the stock since mid-2018, and never buying

A possible severe contraction in AWS sales growth is not reflected in analysts’ estimates

According to Nasdaq.com, sell-side analysts expect Amazon’s earnings per share (“EPS”) to climb throughout 2020, culminating in 4Q20 EPS of $8.33. That compares to 4Q19 EPS of $6.47. This progression is illustrated in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Analysts estimate increasing earnings per share in 2020

Considering that Amazon’s “North America” and “International” segments' combined operating income grew by a mere 4% year over year in 2019, and had incremental operating margins of 0.6% in 2019, one can reasonably infer that analysts expect 2020 EPS growth to be driven primarily by the company’s bread and butter: AWS. In other words, these estimates do not consider the possibility that AWS may be significantly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus-fuelled economic downturn, though logic dictates that it will be.

Amazon’s 1Q20 guidance is at risk, and not just from coronavirus

Amazon’s 1Q20 financial guidance stated: “Net sales are expected to be between $69.0 billion and $73.0 billion, or to grow between 16% and 22% compared with first quarter 2019. This guidance anticipates a favorable impact of approximately 5 basis points from foreign exchange rates.” Alas, while Amazon’s guidance appeared to contemplate a weaker US dollar (“USD”), the dollar has only strengthened in 2020, as illustrated in Figure 6 below:

Figure 6: US dollar strength poses another risk to Amazon’s guidance and analyst estimates

Nor is a possible contraction in AWS baked into the current stock price

Valuation on an earnings multiple basis: Amazon currently trades at over 82x 2019 actual EPS and 68x 2020 estimated EPS. These elevated P/E multiples reflect expectations for continued high earnings growth. This simply could not transpire if AWS experiences demand destruction.

Amazon currently trades at over 82x 2019 actual EPS and 68x 2020 estimated EPS. These elevated P/E multiples reflect expectations for continued high earnings growth. This simply could not transpire if AWS experiences demand destruction. Valuation on an FCF yield basis: Amazon sports a free cash flow yield of only 1.7%, below even the yield of the 30-year Treasury bond. Once again, such a low FCF yield can only be justified if Amazon realizes its stated goal of realizing “long-term, sustainable growth in free cash flows.” And for those of you wondering, free cash flow should deduct “principal repayments of finance leases” and “repayments of financing obligations;” management includes those figures for a valid reason.

Figure 7: Amazon’s full-year free cash flow of $16.2 billion is only 1.7% of its $946.0 billion market cap

Consistent with a company facing sudden headwinds, the PR machine has stopped

This is anecdotal, but worth considering. Amazon’s press release archive can be found here. The company consistently issues between 5-35 press releases a month, going back through January 2019. But so far in March 2020, it has only issued two (2) press releases, with the last one being on March 12, 2020. This compares to 12 press releases in March 2019. If a high-growth business was simultaneously managing: 1) an unprecedented surge in demand for its unprofitable fulfillment businesses, and; 2) demand destruction in its “cash cow” business (AWS), one might expect its PR machine to go oddly silent.

Risks to my view abound

There are many risks to my view, which include:

I’m underestimating increased “Netflix and chill” demand as streaming services, some of which rely on AWS, also see an unprecedented surge in customer demand. The same logic applies to other online activities, such as gaming, AI, etc.

Amazon’s forays into new businesses (health insurance, car sales, you name it) gain significant immediate traction.

The company’s “Shop 'N' Go” (cashier-less stores) initiatives gain traction faster than anticipated.

Coronavirus spread abates and the economy experiences a V-shaped recovery. This one is particularly unlikely.

Amazon stock has yet to adjust to the new reality that its “cash cow” is in jeopardy

I expect Amazon management to manage analyst expectations downwards in the coming days and weeks, ahead of 1Q20 earnings expected to be reported on April 23, 2020. Too many of AWS’s customers are being impacted by this sudden economic downturn, demand destruction that will by extension impact demand for AWS. Because AWS constitutes the vast majority of Amazon’s profits and free cash flow, it stands to reason that the company stock price should also be negatively impacted. Yet, the stock has remained elevated, within 15% of its February 2020 all-time highs. The market narrative that Amazon is “benefiting from coronavirus” - unwittingly propagated by the media - will be undermined in the coming months. I recommend that those not already long the stock wait for a lower entry point, and those already long the stock manage your allocations accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.