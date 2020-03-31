A Bear Turning Bull On IBB Based On Recent Developments
A year ago, I recommended looking for better funds than IBB to gain exposure to the biotechnology sector.
The investment return from the healthcare sector in 2020 will be driven by COVID-19 related developments.
IBB's portfolio characteristics make it one of the best choices to benefit from the potential success of biotech companies in developing a cure to fight the novel coronavirus.
A year ago, I published an article on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), in which I dismissed the thought that IBB is the best fund to play the expected growth of the biotech sector. Since then, the fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 3%.
I introduced investors to SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI), which I thought would outperform IBB because of its high concentration on small-cap stocks representing this business sector. Below is a comparison of returns between these two funds and the broad market in the last 12 months.
IBB has outperformed both the market and XBI over the last 12 months. However, up until the beginning of 2020, XBI had provided better returns than both the index and IBB, which was consistent with my expectations.
Twelve months and a pandemic later, I believe IBB is the best fund to hold for the next 12 months for reasons that are discussed below.
A cure for coronavirus will likely come from the big guns
The major catalyst that would drive healthcare stocks higher in the next few months is the possibility of developing a vaccine or a drug to fight the novel coronavirus. However, such a product is unlikely to be invented by a small biotech company. This is not to say that the chances of such an occurrence are nil, but collectively, the big names in the industry have a better chance of finding a cure.
Here is a list of companies that are working to develop a cure for COVID-19 and their market capitalizations.
|Company
|Comment
|Market capitalization
|Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
|On March 17, Pfizer announced that it would help develop and distribute BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|$176 billion
|Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)
|Along with U.S. trials, Gilead is conducting a randomized, controlled clinical trial in Wuhan, testing remdesivir as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of pneumonia in people with the virus.
|$93.9 billion
|GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)
|The company, in collaboration with the University of Queensland and Clover Biopharmaceuticals, is developing a vaccine.
|$74 billion
|Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)
|Heat Biologics has previously announced that it is developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. It disclosed March 17 in a financial filing that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate had been added to the World Health Organization’s “draft landscape” of 41 candidate vaccines.
|$38 million
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
|Inovio develops immunotherapies and vaccines but hasn’t yet had a product approved for treatment. For INO-4800, preclinical testing was performed between Jan. 23 and Feb. 29. The company plans to begin clinical trials in the U.S. with 30 participants in April.
|$1.25 billion
|Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
|On Feb. 11, J&J said it is working with BARDA to test its vaccine candidate, with both organizations providing funding for research and development and the public-health organization funding the Phase 1 trials.
|$346 billion
|Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
|Moderna received funding from CEPI in January to develop an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19. On Feb. 24, it said it had shipped the first batch of mRNA-1273 to the NIAID for a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S.
|$9.5 billion
|Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)
|Novavax, a preclinical biotechnology company, announced Feb. 26 it had several vaccine candidates in preclinical animal studies, and that it plans to initiate a Phase I clinical study by June.
|$700 million
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
|On Feb. 4, Regeneron announced it is working on developing monoclonal antibodies as treatments for COVID-19.
|$51 billion
|Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)
|The Swiss drugmaker has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Actera as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 who have been hospitalized with severe pneumonia.
|$1.6 billion
|Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
|Sanofi is working with BARDA to test a preclinical vaccine candidate for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) for COVID-19 using its recombinant DNA platform.
|$56 billion
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (NYSE:TAK)
|The Japanese drugmaker said March 4 it plans to test hyperimmune globulins for people who are at high risk for infection.
|$50 billion
|Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)
|Vaxart was one of the first companies to announce plans to develop a vaccine when it did so Jan. 31.
|$123 million
|Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
|Vir said Feb. 25 it is collaborating with Shanghai-based WuXi Biologics to test monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.
|$3.3 billion
As evident from this data, the majority of companies who are actively working to develop a cure are billion-dollar companies. Governments and other responsible authorities, on the other hand, prefer to work with these companies because of their strong track record of previously working with state authorities to fight pandemics and other outbreaks.
This backdrop tilts the odds in favor of IBB
IBB is a fund that primarily invests in large-cap biotech stocks, making the fund tailor-made to benefit from the expected surge in healthcare stock prices once further developments are announced of the fight against COVID-19.
IBB market-cap data
The exposure to small and micro-cap biotech stocks are non-existent, which is a characteristic I did not enjoy a year back. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in my opinion, has changed the healthcare investing landscape considerably and tilted the odds in favor of large companies.
The top-10 holdings of IBB further highlight that the fund is invested in companies that are already researching for a product to fight the virus.
The pandemic fears might drive the market performance for more time than some investors are factoring in
The thinking behind many investors is that the spread of COVID-19 will come to an end in the next couple of months, paving the way for global economic growth to return to its normalcy. However, things might be a bit more different than that. Even if the United States, along with other regions that are hammered by the virus, curb the spread of the virus, the repercussions of the pandemic will be felt throughout 2020.
Biotechnology companies will continue with their effort to develop a cure and different stages of their clinical trials will unfold for many months or years to come. Therefore, healthcare stocks are likely to be driven by pandemic-related developments for the entire year.
Takeaway: IBB has an attractive risk-reward profile
Is buying IBB better than buying the one company that will, for sure, develop a vaccine successfully to put an end to the novel coronavirus? Most certainly not, but no investor would be able to predict what company or companies would be successful in their efforts. Identifying which company would win the race and become the first to develop such medicine is even more complex. Therefore, an investment in IBB seems to have the best risk-reward profile to play the uncertainty, while gaining necessary exposure to the biotechnology sector.
Even if things continue to go South and none of the companies emerge victorious in this race to find a cure for COVID-19, the billion-dollar companies can still survive and reward investors in the long run, as opposed to a small-cap company whose stock price has shot up over the last few months based on expectations for a successful trial to fight the novel coronavirus. Almost all component companies of IBB have deep pipelines that could bring in billions of dollars in revenue in the coming years. Therefore, an investment in IBB is a less risky bet on the highly volatile biotech sector. This makes IBB even more attractive.
Biotech stocks are not for everyone because of the significant level of business uncertainty. An investor who is keen to gain exposure to the expected surge in healthcare stock prices should consider IBB because of its risk-reward profile and the long-term prospects of the companies the fund has invested in.
