HIE: Avoid As A Distribution Cut Is Increasingly Likely This Year

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) is a closed-end-fund that utilizes leverage and options strategies like covered calls to invest in high-yield equities. While HIE maintains a multi-sector approach, the fund has an overweight exposure to the energy sector, including Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) which have been particularly pressured from the crash in oil and gas prices amid the coronavirus selloff. The fund's current yield at 24% is based on a monthly rate of $0.116 per share achieved with a return of capital component. We believe the distribution is at risk of a cut this year as the amount may no longer be sustainable in the current environment. Considering the fund's relatively poor performance history and high expense ratio at 2.36%, we maintain a bearish view on HIE at current levels. (Source: finviz.com)

HIE Background

HIE holds a concentrated portfolio of 36 holdings as of December 31 with energy sector stocks representing 22.9% of the fund, followed by MLPs at 11.6% as the two most represented sectors. The overall portfolio features a broad mix of stocks in various sectors including some foreign companies. The equity style tilt is defined by large-cap value. The allocations towards energy and MLPs reflect the fund's income focus and the high-yield opportunities among those stocks. As mentioned, the fund uses options strategies like covered calls and protective puts to enhance income, although the recent results suggest it has not necessarily been effective at improving returns. The level of leverage was reported at 15.7% at the end of 2019.

(Source: Miller/Howard)

With data through January 31, 2020, Occidental Petroleum Corp.(OXY) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) each with a 4.66% and 4.49% weighting represented the two largest holdings. Among the top-10 positions in the fund, HIE also held AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), AT&T Inc. (T), and L Brands, Inc. (LB) highlighting the broader diversification. Notably, these were the positions before the large market selloff since the deterioration of the macro outlook in February as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated worldwide.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The performance of HIE this year has been poor as the fund is down by 47% year to date on a total return basis at the market price. Energy stocks and MLPs have been particularly weak given the crash in the price of oil and gas with a collapse in global demand, as the coronavirus pandemic forced consumers to remain at home and shut down industries driving lower demand. Top holdings in the fund like OXY and TRPG are down by 85% and 72% each this year with losses exacerbated given their high financial leverage positions. No sector has been spared with most holdings suffering large stock price declines. The graph below shows the performance of the top 10 holdings in the fund this year.

Data by YCharts

HIE Performance

Since HIE's inception in October of 2014, the fund has lost 49% on the market price and 44% in the NAV on a total return basis. The consideration here is that the timing of the launch in 2014 coincided with that year's collapse in oil and gas prices, followed by this year's unprecedented pandemic disruption. The higher exposure to the energy sector and MLPs has been a detriment to the fund's performance over its history and explains the performance in 2020. The fund only generated a positive total return on NAV for two years in its history, being the fiscal year 2017 and 2019.

Data by YCharts

Discount to NAV

HIE is currently trading at a 3.4% discount to NAV. This compares to a 3-year average where the fund traded at a premium of 3.3% to NAV. By this measure, the fund is relatively inexpensive, also identified by a 1-year Z-score of -1.9x. From the chart below, we can observe what has been an extreme range in the fund's market price spread to NAV this year. From a premium of 3.4% to start 2020, the selloff in the market drove HIE to trade down to a discount as wide as 18.5% at the depths of the market volatility. We also believe that the recent developments and collapse in share price should force the fund to trade a normalized discount to NAV going forward.

Data by YCharts

Distribution

What's curious about HIE is that its monthly distribution of $0.116 per share has remained fixed since the inception. The fund's yield has averaged around 12% for much of its history. We believe that the consistency of the payment was one reason for investors to pay a premium for this fund that previously represented a source of stability.

Data by YCharts

Last year, approximately 80% of the distribution was in the form of a return of capital payment. This amount represents the additional distribution above what has been generated as the net investment income of the fund. For shareholders, the portion of the distribution classified as return of capital is untaxed but reduces the cost basis of the holding, effectively deferring the tax liability until when the fund is ultimately sold. In an environment where the fund consistently loses value against the market, a high level of return of capital payments further pressures the capital base of the fund which may limit future returns.

(Source: Miller/Howard / annotation by the author)

Given the large decline in NAV this year, it now appears a distribution cut is more likely. While an announcement has not been made, payment sustainability metrics we're looking at include the ratio of expenses to average net assets and the ratio of interest expense to average net assets. With official data through the end of the last fiscal year that ended on October 31, 2019, both of these expense ratios were already climbing and deteriorating since 2014 in terms of weaker coverage. These ratios have likely been pressured even further given the large decline in assets this year and the fund may need to adjust the level of the distribution to maintain a sense of stability.

(Source: Miller/Howard)

Separately, companies within the existing portfolio have already announced dividend cuts suggesting the income level of the portfolio will be lower going forward. Occidental Petroleum, for example, announced an 86% cut to its quarterly distribution rate to $0.11 per share from a prior $0.79 amount. It's also likely other stocks in the portfolio among energy and MLP names will announce dividend cuts over the coming months.

While there are too many variables to estimate what HIE's new distribution amount may be, we think a potential cut to $0.05 per share is possible, representing a 57% decrease to the current amount. At our forecast level annualized to $0.60 per share for the year, the fund would yield 10.6% on a forward basis. Again, this is simply our estimate, but we think the conditions are in place that a distribution cut at the fund level is necessary.

HIE Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic represents an unprecedented level of global economic disruption that continues to represent significant uncertainties. Most importantly, there is still no visibility for when the outbreak will be contained, and when businesses can return to normal. As it relates to HIE which has a concentration in the energy sector, continued weakness in oil and gas prices should represent bearish sentiment towards the fund going forward.

While HIE has historically traded a premium to NAV, we think a looming fund level distribution cut could drive a structural discount to NAV going forward. Even for investors that are bullish in energy and MLPs at the current level, HIE is too concentrated among only a handful of individual sector names. Other closed-end-funds that specialize in energy should have more upside on a potential recovery. We like the BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) as an alternative energy-focused and non-leveraged CEF vehicle to better capture broader trends in the sector.

Verdict

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has declined significantly this year given its leveraged strategy and overweight exposure to the energy sector amid the broad coronavirus pandemic selloff. We believe a distribution rate cut is likely for the fund to maintain its long-term sustainability. We recommend investors avoid HEI at the current level with an expectation of significant volatility to continue while a wider discount to NAV may be necessary to establish a more compelling value for the fund. HIE's expense ratio at 2.36% in our opinion is also too high to justify given its poor performance history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.