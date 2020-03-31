SmartCentres: A Smart Investment

Real estate keeps its value even with no rental income, however, as long as one can re-lease the space. I believe normalized value for SmartCentres is ~$32/share, representing 68% upside.

The company's value, even if 25% of its rent vanishes forever, is above the current stock price. 75% of the company's rent comes from stores like Walmart that remain open.

SmartCentres CEO, multi-billionaire Mitch Goldhar, has been buying significant stock on the open market, signalling his view of value. The company is also buying back shares itself.

I originally came across SmartCentres reading a Globe and Mail article (it's paywalled) in which Chairman Mitch Goldhar said of his stock (of which he owns over $400 million at current prices) that it was discounting 50% of the company's real estate "going away forever". Goldhar has been buying stock aggressively, and insiders buying always piques my interest.

SmartCentres and Goldhar

SmartCentres was created when Mitch Goldhar worked with Walmart to bring their concept to Canada in the late 1980s. SmartCentres owned the Walmart-anchored real estate, and even today, 25% of the company's rent is from Walmart. Since the '80s, the company merged with another REIT, becoming SmartCentres REIT, and has subsequently started down a long road of redeveloping and intensifying their malls, adding apartments, self-storage, office, and seniors housing. Today, thanks to his acumen, Goldhar is a multi-billionaire, with a large stake in SmartCentres, developer Penguin Investments (which often works with SmartCentres), and a stake in the multi-billion dollar Vaughn Metropolitan Centre (which SmartCentres also owns a large stake in).

Becoming a self-made multi-billionaire is accomplishment enough, but we can see today hints that Goldhar is an excellent steward of capital. Not only is he putting his own money where his mouth is, in buying SmartCentre stock for himself, but he is also shifting SmartCentre's own capital allocation policy to take advantage of the current market conditions by cancelling the company's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), and starting a normal-course issuer bid (a share buyback) worth up to 5% of the company. This makes immense sense, given a DRIP would only dilute equityholders further at low prices, and the company can reduce the cash outflows by cancelling their stock, which currently yields almost 10%. Indeed, as I'll show, the company has billions of unencumbered assets, and borrowing against that at 4% or 5% to buy back stock yielding 10% is hugely accretive to remaining shareholders.

In short, Goldhar is (I think) the right man to be in charge. He is patient, he is shareholder-minded and highly aligned through his significant ownership of SmartCentres, and I think having that is at this time worth a significant amount to the company's shareholders. So, with that, let's explore what SmartCentres is and what it's worth.

SmartCentres - Company Description

Today, SmartCentres is one of the largest owners of retail malls in Canada. It owns 157 properties across the company, with almost 99% occupancy.

Source: SmartCentres REIT Investor Day

SmartCentre's largest tenants account for 75% of rent, and broadly speaking, these are exceptionally high-quality tenants. 25% of the company's rental comes from Walmart, and many of the other names such as Loblaws (OTCPK:LBLCF), Sobeys, Safeway, and No-Frills are essential grocery, and Lowe's (LOW) and Rona (OTC:RONAF) are both classified as essential and will remain open during this current period of self-isolation.

Source: SmartCentres REIT Investor Day

Other major tenants include dollar stores and liquor stores and banks. These will also remain open during the shutdown.

Source: SmartCentres Q4 2019 MD&A

While there are some retailers, such as Reitmans (OTCPK:RTMAF) or Staples, that may face challenges, these broadly make up a small portion of the REIT's leaseable area (GLA) or rent, and will likely keep paying their rent. SmartCentre's tenants are, fortunately, well-positioned in this current environment, as they provide essential services, and so, will remain open and keep generating sales, which in turn ensures SmartCentre's rents should remain relatively unaffected for the 75% of rent that comes from its largest tenants.

But what about the other 25%? While it is still early, Goldhar has already stated that he is willing to allow rent deferrals in specific situations, but the small businesses that are likely to ask for these only account for 5% of SmartCentre's GLA at present: "'I spoke this week with one small independent retailer whose business is very affected by the virus and I assured them that we have every intention to stand by her and help her through this, even if it includes a form of rent deferral,' said Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres, adding that very few tenants have requested deferrals and of those, all are small businesses and they make up less than 5 per cent of its space." I believe that many of the tenants in this lower 25% of exposure will likely make it through; however, we can sensitize the company's financials in the event that these tenants leave en masse.

In typical commercial leases, operating expenses are paid by the tenant. This is the case with SmartCentres: historically, the company has recovered close to 100% of its property operating expenses from tenants. In the case that tenants leave, operating expenses are covered by remaining tenants. Thus, when tenants leave, SmartCentre's rents go down, and so NOI will go down, but the company is insulated from the problems that can come from declining revenues with fixed operating costs at properties. In the below model, I take SmartCentre's Q4 2019 run rate metrics and annualize them, and then sensitize for various changes in rents.

Source: Pelorus Capital, SmartCentres REIT (1) Assumes 25% decline in rent (2) Assumes 15% decline in rent (3) Assumes 10% decline in rent (4) Assumes 0 decline in rent

Real estate is typically valued by capitalizing net operating income (NOI) by a cap rate. Under IFRS accounting, companies are required to assess the value of their properties on a quarterly basis, and they disclose the cap rates used to do so. In SmartCentre's case (sourced from the company's Q4 2019 MD&A), it is 5.89%.

Giving ourselves some margin of safety, we can apply a 5.95% cap rate to sensitized NOI in order to arrive at the value of the underlying real estate (NOI/cap rate = real estate value).

Source: Pelorus Capital

Key to this exercise is that this analysis assumes NOI goes away forever; in other words, space that is not rented out will never be rented again. That seems an extreme assumption to me, and so, if one were able to buy shares at $16, for example, that would represent a significant margin of safety.

In total, SmartCentres has identified 256 such intensification projects, which it estimates will result in $1.3-1.5 billion in value for the REIT.

Source: SmartCentres REIT

Not all of this value creation will happen at once. SmartCentres outlines what portion of this profit is underway (finished in the next 5 years), active (next 10) or future (next 20).

Source: SmartCentres REIT

We can take this value and discount it into today's terms to arrive at the value to shareholders today. I assume a 10% discount rate, assuming that the "underway" value is realized at the end of 5 years, "active" at the end of 10, and "future" at the end of 20.

Source: Pelorus Capital, SmartCentres REIT

I think I'm being conservative in my estimation of this value. This value creation will not occur at the end of their respective periods, but rather throughout them. Thus, discounting assuming it is a lump sum realized at the end of the period will understate its value. Regardless, we can now add this development pipeline value to our estimate of in-place NAV above to arrive at an appropriate value for SmartCentres today.

Source: SmartCentres REIT, Pelorus Capital

As you can see, at $19 today, the market is actually assuming that 25% of SmartCentre's GLA is of no value - something that I don't think is the case.

Dividend Coverage

Today, SmartCentres yields 10%, which is perhaps justifiably high given the tough environment we are in for retail. As astute readers will have noticed, in my quick model for the company, if 25% of GLA does effectively vanish, its dividend is not sustainable.

Source: Pelorus Capital (1) Assumes 25% decline in rent (2) Assumes 15% decline in rent (3) Assumes 10% decline in rent (4) Assumes 0 decline in rent

There are a few reasons why I think the 10% yield is relatively safe. First, only 5% of the company's tenants are small businesses, and not all of them are likely to vanish, though most of them might. That space can then be re-leased so the impact is not permanent. Second, as you can see below, SmartCentres has access to over $5 billion of unencumbered assets, which can be leveraged to fill a temporary shortfall.

Source: SmartCentres REIT Q4 2019 MD&A

Third, at the current $19 share price, the company would have to spend $123 million to exhaust its normal course issuer bid. Assuming a borrowing cost of 4%, new interest costs would be $4.92 million, and it would reduce the annual dividend costs by $12 million, for net savings of over $7 million a year. Not a huge change, but it's something. Fourth, 2020 should see the closing of Transit City 1 and 2, part of a larger development. These units are already pre-sold and will add ~10% to FFO in 2020 (~$30 million). This will repeat in 2021. Note that I don't capitalize them in my estimates, as they are one-time profits.

Source: SmartCentres REIT Q4 2019 MD&A

Finally, rental increases for the majority of SmartCentre's portfolio is 1-2% per year, which will add another $5-10 million in NOI. In total, between growth in NOI, proceeds from closings, and accretive share repurchases, FFO should increase by approximately $45 million in 2020 -enough to paper over a 10% loss in rent and leave the dividend covered. Importantly, this comes without having to increase leverage in order to sustain the dividend. It is also worth noting that SmartCentres REIT represents a significant asset for Goldhar, and he generates ~$40 million in pre-tax income from his ownership in the REIT. Goldhar himself could financially assist some individual tenants if he wanted to (though I doubt it will come to this).

Conclusion

SmartCentres REIT represents an opportunity for investors to buy into one of the largest retail operators in Canada at a significant discount to NAV, with the company run extremely intelligently by its largest shareholder: multi-billionaire Mitch Goldhar. While it is unlikely that the company will escape unscathed from the COVID related shutdown, the strong cash flows and over $5 billion in unencumbered assets mean the company has the resources to get through this. Most curiously, while the dividend may be at risk of a cut, the underlying value of the real estate does not just go away. This is a curious case where investors may be focusing too much on dividend sustainability and not enough on the long-term value of the real estate. I'll present my quick model in its entirety and walk through it:

Assuming 25% of NOI disappears, we are left with a dividend that will be cut. However, we are also left with ~$17 of in-place net asset value ("NAV") and $2.78 (it's likely closer to $3, and even at that might be conservative) in development value, for a combined NAV of close to $20. In short, my downside scenario leaves an NAV above the current share price, and if 100% of FFO was paid out, a yield of ~6%, which is in line with the historical yield investors demanded. However, the flaw in the above analysis is that, because NAV is based on NOI, it assumes that NOI never comes back. I think this is extremely unlikely, and thus, the relevant questions are whether SmartCentres has the balance sheet to stay afloat (yes, it does) and what is the normalized value of the real estate.

To that end, I think the value is actually relatively unchanged versus where it was before all this started, or approximately $32/share. From today's price that represents 68% upside, which I think is relatively attractive considering a 10% yield that is sustainable for a year or two (after which I expect COVID will have blown over) and partnership with a very aligned, very astute multi-billionaire real estate mogul who has been aggressively buying stock at today's price. I personally prefer a little more margin of safety, so I have been accumulating shares between $15 and $16, below my more bearish estimates of fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.