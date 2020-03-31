Buy Delta, Sell American

One reason I've chosen to write about Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) is that their price action has been very similar since the start of the year. They have both dropped just over 50% YTD. Considering how the companies have done the past 5 years, both operationally and in preparing their balance sheet for an event like COVID-19, I don't see why they should have fallen anywhere near the same amount.

Data by YCharts

Operational Metrics

First let's look at them operationally over the last 5 years. While Delta managed to grow Operating Income during that time, it has fallen for American:

Data by YCharts

Now admittedly, the revenues and incomes were choppy 5 years ago, so it may have created an unusual disparity right at the start of that time frame due to American being at a relative high and Delta being at a relative low. But feel free to go and look at any time frame on your own. You basically have to go back beyond 8 years ago to find a time frame that American has done better at increasing its operating income. I mostly wanted to show Operating Income before showing that the disparity between the two is even larger when comparing Net Income:

Data by YCharts

Now the reasoning for the even larger disparity is because interest expenses and taxes are the two main costs that make the difference between Operating Income and Net Income. The lower tax structure put in place a couple years ago helped both companies, so the difference between the two has mostly been interest expenses. Delta's annual interest expense has been cut nearly in half while American's has slowly grown over the last 5 years. I've shown this both in percentages and absolute amounts:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Just how did Delta get its interest expense so much lower than American? Both companies were paying down debt for a short while, following the global financial crisis. However, once American saw markets open back up, the company started adding debt aggressively, whereas Delta cut net debt all the way until 2017.

Data by YCharts

Even though Delta has added more net debt than American since the start of 2018, its interest expense continued to go lower, whereas American's stayed steady or climbed a little. The best reasoning for this I can think of is that American was already saturated with debt and was not able to refinance at as great of rates as Delta, as old debt continued to roll off the books. So just how much do these operating metrics matter to the bottom line? American did pull ahead of Delta for a short time in Profit Margin, but has seen it deteriorate the last few years:

Data by YCharts

I argue that profit margins, which ultimately decide how much of revenues actually make it to the bottom line, matter even more through tough times. Sure, there are a number of variable costs that will go up or down with the amount of air traffic we see over the coming year, say the cost of fuel. However, there are many fixed costs in salaries and the interest expense mentioned before that aren't going to scale up or down with revenues. Because of American's already very thin margins, they will likely lose more money than Delta in any sort of scenario where airlines see less than full capacity.

While I expect many parts of our life to get back to normal in a month or two, I would not be surprised at all if a number of people are reluctant to travel all the way through the rest of 2020 or as long as COVID-19 exists anywhere. Even if this only drives revenues down 10% after things get somewhat back to normal, because of all the fixed costs, this could easily drive American from making a profit to making losses on an ongoing basis. Due to the larger profit margins, Delta has a much larger buffer before the company would suffer losses in the coming year/years. This is where the operational efficiencies that Delta has made over the last 5 years will really start to separate the two.

Valuation

So just what has American been spending its money on the last 5 years if not paying down debt? We know for one thing that it has been buying back more shares than Delta:

Data by YCharts

While American was buying back shares at much higher prices, Delta was prudently paying down debt, then in most cases just spending excess funds to buy back shares. This has left them in vastly different positions to recover from this pandemic. Not only does debt affect interest expense and operational efficiency I showed before, but it also affects the valuation of the companies as a whole. I showed before that Delta and American had very similar share price declines since the start of the year. This is how much further Delta fell than American since the start of the year when you look at Enterprise Value, which includes market cap, debt, and cash positions:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, some investors look at share price metrics (such as P/E) too much and forget to take debt into account. I think it has something to do with it being so tough to say how much debt is too much. To most investors, it's easy to say well the debt may be a little higher at American than Delta, but the company can handle it. Even if we were to suppose with absolute certainty that neither company will go bankrupt (let's say due to the stimulus package), the extra debt at American still represents a decreased financial freedom to expand operations.

That extra financial freedom allows Delta to spend on things that would give it competitive advantages, like buying new planes in the future, upgrading services to customers, or perhaps improving its behind-the-scenes logistics. Being able to spend on competitive advantages leads to market share gains - think Southwest (LUV) and its market share gains over the last couple decades as it continued to offer free bags as almost all other competitors saddled with too much debt cut such luxuries.

So I've hopefully convinced those that didn't already think so that debt does indeed need to be factored into valuation somehow. Both companies trade at similarly low trailing P/E ratios between 3x and 4x. However, if you factor in debt with a metric like EV/EBITDA, the much lower price point of Delta becomes clear:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

For some reason Delta has fallen just as much price-wise as American during this pandemic. Furthermore, Delta has fallen even further from an EV perspective. I expect Delta's share price to perform better both in the short term and the long term. Part of the reason I have not yet jumped into this trade is that I've never really done research in the airline industry, nor just how long it will be affected by COVID-19. If you are looking to make an entry though, I suggest Delta is the far superior choice. I would also think a pair trade of buying Delta, but shorting American could work well in this case.

Perhaps due to my ignorance about this industry, there are real advantages American has that don't show up on the balance sheet or income statement. I appreciate anyone with such knowledge about other differences to help out in the comments section. However, purely from fundamentals and a financial perspective over the last 5 years, Delta seems to have positioned itself very well for a downturn and American seems to be in worse shape than it was years ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of this article is intended as investment advice. Everyone of course needs to do their own due diligence before purchasing any securities, as well as tailoring their portfolios to their own specific circumstances.